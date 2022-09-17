Read full article on original website
Great Harvest Bakery Cafe High School Team Of The Week 9/20/22
This week’s Great Harvest Bakery Café High School Team of the Week is the Central Wisconsin Christian girls volleyball team. The Crusaders have raced off to a fantastic start in the 2022 season that has earned them a spot in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches state rankings and are serious contenders for the Trailways East Conference championship.
BDHS Girls Tennis Drops Match To DeForest
DE FOREST – 6, BEAVER DAM – 1, — Singles:. No. 1 – Chloe Knutson, DE FOREST def. Abby Gutknecht, BEAVER DAM , 6-2 , 6-0 , -; No. 2 – Kaiya Hegarty, DE FOREST def. Emily Gutknecht, BEAVER DAM , 6-4 , 3-6 , 10-7 ;
Stewart L. Greiling
Stewart L. Greiling, 86, of Waupun, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the Christian Homestead in Waupun. Stewart was born August 11, 1936, the son of Leslie H. and Clara M. Greiling. Stewart served with the United States Air Force for 3 ½ years. On May 7, 1960 he married Judith Enderby in Brown County. Stewart was employed by General Telephone Company, doing installation and repairs for several years. The couple resided in Gillett, WI for the majority of their married lives before moving to Waupun, WI. Stewart was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waupun.
Joyce Buchholz
Joyce Buchholz, 73, of Waupun, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison peacefully with her daughter by her side. Joyce was born July 14, 1949, the daughter of John and Evelyn Daane Tobak. Joyce graduated from Waupun Christian High School in 1967. On July 17, 1976 she married Roland Buchholz at First Christian Reformed Church in Waupun. The couple lived in Waupun their entire married lives. Joyce spent most of her life raising her children who were most important to her. She loved to collect salt and pepper shakers, and to read. Joyce loved going places with Roland, especially to tractor pulls.
Marion M. Manka
Marion M. Manka, age 90, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Beaver Dam. The visitation will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fox Lake on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 from 10:00 am. until 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will follow at the church on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. David Nottling officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Memorial Park in Fox Lake.
Joseph R. Meyer
Joseph R. Meyer, age 38, of Horicon, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Waupun Hospital in Waupun. A funeral service for Joseph will take place on Monday, September 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Horicon with the Rev. Fr. Justin Lopina presiding. A visitation will be held on Monday, September 26 from 9-11 a.m. at the church in Horicon. A luncheon will follow the service.
Lorraine H. Tamminga
Lorraine H. Tamminga, 83 of Beaver Dam lost her six-year battle with esophageal cancer and passed away at home on Friday, September 16, 2022 with her daughters Susan and Annette by her side. Lorraine was a lifelong Beaver Dam resident and born there on December 8, 1938, to Merlin and...
BD CONSERVATIONISTS HOSTING PULL FOR KIDS EVENT
The Beaver Dam Conservationists Club is hosting the inaugural “Pull For Kids” trap shoot on Saturday, September 24th from 9am to 3pm. The event will feature a 50-bird, 16-yard Lewis Class Shot and also a five bird fun shoot with all proceeds benefiting the Good Karma Brands John Moser Children’s Radiothon.
Evelyn E. Schoeffel
Evelyn E. Schoeffel, 95, a resident of Beaver Dam Assisted Living and formerly of Horicon passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam. Evelyn was born the daughter of Otto and Minnie Werner on October 27, 1926 on her family’s farm in Burnett....
News – September 19, 2022
(Beaver Dam) The Dodge County Medical Examiner has declared a male subject located in Beaver Dam deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police Chief John Kreuziger says officers were dispatched at approximately 1:33am yesterday (Sunday) to an outdoor area near 1201 Madison Street. The incident is under investigation. Kreuziger says there is no threat to the public.
Former Waupun Fire Chief Looks Back On Tenure With The City
(Waupun) Waupun’s outgoing fire chief and emergency management director says there are several accomplishments he is proud of during his tenure. B.J. DeMaa is leaving the dual post on October 2nd to become Fond du Lac County’s new communications and emergency management director. DeMaa says the Integrated Emergency...
Beaver Dam Fire Department Responds To Residential Fire
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Fire Department responded to a residential fire Monday afternoon. Crews were dispatched to 159 Burchard Street at 4:39pm. The department says the blaze started in the basement. They add that it is believed to be an electrical fire. One occupant was treated for smoke inhalation. We will have more information as it becomes available.
BDFD Say Quick Actions Of Homeowner Saved Building From Fire
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Fire Department says a citizen’s quick actions helped prevent a residential fire from causing more damage Monday. An appliance caught fire in a basement at 159 Burchard Street around 4:39pm. Crews immediately deployed a hose line as they arrived on scene and were met with...
ATV’s And UTV’s Now Permitted On City Streets In Horicon
(Horicon) Horicon residents can now operate ATV’s and UTV’s on city streets. Signage for designated routes was recently installed by the city’s Department of Public Works and more signage was installed by the county Monday. The Horicon Police Department says no ATV or UTV may be driven...
BDPD Man Dies From Self-Inflicted Gunshot On Madison Street
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Police Department on Sunday responded to a report of person who had suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Chief John Kreuziger says the call came in at approximately 1:33am reporting that a male subject was in the area of 1201 Madison Street. He tells DailyDodge that the body was outdoors but not in a public place.
Plans For New Housing Development In Beaver Dam Move Forward
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Common Council Monday night approved the final plat for a new housing development. Stoney Ridge will include 60 single-family homes near Corporate Drive and Industrial Drive. Buyers can choose from six different floor plans within the development. There are new streets identified as part of...
Community Invited To Dialogue On Racism, Prejudice In Beaver Dam
(Beaver Dam) A program Wednesday in Beaver Dam seeks to create a safer space for the public to discuss discrimination and bias. The “Community Dialogue About Racism and Cultural Prejudice” is being presented by the American Association of University of Woman. Annette Kamps is the chair of the...
Mayville Man Convicted On Election Fraud Charge
(Mayville) A Mayville man was found guilty Monday on a felony charge of Election Fraud. Jed Dietenberger illegally voted for a write-in candidate in the 2020 spring election. Dietenberger was convicted of a felony OWI in 2018 and was placed on probation for three years, which ended in January of 2021. When questioned, Dietenberger admitted to voting in the spring election.
Fond Du Lac County Expo Center to Host Veterans Mental health Summit
(Beaver Dam) Veterans and their families are invited to attend a mental health summit at the Fond du Lac County Expo Center Tuesday. Dodge County Veterans Service Officer Andy Miller is serving as the master of ceremonies. Speakers include the secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Veteran Affairs, the deputy director of the Milwaukee VA Medical Center and the director of the regional office in Milwaukee.
Recent Fire Stresses Importance of Working Smoke Detectors
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Fire Department is reminding the public about the importance of working smoke detectors, following a weekend structure fire. Crews saw smoke and flames when they arrived at 504 South Center Street Friday evening. No injuries were reported. The flames were contained to the kitchen. The residents were displaced due to smoke and water damage.
