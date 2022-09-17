Joyce Buchholz, 73, of Waupun, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison peacefully with her daughter by her side. Joyce was born July 14, 1949, the daughter of John and Evelyn Daane Tobak. Joyce graduated from Waupun Christian High School in 1967. On July 17, 1976 she married Roland Buchholz at First Christian Reformed Church in Waupun. The couple lived in Waupun their entire married lives. Joyce spent most of her life raising her children who were most important to her. She loved to collect salt and pepper shakers, and to read. Joyce loved going places with Roland, especially to tractor pulls.

