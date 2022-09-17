ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor candidate, Trump Jr. rally in Pennsylvania

By Bryan Munoz
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Another pit stop for Doug Mastriano, the Republican hopeful was leaning on some conservative star power in Chambersburg today.

“You can run Josh, but you can’t hide because in November we’re coming for you and you’re going to lose, “ said Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate.

Ryan criticizes Trump support of Vance ahead of rally

Donald Trump Jr., the son of former President Donald Trump, was at the rally to boost Mastriano’s campaign, raise funds, and advance the Republican agenda.

“What is happening right now and what is destroying our country. What is creating inflation, eliminating energy dependence. What made all the prices at the grocery store go through the roof is democratic policy,” said Donald Trump Jr.

Mastriano made the 2020 lockdowns a big sticking point, and he vowed to settle the trans student-athlete issue once and for all.  Mastriano also attacked his opponent, Josh Shapiro, and offered some plans of his own.

“I’m opening up state lands for development. We’re rolling back eight years of regulations. We’re going to speed up the permitting process and we’re going to drill and dig like there is no tomorrow,” Mastriano added.

Mastriano and Trump Jr. rallied in front of hundreds of energized and die-hard supporters, some who drove as far as West Virginia.

“It’s time for a change in our government in Harrisburg. We need a leader and not a follower and someone who doesn’t listen to everybody else and has some ideas of his own,” said Carr Marks, of Pennsylvania.

Brokenjezebel✍??
4d ago

Only in Chambersburg will they pay five grand a ticket and say yay your gonna win 🤣🤣🤣that guys a sicko and he’s been losing and will lose when it’s voting time

4d ago

Who wants our state lands open for development? Leave the land alone. Some of us rural country folk live there to get away from the noise. Is he going to fix all of the country roads that get destroyed from trucks and heavy equipment going by? Is this land state game land? What’s he planning on developing? More well sites? Great, some of the water in PA is already in worse shape than flint Michigan. What’s his plan for fixing that? How about helping out the small towns that don’t even have grocery stores anymore due to inflation like Shickshinney. Just more bs talk by politicians who don’t care about what real people in rural Pennsylvania want. Allentown has more than double the amount of lead in its water than deemed safe. What’s he going to do about that? I want real issues fixed that actually effect us. Not a bunch of crap spewed to make city dwellers with trump hats happy. I’m over all of these politicians.

AP_001979.a38fca424bad4680943e90400b948b9a.1209
4d ago

You’ll never get a vote from me you clown follower your just another gonnie that deserves 15-20 years prison term for marching on the capital you trader

