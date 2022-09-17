ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today’s Headlines for Monday, September 19

$15M settlement for family of Guadalupe Francisco-Martinez, 37, killed by police pursuing another driver in 2020 (Sun-Times) Teen ran red at 51st/State in Fuller Park and struck another, killing woman, 46, and critically injuring woman, 45 (ABC) 3 injured, including 2 officers, after police collide with other vehicles, hit light...
