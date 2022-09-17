Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fans Call KTLA A Low Class operation. After Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure.Monster Beats Publishing and Distribution PressLos Angeles, CA
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your WeekendLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Yue Yu: Woman accused of poisoning husband faces him in court over custody battleLavinia ThompsonOrange, CA
Related
uscannenbergmedia.com
“LA For All” week aims to combat hate crimes
A mosaic of colors will light up structures across the city Thursday as a symbol of solidarity against hate and discrimination. Sites include USC’s Galen Center, City Hall, the LA Zoo, Dodger Stadium and the Los Angeles Central Library. The citywide display is part of Los Angeles’ first-ever “LA For All” week aimed at combating the recent record number of hate crimes.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Queen Elizabeth II: Santa Monica pub streams funeral service
A British pub in Santa Monica hosts a special afternoon tea in honor of Queen Elizabeth II. Hear from patrons who went to Ye Olde King’s Head to watch television coverage of the queen’s funeral. President Biden declares the COVID-19 pandemic over, but a USC Keck professor thinks...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Annenberg 50th honors past and prepares for future of journalism
On Tuesday evening, the USC community came together in Wallis Annenberg Hall to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. The multimedia program included speeches from Dean Willow Bay, President Carol Folt and Wallis Annenberg as well as student testimonies as to how their pursuit of a degree has shaped their worldview.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Visions and Voices celebrate John Singleton with an intimate screening of ‘Boyz N the Hood’
The year is 1990, it’s 12:15 a.m. and location scout Kojo Lewis has just returned from a 16-hour shift on set. Suddenly, he receives a call. A USC film student is on the line, flustered with excitement. He tells Lewis that his script was just greenlit and needs him to read it right now. Lewis agrees, drives to his hotel, and reads the entire feature-length script. When he finishes, Lewis looks up and says, “You don’t even know what this is going to be for you.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
uscannenbergmedia.com
‘The pandemic is over’: what does it mean for USC?
During an interview on “60 Minutes” on September 18, President Joe Biden spurred debate when he said, “The pandemic is over.” Although Biden also added that the government is still “doing a lot of work” on COVID-19, and that, “If you notice no one’s wearing masks, everybody seems to be in pretty good shape.”
uscannenbergmedia.com
Annenberg at 50: students and faculty reflect
USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism held a public event for students, staff and faculty Wednesday to continue the celebration of the 50th year since its commencement. The event recapitulated the September 20 evening’s reflection of the school and was followed with a casual lunch at USC’s Associates Park.
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC mental health offerings are inaccessible for some students
Students have mixed feelings about USC mental health resources offered on campus. It’s a new school year, and the issue of access to mental health care still exists. Students, under pressure and in need of support, seek out USC’s array of mental health services to get the help they need.
uscannenbergmedia.com
The Cardinal Divas shine bright in USC game against Fresno
Traditionally, majorettes have been dancing alongside marching bands at historically Black colleges since the late 1960s. On Saturday, USC debuted a now viral team of its own. The 8-second clip on Twitter that made news everywhere showed a group of smiling young Black women in USC gear. They danced in sync with each other while the audience cheered and the marching band played in the background.
RELATED PEOPLE
uscannenbergmedia.com
Students and staff concerned over HAZMAT incidents
Students enrolled in TrojanAlert were left unsettled after receiving two notifications from USC’s Department of Public Safety Sunday night and Monday morning regarding separate hazardous material spills that occurred at Seaver Science Center and Allan Hancock Foundation. These incidents leave students concerned about the DPS notification system, specifically the...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC looks to tighten up both sides of the ball ahead of matchup against Oregon State
Although the Trojans beat Fresno State in convincing fashion, USC spent Tuesday’s practice continuing to clean up both sides of the ball ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Oregon State. Head coach Lincoln Riley spoke after practice about the unique challenges Oregon State’s offense presents for USC’s defense....
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC goes 2-1 on the weekend at Pacific and the Aggie Roundup
USC was riding a four-game win streak heading into road action Friday evening against Pacific and Saturday against UC Davis and Navy. Heading into Friday’s match, USC was 54-11 in matchups all time against Pacific including a 16-9 victory in the previous meeting. Friday’s matchup against the Tigers was...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC women’s volleyball sweeps the Trojan Challenge
In their final matches before Pac-12 play, USC women’s volleyball swept all three of their opponents in the Trojan Challenge this weekend. The Trojans started off the tournament rocky, finding themselves down three, 24-21, in Set 1 to the New Mexico State Aggies. Despite this hole, the Trojans were able to work their way back into the lead and eventually win the set with some heroics from senior opposite hitter Emilia Weske. Weske ended the match with 11 kills and a .550 hitting percentage.
Comments / 0