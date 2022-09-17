Read full article on original website
Chambersburg roundup: Boys soccer continues strong attack
Chambersburg 5, Altoona 0: The Trojans continued a strong run on offense by subduing Altoona at Trojan Stadium in a non-league game Tuesday evening. Cohen Redding and Isa Barrios each knocked two balls into the net and Michael Cespedes converted a penalty kick. “Overall, I thought the boys put in...
G-A roundup: Field hockey team edges CD East
Greencastle-Antrim 1, CD East 0: A goal by the Blue Devils’ Ellie Divelbiss was the difference in a Mid Penn Colonial victory at Kaley Field on Tuesday afternoon. Divelbiss scored her second goal of the season and it was unassisted. Goalie Jade Erazo stopped six shots by the Panthers...
Chambersburg roundup: Field hockey goes 1-1 in tourney
Mifflin County 3, Chambersburg 0: The Trojans were defeated in a Mid Penn Commonwealth game Monday night at Trojan Stadium. Chambersburg is 2-7 (0-5 MPC). On Saturday at the McCaskey Tournament, Chambersburg went 1-1. The Trojans lost 1-0 to the host Red Tornados, but came back and laid a 12-0 defeat on York Tech.
Chambersburg roundup: Volleyball team wins 1st win
Chambersburg 3, Gettysburg 1: The Trojans received goals from three different players and bagged a non-league victory over Gettysburg on the road Saturday afternoon for their second-straight win. Addie Lloyd, Aubrey Pyne and Ahsia Thomas scored the goals for Chambersburg (3-4), while Lily Nichter, Lily Cornwell and Abbey Wise provided...
G-A roundup: Golf team finishes with best-ever record
Blue Devils finish 35-7: Greencastle-Antrim took second place behind Waynesboro again, but the Blue Devils completed the season with a 35-7 record, which is the best in school history. Waynesboro won the Mid Penn Colonial title with a 41-1 record. Shippensburg was fourth and finished 19-23 and James Buchanan was...
Northern Bedford defeats Southern Fulton 3-1
Northern Bedford defeated Southern Fulton 3-1 in girls volleyball Monday night at Northern Bedford. Coach Julie Dickerhoff said “We were out played tonight. NBC’s hitters were on and we struggled defensively. We will use it as a learning experience and keep working.”. Zoe Layton: 5service pts, 3 ace,...
Blazers sink Southern Fulton
WARFORDSBURG – The Cumberland Valley Christian Blazers erupted for five second-half goals and defeated Southern Fulton 7-2 Saturday in a non-league boys soccer game. Nollin Egolf and Gage Brookens each scored a pair of goals for the Blazers (5-2-1). Landon Kellogg, Cort Stouffer and Gabe Beckering added goals. “We...
Marching Band Showcase: Mechanicsburg’s ‘Maroon Machine’ is known as one of best competing groups
PennLive showcases Harrisburg-area high school marching bands, and this week features the Mechanicsburg Area High School Marching Band. See the gallery below. From the Mechanicsburg Area High School Director of Bands Ben Goldsborough:
Fulton County Roundup
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY: Windber 24, Southern Fulton 32. 1. Joe McKelvey, Windber, 18:37. 2. Garrett Page, Windber, 19:06. 3. Kasey Fitz, Southern Fulton, 29:46. 4. Teagan Ritz, Southern Fulton, 19:48. 5. Andrew Betcher, Windber, 22:36. 6. Owen Prince, Windber, 22:46. 7. Silas Dion, Southern Fulton, 23:23. 8. Ben Morgan, Southern Fulton, 25:32. 9. Josh Morgan, Southern Fulton, 27:42. 10. Thai Numjun, Windber, 34:45. 11. Colin Householder, Southern Fulton, 38:06 .
Roundabouts; start of fall; new cake shop: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. High: 81; Low: 58. Partly sunny. Little League sued: The family of a Utah Little League World Series player has sued the organization and the company that made the bunk bed the boy fell from on Aug. 15. Easton Oliverson is still recovering from head injuries.
Former Middletown football players charged after hazing investigation
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Ten former Middletown football players are facing charges after a hazing investigation found three students were sexually assaulted during an August 11 practice, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s office. The District Attorney’s office says police determined that over a period of approximately...
Dauphin County DA charges 10 former Middletown football players in connection to alleged hazing incidents
Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo on Tuesday announced the results of his office's month-long investigation into alleged hazing incidents involving members of the Middletown High School football team. A total of 10 people were charged as a result of the investigation, Chardo said. The alleged offenders will all be...
Pickleball courts coming to Cumberland County park
SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County park will soon be the newest home to one of the country’s fastest growing sports: pickleball. South Middleton Township Park has received funding for two pickleball courts and two tennis courts. Pickleball is a spot that combines “many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong” according to […]
Top Stories for September 20, 2022
>Woman Allegedly Drunk With Her Daughter In The Car During Crash. (Cumberland County, PA) -- A woman is charged with DUI and child endangering after crashing her car with her child inside. According to reports, the accident happened at the intersection of West Lisburn Road and Grantham Road around 2:30 Sunday afternoon. Upper Allen Police responded to the scene and arrested 28-year-old MaryEllen Frank who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Her four-year-old child was in the car but was uninjured in the crash.
New transitional home for women opens in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new transitional house, operated by the “Why Not Prosper” group, opened on South 13th Street in Harrisburg on Sept. 19, 2022. The house offers a second chance for women who have served prison time and need help adjusting when released. Why Not...
Missing Dauphin County teen located and returned home
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9/20: Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed that Gray has been located and has returned home. State Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy last seen in Middletown on Saturday afternoon. Zane Dominic Gray was last seen by his mother on Sept. 17 around 1...
Students criticize Middletown’s hazing response as school board moves to expel another student
Middletown’s school board moved forward Tuesday night with the expulsion of an eighth student in connection with the hazing incidents on the high school football team, with students also turning out to the meeting in a show of solidarity against what they described as a lackluster response by the district on the matter.
CrossFit affiliated gym opens in Cumberland County
A new fitness center has opened in Lower Allen Township. Steel Lotus Fitness Company opened earlier this summer at 75 Utley Drive, Suite 109.
Crews battle fire near Strasburg
STRASBURG, Pa. — Crews responded to a barn fire in Lancaster County early Monday morning. The fire happened along Route 741 just east of Strasburg. Crews were using an excavator to spread out smoldering hay, then spraying it with water.
