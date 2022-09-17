It's hard to believe that Microsoft is now up to the ninth iteration of the Surface Pro. This new version supposedly features Windows 11, WiFi 6, a 5G chip in one variation, and models featuring ARM-based and Intel-based processors. According to WindowsLatest, the Surface Pro 9 paid a visit to the FCC where it received regulatory approval in the states which means that a release is around the corner. As we told you a few days ago, Twitter tipster Walking Cat tweeted that we could see the next Microsoft event held Tuesday, October 11th, at Noon EDT.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO