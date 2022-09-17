ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Aggies to Induct 10 New Hall of Famers

EAST GREENSBORO – The North Carolina A&T State University Department of Athletics, in conjunction with the North Carolina A&T Sports Hall of Fame, will hold a noon press conference luncheon Thursday at Deese Ballroom on the second floor of the A&T Student Center to introduce the 2022 Hall of Fame inductees.
