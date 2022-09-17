ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV tonight: marmalade sandwiches at the ready for Paddington

By Hollie Richardson, Simon Wardell , Phil Harrison and Danielle De Wolfe
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

Paddington

7pm, BBC One

Michael Bond’s accident-prone Peruvian immigrant has garnered unexpected prominence since the Queen’s death – his jubilee audience with her has been widely referenced – so a rerun of Paul King’s masterful 2014 comedy is welcome. The CGI bear (voiced by Ben Whishaw) blends in seamlessly with his live-action adopted family the Browns, led by Hugh Bonneville and Sally Hawkins, as he comes to London to find the British explorer who met his uncle and aunt in the rainforest. Mild peril comes in the shape of chilly taxidermist Millicent Clyde (Nicole Kidman), who covets Paddington’s rare hide. The arguably superior sequel can be seen on Monday, also on BBC One. Simon Wardell

The Masked Dancer

6.30pm, ITV

Joel Dommett and Odd Socks on The Masked Dancer. Photograph: Vincent Dolman/ITV

Where else would you find a cactus pulling sharp moves on the dance floor? Or a pearly king lion having a knees-up? And what about a pig showing off its fox-trotters? If the upcoming series of Strictly is too straight down the line for you, The Masked Dancer is a wonderfully bizarre alternative. HR

Lost Treasures of Rome

7pm, Channel 4

The coastal town of Herculaneum, which was destroyed alongside Pompeii by Vesuvius, is the final destination for this series’ journey through time in the Eternal City. Archaeologists unearth an intact human skeleton, the first in 25 years, which might help paint a picture of the final hours before the volcanic eruption. HR

Kool & the Gang Play Baloise Session

7pm, Sky Arts

In need of some good vibes over the weekend? This complete recording of Kool & the Gang’s funk and soul performance at the Swiss music festival in 2017 will bring them to your living room. Expect all the irresistible hits, including Celebration, Cherish, Jungle Boogie, Summer Madness and Open Sesame. Stay tuned afterwards to catch Toto’s Baloise Session from 2015, playing Hold the Line, Africa and Rosanna. Hollie Richardson

The Voice UK

8pm, ITV

It’s the third week of blind auditions, in which judges Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Tom Jones and will.i.am will push the button that turns their chair round if they like the sound of the singing behind them. Their teams are shaping up nicely, ready for the impending battle rounds. HR

Griff’s Canadian Adventure

9pm, Channel 4

Griff Rhys Jones’s cheerful travelogue concludes, but what has he learned about Canada? Understandably, he fancies pondering his journey at leisure, so he’s heading to British Columbia to hit a few tasteful tourist traps, including surfing hotspots and ski villages. Phil Harrison

The Secrets She Keeps

9.20pm, BBC One

“I can’t do it any more,” admits journalist Lorelei (Miranda Frangou), whose increasingly erratic behaviour causes concern in tonight’s sombre penultimate episode. Meanwhile, in an untimely jailhouse reunion, grief-stricken Meghan Shaughnessy (Jessica De Gouw) comes face to face with Agatha Fyfle (Laura Carmichael). Danielle De Wolfe

Film

The Girl With a Bracelet, 9pm, BBC Four

The Girl With a Bracelet. Photograph: Matthieu Ponchel

Who knows the mind of a teenager? That’s the question posed by this intriguing French film – and also in the courtroom where 18-year-old Lise (Melissa Guers) is on trial for murdering her best friend. Lise is giving little away, not least to her supportive but frazzled parents (Roschdy Zem and Chiara Mastroianni), as Stéphane Demoustier’s drama follows the proceedings from an emotional distance. Missing the tabloid frenzy or baying crowds a British version might include, it’s a focused tale of the tangle of sex and friendship that can sway young lives. SW

Live sport

Premier League Football: Wolves v Man City, 11.30am, BT Sport 1 Following postponements, some Premier League matches will resume this weekend, starting with the champions at Molineux.

Premier League Football: Tottenham v Leicester, 5pm, Sky Sports Main Event At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Triathlon PTO Tour: US Open, 5.30pm, Eurosport 1 Alistair Brownlee competes in the men’s event, while British duo Kat Matthews and Lucy Charles-Barclay will be among the contenders for the women’s event.




