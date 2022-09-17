Read full article on original website
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
seguintoday.com
MEN’S SOCCER — Texas Lutheran Rolls Past Hardin-Simmons, 4-0
ABILENE, Texas — Texas Lutheran men’s soccer pushed past Hardin-Simmons (1-3-3) under the lights at HSU Soccer Complex in Abilene, Texas, thanks in part to yet another stellar defensive effort from the Bulldogs defense and an electric performance from Luis Green (Monterrey, Mexico/Smithson Valley) Tuesday night. The Bulldogs advanced to 3-1-3 in 4-0 fashion as Green recorded two goals and an assist for the second consecutive night in Abilene.Erick Lopez (Humble/Humble) got the scoring started for the Bulldogs finding the back of the net in the 18th minute for his third goal of the season to give the Bulldogs the early 1-0 advantage.
seguintoday.com
TLU Bulldogs Return to Campus for Homecoming This Saturday
(Seguin) — The Texas Lutheran Bulldogs return home this Saturday looking for their first win of the season. It’s Homecoming Week for TLU as they host the Sul Ross State Lobos at Bulldog Stadium. TLU fell to 0-2 on the season after a 52-14 loss this past Saturday in a non-conference game at 7th ranked Trinity. Sul Ross State comes into this Saturday’s game 1-0 in American Southwest Conference play following a 55-14 win over Austin College at home last Saturday. Bulldog head coach Neal LaHue says the TLU defense will have to put pressure on the Lobos’ Air Raid offense and they’ll need to get back to running the ball better on offense.
Burnt Orange Nation
Winning is Hard Podcast: Texas holds off UTSA, Overshown’s citation, and Ewers returns to practice
For about 15 minutes it looked dire, but the Texas Longhorns pulled away in the 2nd half to defeat those pesky UTSA Roadrunners 41-20 in front of a sold-out crowd at DKR-TMS. Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker recap the Longhorns victory with their thoughts, including the Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris and his outstanding play (3:00), Jaylen Ford’s emergence over the past two weeks (6:45), the play of Texas quarterback Hudson Card (6:45), and the incredible show Bijan Robinson put on display (9:00).
247Sports
Traylor: ‘We can’t be little brother’
A few days after UTSA’s strong showing against Texas this past Saturday night, Roadrunners Head Coach Jeff Traylor on Monday continued his post-game sentiment of no moral victories. UTSA led Texas 17-7 in the first half before the Longhorns pulled away in the second half for a 41-20 win.
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 4
AUSTIN, Texas - The fourth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some new names climbing up the rankings, including Elgin and Blanco breaking into the top 5 in their districts. Check out our rankings for Week 4 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
texasstandard.org
In 1957, this team of Hispanic golfers shocked Texas by winning state
This story is part of a Hispanic Heritage Month collaboration with Voces Oral History Center based at UT-Austin’s Moody School of Communication. Today, Gene Vasquez calls his high school team’s journey to becoming Texas state champions as a fight against “two very brutal forces.”. “We were fighting...
Top Texas WR Target Jalen Hale Announcing Decision Wednesday
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
tpr.org
Will San Antonio ever be home to another major league sports team?
San Antonio has become a destination for premier sporting events despite the lack of a second major league team. Several large-scale, revenue-generating events have been held in the city to great fanfare, including multiple NCAA tournaments. The San Antonio Spurs, the city’s only major league professional team, have been a...
It’s Official: Texas Tech Vs. Texas Longhorns Is A Red-Out
If you have tickets for the big game on Saturday in Lubbock against the Texas Longhorns you better get your red gear ready. It has been official that Texas Tech athletics is asking the crowd to red-out the Jones for the last ever conference game against UT in Lubbock. This is going to be a crazy game with people all over Texas coming in.
Texas football team gets terrific injury update on Quinn Ewers
Texas football fans have to love the latest injury update when it comes to Quinn Ewers. After exiting Week 2’s narrow home loss to Alabama, emerging Texas football star quarterback Quinn Ewers could be returning to action sooner than expected. Ewers injured his clavicle on a late hit vs....
Former Texas Longhorn and Super Bowl Champion Selling Austin, TX Mansion
Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.
365thingsaustin.com
$15 Unlimited Play At Top Golf
Hit all the golf balls you want for just $15 per person at Top Golf! Every Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, you and your friends can get this special offer by asking your Bay Host at the beginning of your visit to apply the promotion. When: Monday–Friday...
thedailytexan.com
Trash aftermath of Texas vs. Alabama game requires three-day clean up
The Texas versus Alabama game last Saturday broke turnout records with 105, 213 attendees, but also came with an unprecedented amount of trash — and a clean-up that took place over the course of three days, said UT’s Facilities Services department. Michael Costa, the manager of Building Logistics...
University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot
On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: What are the chances Texas’ Quinn Ewers is back before Big 12 play?
Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers sat out the win over the UTSA Roadrunners. Backup redshirt sophomore quarterback Hudson Card played well in Ewers’ place, but it wasn’t difficult to see that Texas’ offensive spark was lacking with Card running the show. It wasn’t the same electric feel that Ewers brought to the Longhorns before he went down in the first half of what would become a 1-point loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – Goodstock by Nolan Ryan in Round Rock
Round Rock – Cattle ranchers across Texas work all day, every day, to produce some of the finest filets of beef you’ll find. The best place to find these cared for cuts of beef is your local butcher, and in Round Rock, there’s a meat market that showcases a particular rancher’s array of beef, Goodstock by Nolan Ryan.
seguintoday.com
Welcome to the ‘ber’ months
The ‘ber’ months are finally here and so is the September issue of Seguin Today. As temperatures cool, the community is ready for the annual Guadalupe County Fair, and our cover story explores the event’s history and evolution over time. We also head over the SISD where two recent grad’s from the Early College High School are now in their second year as teachers. Then of course, Tess Coody-Anders is back with an all new Pecantown. So with the hottest days behind us, and fall on the way, we invite you to grab a copy, and step boldly into the final four months of the year.
San Antonio's Castro brothers throwing annual birthday bash Thursday at West Side bar
The political powerhouses took a two-year break from their public birthday celebration during the pandemic, but now it's back.
kut.org
That sticky stuff on your car isn't tree sap
There's a sticky residue covering driveways, garbage cans and, perhaps most annoyingly, cars in Austin neighborhoods these days. But the stuff falling from the canopies isn’t tree sap. The substance isn’t a sign of a sickly tree or “sap season,” as some have guessed. It’s actually a sugary liquid...
sanantoniomag.com
Four Hill Country Hikes for Fall
This state park is located 9 miles east of Johnson City and offers more than 20 hiking trails of varying lengths, elevation gains and difficulties. It’s a popular camping spot for San Antonio and Austin families and many of the hikers you’ll meet along the trails are overnight campers.
