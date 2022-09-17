Read full article on original website
rewind1051.com
EMU Volleyball falls to Washington and Lee in four sets
HARRISONBURG, Va. – If you had breath and you were at Yoder Arena Tuesday night, chances are, at one point or another, you were holding it. EMU’s women’s volleyball team took the first set from W&L but then dropped three tightly-contested sets to fall 3-1 (25-21, 21-25, 14-25, 23-25) to the Generals.
rewind1051.com
JMU Men’s Soccer uses big second half to defeat Georgetown
HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison newcomers Evan Southern and Kevin Larsson scored their first goals in their JMU careers less than three minutes apart in the second half to push the Dukes past Georgetown, 2-0, in non-conference men’s soccer action at Sentara Park Tuesday night. The Dukes move...
rewind1051.com
JMU’s game against Texas State is now sold out and will kick at 1:30
James Madison Athletics announced Monday that all tickets for its October 1 football game against Texas State have been sold out. In addition, all student tickets have been claimed. The Family Weekend game represents the first home Sun Belt Conference game for the program and it was also announced on Monday that the game will kick off at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+.
rewind1051.com
Shenandoah Valley Airport Announces New Carrier, Flights to Charlotte
WEYERS CAVE, VA = Shenandoah Valley Airport announced a new partnership Wednesday with Contour Airlines offering daily flights to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT). The service is scheduled to begin on November 1. To celebrate the launch of the new flights, Contour Airlines is offering a special introductory fare of...
rewind1051.com
JMU announces STEM grant for low income students
James Madison University announced recently a nearly one and a half million-dollar grant that will provide financial and other support to 22 low-income, first-generation college students who are majoring in a science or technology field starting next fall. LouAnn Lovin is the university’s interim associate dean in the College of...
rewind1051.com
Murder indictments returned for Robinson
The case of the so-called shopping cart killer has been pushed closer to trial. Four indictments were returned yesterday against Anthony Eugene Robinson in the Rockingham County Circuit Court, according to online records. The 36-year-old Washington, D-C man is charged with four felonies, including two first-degree murder counts, in connection...
rewind1051.com
Shenandoah County schools on lock down after threat
Schools on the northern campus of Shenandoah County Public Schools were in locked down for some time yesterday after several school divisions throughout the commonwealth received a report of an active shooting incident. That is Jessica Sager, the school system’s coordinator of school and community relations, who sent out the...
rewind1051.com
Staunton Police Search for Missing Elderly Man
STAUNTON, Va – The Staunton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult. Randall Eppard is a 74-year-old male believed to be endangered due to a medical condition. He is approximately 5’10” and 190 pounds, and has blue eyes and red hair.
rewind1051.com
Plane to be removed from I-66
Today, officials plan to move a plane that is sitting on the side of a highway just north of the listening area. State Police say it was engine failure that forced the small plane to land on I-66 near Front Royal over the weekend. Authorities believe that the plane was experiencing engine failure when it made an emergency landing Saturday morning.
rewind1051.com
Authorities Search for Escaped Inmate
UNDATED – The Augusta County and Highland County Sheriff’s Offices are currently searching for an escaped inmate in the area of the county line on U-S Route 250. Shaun Gwin had a court appearance Tuesday morning in Highland County and being transported back to Middle River Regional Jail when he kicked out the window of the Sheriff’s Deputy’s vehicle.
