Some neighbors upset by political Halloween set up in Bethel Park
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A spooky display showing a skeleton using a bloody axe to chop the head off another skeleton wearing a Biden and Harris 2020 T-shirt is part of a Halloween set-up that had neighbors contacting Channel 11 News. “This year he came up with that. If...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburghers Love to Wax Nostalgic About Bygone Chain Restaurants
There’s a popular episode of the “Pittsburgh Dad” webseries in which the titular father loads up the family for a road trip. After hours of driving, he arrives at their destination: the nearest remaining Rax Roast Beef location. “All I ask is for one little thing — for yinz to drive six hours round trip to go to Rax,” he says. “Do yinz know how rare this is? Finding a Rax is like finding Narnia.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plum-Oakmont-Verona happenings, week of Sept. 19, 2022
Lower Valley Athletic Foundation’s Christmas Toy Drive begins Oct. 1 and ends the first week of December. There will be donation boxes in Verona at the borough building and Inner Groove Brewing, both along East Railroad Avenue. Organizers are looking for new, unopened toys for children of all ages.
Out & About: Westmoreland Croquet Club Tournament aids area nonprofits
Some say it’s a fashion faux pas to wear white after Labor Day; others say the old rule no longer applies. The topic was subject of a good-natured debate between Jim and Jo Rossi of Ligonier Township during the Westmoreland Croquet Club Tournament. The Rossis were among tent sponsors for the annual event, held Sunday at Westmoreland County Community College.
Fetterman visits Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ ) – Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman visited Indiana County Tuesday evening, despite it’s red vote history. In the 2020 presidential election, former President Trump won Indiana County by a margin of 68% to 31%. Fetterman will continue his “every county, every vote” strategy with an event in “ruby red” Indiana […]
Faces of the Valley: The Cupcake Girls incorporate inclusivity into their lives and their bakery business
About nine years ago, two sisters started with a mixer and an idea to make small gourmet cupcakes and large old-time cookies served with a mix of fun and inclusiveness. Courtney Kobelenske and Kylie Lash, both of Lower Burrell, opened Cora Lee Cupcakes, now based in New Kensington’s Feldarelli Square, offering sweet treats for residents and children, especially youngsters who might feel left out.
butlerradio.com
Local Organization to Host Event For Grandparents
A local organization is holding an event for grandparents raising grandchildren later this week in Butler. Case managers, social workers, agency leaders, and other caregivers of children are invited to attend Monday’s event from 10 a.m. to noon at Butler SUCCEED on North Main Street. Participants will have the...
Park Home Furniture opening in Johnstown
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)–Park Home Furniture is opening its second location in Johnstown in the next few weeks. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the store held a ribbon cutting at 600 Galleria Drive. Store officials and county and township leaders commemorated the store in the new community and welcomed them with open arms. The 50,000 square foot […]
Aging volunteers, lack of replacements put Meals on Wheels programs in peril
For about a half-century, Ruth Donnell, 92, and Betty Smith, 89, have packed sandwich lunches and repurposed bread heels to dazzle Freeport Area Meals on Wheels clients with a culinary rarity — homemade bread pudding. “The reason I do it is to help people who haven’t been able to...
Thousands attend Pa. March for Life in first event since Roe’s reversal
Busloads traveled to Harrisburg for the second March for Life, joining Republican lawmakers who have proposed anti-abortion legislation. The post Thousands attend Pa. March for Life in first event since Roe’s reversal appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
These Pennsylvania Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners
Ten Pennsylvania schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored at...
Pennsylvania farmhouse fire leaves 4 dead, 1 missing; Cause sought
GREENVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, authorities said. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments […]
PhillyBite
Best Mac and Cheese Spots in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a great place to grab a bowl of mac and cheese, you've come to the right place. These restaurants serve delicious mac and cheese to satisfy your cravings. Pennsylvania has you covered whether you prefer a classic, spicy mac or even something a little different. These restaurants serve mac and cheese in different flavors, from creamy to tangy. Some even offer corn dog mac and cheese.
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Leaf disease continues to ravage Pa. beech trees
There’s a disease wreaking havoc on beech trees in Pennsylvania. Beech leaf disease currently is found in all but two of the state’s 67 counties. Caused by microscopic nematodes, the disease infects native American beech trees and commonly planted European ones, said Mihail Kantor, an assistant research professor of nematology at Penn State. It is more harmful to younger trees.
Roundabouts; start of fall; new cake shop: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. High: 81; Low: 58. Partly sunny. Little League sued: The family of a Utah Little League World Series player has sued the organization and the company that made the bunk bed the boy fell from on Aug. 15. Easton Oliverson is still recovering from head injuries.
3 Pennsylvania restaurants listed among ‘best’ in U.S.: New York Times
It’s always nice to treat yourself to a meal out every once in a while. If you’re in the mood to do so, maybe check out these three restaurants in Pennsylvania which were just named among the 50 best in the United States. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania pizzeria among...
Central PA Humane Society temporarily closed
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Central Pa Humane Society announced Saturday that the shelter will be closed for the next two weeks. One of the shelter dogs tested positive for Parvo and other dogs have been exposed to it. Due to a lack of staff and the significant amount of cleaning that will need to […]
Pennsylvania Almanac
Mt. Lebanon woman swims Potomac River
Judy Caves enjoys proving people wrong, especially those who say she can’t do something. It’s that attitude that has pushed the Mt. Lebanon woman to various achievements over the years, many of which have been accomplished in open water. Her latest came Aug. 31 when Caves traversed 20.5...
Mother, friends launch search for missing Tarentum area woman
Friends and family of a Tarentum area woman who has been missing for three weeks went out looking for her Saturday. Tonya Lynn Sadecky, 43, was last seen in the area of Ninth Avenue and Morgan Street in Brackenridge on Aug. 28, according to police. She has not been seen or heard from since.
