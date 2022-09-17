ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Township, PA

Comments / 0

Related
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburghers Love to Wax Nostalgic About Bygone Chain Restaurants

There’s a popular episode of the “Pittsburgh Dad” webseries in which the titular father loads up the family for a road trip. After hours of driving, he arrives at their destination: the nearest remaining Rax Roast Beef location. “All I ask is for one little thing — for yinz to drive six hours round trip to go to Rax,” he says. “Do yinz know how rare this is? Finding a Rax is like finding Narnia.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum-Oakmont-Verona happenings, week of Sept. 19, 2022

Lower Valley Athletic Foundation’s Christmas Toy Drive begins Oct. 1 and ends the first week of December. There will be donation boxes in Verona at the borough building and Inner Groove Brewing, both along East Railroad Avenue. Organizers are looking for new, unopened toys for children of all ages.
OAKMONT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana, PA
Society
City
Indiana, PA
City
South Oakland, PA
City
White Township, PA
State
Indiana State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
WTAJ

Fetterman visits Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ ) – Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman visited Indiana County Tuesday evening, despite it’s red vote history. In the 2020 presidential election, former President Trump won Indiana County by a margin of 68% to 31%. Fetterman will continue his “every county, every vote” strategy with an event in “ruby red” Indiana […]
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Faces of the Valley: The Cupcake Girls incorporate inclusivity into their lives and their bakery business

About nine years ago, two sisters started with a mixer and an idea to make small gourmet cupcakes and large old-time cookies served with a mix of fun and inclusiveness. Courtney Kobelenske and Kylie Lash, both of Lower Burrell, opened Cora Lee Cupcakes, now based in New Kensington’s Feldarelli Square, offering sweet treats for residents and children, especially youngsters who might feel left out.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
butlerradio.com

Local Organization to Host Event For Grandparents

A local organization is holding an event for grandparents raising grandchildren later this week in Butler. Case managers, social workers, agency leaders, and other caregivers of children are invited to attend Monday’s event from 10 a.m. to noon at Butler SUCCEED on North Main Street. Participants will have the...
BUTLER, PA
WTAJ

Park Home Furniture opening in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)–Park Home Furniture is opening its second location in Johnstown in the next few weeks. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the store held a ribbon cutting at 600 Galleria Drive. Store officials and county and township leaders commemorated the store in the new community and welcomed them with open arms. The 50,000 square foot […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episcopal Church#Methodist Church#Bible Church#Calvary Baptist Church#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#The Rustic Lodge#Mixmaster#Oakland Ave#Alverda#Alverda Christian Church#Hebron Lutheran Church#Holy Communion
Daily Voice

These Pennsylvania Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners

Ten Pennsylvania schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored at...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania farmhouse fire leaves 4 dead, 1 missing; Cause sought

GREENVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, authorities said. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments […]
MERCER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Youtube
PhillyBite

Best Mac and Cheese Spots in Pennsylvania

If you are looking for a great place to grab a bowl of mac and cheese, you've come to the right place. These restaurants serve delicious mac and cheese to satisfy your cravings. Pennsylvania has you covered whether you prefer a classic, spicy mac or even something a little different. These restaurants serve mac and cheese in different flavors, from creamy to tangy. Some even offer corn dog mac and cheese.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tribune-Review

Leaf disease continues to ravage Pa. beech trees

There’s a disease wreaking havoc on beech trees in Pennsylvania. Beech leaf disease currently is found in all but two of the state’s 67 counties. Caused by microscopic nematodes, the disease infects native American beech trees and commonly planted European ones, said Mihail Kantor, an assistant research professor of nematology at Penn State. It is more harmful to younger trees.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Central PA Humane Society temporarily closed

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Central Pa Humane Society announced Saturday that the shelter will be closed for the next two weeks. One of the shelter dogs tested positive for Parvo and other dogs have been exposed to it. Due to a lack of staff and the significant amount of cleaning that will need to […]
ALTOONA, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Mt. Lebanon woman swims Potomac River

Judy Caves enjoys proving people wrong, especially those who say she can’t do something. It’s that attitude that has pushed the Mt. Lebanon woman to various achievements over the years, many of which have been accomplished in open water. Her latest came Aug. 31 when Caves traversed 20.5...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy