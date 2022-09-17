ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston, RI

kiiky.com

Top 20 Most Influential People In Rhode Island | Social Media Handles 2023

Since the inception of Rhode Island in 1636 as a colony founded by Roger Williams, the state has grown to become one of the most beautiful states in the U.S., known for making silverware, fine jewelry, and exceptional individuals. In this article, we’ll look at the most influential people in...
POLITICS
ABC6.com

RI turns off tolls for truckers after industry wins lawsuit

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A federal judge ruled in favor of the trucking industry Wednesday in a lawsuit against the Rhode Island’s new truck tolls. The lawsuit, filed by the American Trucking Associations back in 2018, argued that the tolls were unconstitutional. They said it was a discriminatory and disproportionate burden on out-of-state operators and truckers.
INDUSTRY
ABC6.com

Rhode Island prepares for potential arrival of migrants

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency said that they are working with Gov. Dan McKee’s office to prepare for the potential arrival of migrants in the Ocean State. Melissa Carden, chief public affairs officer for the agency, told ABC 6 News that, “Our emergency...
IMMIGRATION
Boston

Former Rhode Island mayor found dead in her home

Officials said that they have not finalized the identity of a second body discovered in the residence. One of the bodies found in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard was hers, the state medical examiner confirmed Wednesday. Medical officials said that they have not finalized the identity...
WOONSOCKET, RI
rinewstoday.com

RI KIDS COUNT Director, Elizabeth Burke Bryant to step down

Elizabeth Burke Bryant Stepping Down by End of Year After 28 Years as Executive Director of Rhode Island KIDS COUNT. The Board of Directors of Rhode Island KIDS COUNT is announcing that Elizabeth Burke Bryant will step down from her position as Executive Director by the end of the year, after 28 years of service. During her tenure, Elizabeth has been one of Rhode Island’s most influential leaders and greatest champions for the well-being of children and their families.
KIDS
fallriverreporter.com

AG Healey says agreement struck with Biden Administration to save Massachusetts residents billions on utility bills, cut emissions

BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today joined a coalition of 17 states, the District of Columbia, and the City of New York in announcing an agreement with the Biden Administration’s Department of Energy that updates energy efficiency standards for 20 categories of common consumer products and commercial equipment, including residential furnaces, microwave ovens, room air conditioners and laundry machines. Industry experts estimate that these new federal standards will save American families more than $600 billion on their utility bills by 2050 and avoid more than 90 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually by 2040.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Residents Protest Right Wing Group Meeting On Transgendered Teachings

Those that support transgendered rights protested in Cranston Monday. Close to a hundred people protested a private forum at William Hall Library. The Independent Women's Network, a right-wing group, sponsored the forum on the topic of what is being taught about gender in schools. Library director Ed Garcia said he...
CRANSTON, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Warwick doctor got many breaks

There were perks to being a doctor's wife, such as a luxurious home in Warwick's seaside village of Conimicut. But, for Emma (Wieland) Coffey, the privileges weren't worth the pains. Emma was 24 years old when she married John Bernard Coffey on Aug. 4, 1914. The 27-year-old man had worked...
WARWICK, RI
Uprise RI

Trans community protests hate group meeting at Cranston Library

Around 250 members of the transgender community, alongside allies, families and neighbors, gathered to show love and support for the transgender community at the William H Hall Branch of the Cranston Public Library Monday evening. The protest was organized by a variety of groups, including TGI Network, LGBTQ Action RI, Youth Pride Inc, Sage, Womxn Project, Haus of Codec, and the Democratic Women’s Caucus.
CRANSTON, RI
rinewstoday.com

Hope Street: Time to reimagine bike lanes on busy streets. Mayor-elect Smiley listening.

The proposal to study – or conduct a trial – for a potential urban bike trail on Hope Street on the East Side of Providence is set for the first week of October. Data is already being collected with counting cables installed across parts of Hope Street. For the trial week, volunteers have been recruited and assigned to certain locations up and down Hope Street to gather comments, and provide information. Volunteers will be given free t-shirts from Frog & Toad, ordered by PVD Street Coalition. The data is intended to provide guidance for moving forward – or not – with a permanent bike lane on Hope Street, from Tortilla Flats up and past the Hope Street Village, or Merchants area.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Magaziner Picks Up Endorsements From GOP Former Elected Officials and Candidates - See Who

Seth Magaziner, a Democratic candidate for the 2nd Congressional District in Rhode Island, is announcing he has picked up a number of endorsements from GOP officials. At noon on Wednesday, Magaziner will be joined by former State Representative Robert Nardolillo; Cranston City Councilor Robert Ferri; former GOP gubernatorial candidate Vincent Marzullo and former State Senator Dawson Hodgson at Magaziner's headquarters in Warwick.
WARWICK, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Local officials seize 7 guns, approximately 660,500 methamphetamine-laced counterfeit pills, the largest bust in U.S. history

PROVIDENCE – According to documents unsealed in federal court in Rhode Island, a Rhode Island man has agreed to plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine in connection with the seizure of approximately 660,500 methamphetamine-laced counterfeit Adderall® pills, the largest known seizure of its kind in the country, announced United States Attorney for the District of Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
GoLocalProv

Judge Assaulted Outside of Courthouse in Providence

A judge was assaulted outside of a courthouse in Providence on Wednesday, GoLocal has learned. Rhode Island Superior Court Associate Justice Stephen Nugent was reportedly assaulted following a minor traffic accident outside of Superior Court on Benefit treet. According to witnesses, it appeared that all parties had recently exited the...
PROVIDENCE, RI

