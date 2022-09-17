Read full article on original website
kiiky.com
Top 20 Most Influential People In Rhode Island | Social Media Handles 2023
Since the inception of Rhode Island in 1636 as a colony founded by Roger Williams, the state has grown to become one of the most beautiful states in the U.S., known for making silverware, fine jewelry, and exceptional individuals. In this article, we’ll look at the most influential people in...
Former US attorney joins court fight dividing RI’s wealthy Chace family
Kim Chace's heirs argue his nephew, prominent developer Buff Chace, has been mismanaging a trust that Kim's will seeded with over $70 million.
ABC6.com
RI turns off tolls for truckers after industry wins lawsuit
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A federal judge ruled in favor of the trucking industry Wednesday in a lawsuit against the Rhode Island’s new truck tolls. The lawsuit, filed by the American Trucking Associations back in 2018, argued that the tolls were unconstitutional. They said it was a discriminatory and disproportionate burden on out-of-state operators and truckers.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island prepares for potential arrival of migrants
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency said that they are working with Gov. Dan McKee’s office to prepare for the potential arrival of migrants in the Ocean State. Melissa Carden, chief public affairs officer for the agency, told ABC 6 News that, “Our emergency...
Kalus slams proposed pay bumps for McKee’s cabinet
A big pay day could be on the way for several members of Gov. Dan McKee's cabinet.
Former Rhode Island mayor found dead in her home
Officials said that they have not finalized the identity of a second body discovered in the residence. One of the bodies found in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard was hers, the state medical examiner confirmed Wednesday. Medical officials said that they have not finalized the identity...
rinewstoday.com
RI KIDS COUNT Director, Elizabeth Burke Bryant to step down
Elizabeth Burke Bryant Stepping Down by End of Year After 28 Years as Executive Director of Rhode Island KIDS COUNT. The Board of Directors of Rhode Island KIDS COUNT is announcing that Elizabeth Burke Bryant will step down from her position as Executive Director by the end of the year, after 28 years of service. During her tenure, Elizabeth has been one of Rhode Island’s most influential leaders and greatest champions for the well-being of children and their families.
KIDS・
Gov hopeful Ashley Kalus got tax break for Illinois homeowners after buying RI house
The Republican gubernatorial nominee has faced persistent questions about the strength of her ties to Rhode Island.
fallriverreporter.com
AG Healey says agreement struck with Biden Administration to save Massachusetts residents billions on utility bills, cut emissions
BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today joined a coalition of 17 states, the District of Columbia, and the City of New York in announcing an agreement with the Biden Administration’s Department of Energy that updates energy efficiency standards for 20 categories of common consumer products and commercial equipment, including residential furnaces, microwave ovens, room air conditioners and laundry machines. Industry experts estimate that these new federal standards will save American families more than $600 billion on their utility bills by 2050 and avoid more than 90 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually by 2040.
Body found at Woonsocket home identified as former mayor
Former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard has been identified as the woman found dead inside the Marian Lane home.
WGMD Radio
2 bodies found ‘severely decomposed’ in former Rhode Island mayor’s home: police
Two bodies were found “severely decomposed” in the Woonsocket home of a former Rhode Island mayor, according to police. Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates told WPRI that an elderly female and an elderly male were found dead inside the residence on Monday. The home was surrounded by police cars on Monday night.
GoLocalProv
Providence Councilor Who Led Effort to Defund Police Poised to be Elected Council President
Providence City Councilor Rachel Miller is poised to be elected to serve as the next President of the Providence City Council. She has called a caucus of the city council for today — weeks before the general election and months before the swearing in of the Council in January of 2023.
iheart.com
Residents Protest Right Wing Group Meeting On Transgendered Teachings
Those that support transgendered rights protested in Cranston Monday. Close to a hundred people protested a private forum at William Hall Library. The Independent Women's Network, a right-wing group, sponsored the forum on the topic of what is being taught about gender in schools. Library director Ed Garcia said he...
johnstonsunrise.net
Warwick doctor got many breaks
There were perks to being a doctor's wife, such as a luxurious home in Warwick's seaside village of Conimicut. But, for Emma (Wieland) Coffey, the privileges weren't worth the pains. Emma was 24 years old when she married John Bernard Coffey on Aug. 4, 1914. The 27-year-old man had worked...
Uprise RI
Trans community protests hate group meeting at Cranston Library
Around 250 members of the transgender community, alongside allies, families and neighbors, gathered to show love and support for the transgender community at the William H Hall Branch of the Cranston Public Library Monday evening. The protest was organized by a variety of groups, including TGI Network, LGBTQ Action RI, Youth Pride Inc, Sage, Womxn Project, Haus of Codec, and the Democratic Women’s Caucus.
rinewstoday.com
Hope Street: Time to reimagine bike lanes on busy streets. Mayor-elect Smiley listening.
The proposal to study – or conduct a trial – for a potential urban bike trail on Hope Street on the East Side of Providence is set for the first week of October. Data is already being collected with counting cables installed across parts of Hope Street. For the trial week, volunteers have been recruited and assigned to certain locations up and down Hope Street to gather comments, and provide information. Volunteers will be given free t-shirts from Frog & Toad, ordered by PVD Street Coalition. The data is intended to provide guidance for moving forward – or not – with a permanent bike lane on Hope Street, from Tortilla Flats up and past the Hope Street Village, or Merchants area.
GoLocalProv
Magaziner Picks Up Endorsements From GOP Former Elected Officials and Candidates - See Who
Seth Magaziner, a Democratic candidate for the 2nd Congressional District in Rhode Island, is announcing he has picked up a number of endorsements from GOP officials. At noon on Wednesday, Magaziner will be joined by former State Representative Robert Nardolillo; Cranston City Councilor Robert Ferri; former GOP gubernatorial candidate Vincent Marzullo and former State Senator Dawson Hodgson at Magaziner's headquarters in Warwick.
ABC6.com
Former director of finance accused of stealing $3M from Providence based school program
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man is facing charges after state police said he stole up to $3 million from a collaborative school based in Providence. Nathan Kaufman, 35, was charged with embezzlement and access to a computer for fraudulent purposes. According to Rhode Island State Police, detectives...
fallriverreporter.com
Local officials seize 7 guns, approximately 660,500 methamphetamine-laced counterfeit pills, the largest bust in U.S. history
PROVIDENCE – According to documents unsealed in federal court in Rhode Island, a Rhode Island man has agreed to plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine in connection with the seizure of approximately 660,500 methamphetamine-laced counterfeit Adderall® pills, the largest known seizure of its kind in the country, announced United States Attorney for the District of Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha.
GoLocalProv
Judge Assaulted Outside of Courthouse in Providence
A judge was assaulted outside of a courthouse in Providence on Wednesday, GoLocal has learned. Rhode Island Superior Court Associate Justice Stephen Nugent was reportedly assaulted following a minor traffic accident outside of Superior Court on Benefit treet. According to witnesses, it appeared that all parties had recently exited the...
