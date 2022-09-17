Read full article on original website
drgnews.com
Pierre Girls Soccer Tops Yankton; Bucks End Governor Boys’ Win Streak
YANKTON – Pierre Governor Soccer split its results Tuesday in Yankton, with the Governor girls topping the Gazelles 1-0 and Yankton’s boys defeating Pierre 4-2. GIRLS: Pierre 1, Yankton 0. Ryann Barry had the game’s only goal in the 26th minute on a counterattack for Pierre (7-4). BOYS:...
drgnews.com
Pierre Dance 5th, Cheer 7th At Huron
HURON – Another good dance finish for Pierre highlighted the Governors’ Competitive Cheer and Dance competition Tuesday in the Huron Invitational at the Huron Arena. Pierre finished fifth in dance with an average score of 229.75, taking second in pom and fourth in hip hop. In cheer, the...
drgnews.com
Post 8’s Kienholz Earns Double All-State Honor
Pierre Post 8’s Lincoln Kienholz was named to the 2022 South Dakota American Legion All-State Team as both a pitcher and position player, one of two players to be so honored. The team was announced Tuesday. Joe Gokie of Yankton was the other player to receive the double selection.
drgnews.com
Governor Boys Golf Wins At Watertown; 3rd Win In ’22
WATERTOWN – Those scintillating sophomores did it again. Pierre Governor Boys Golf picked up its third tournament win of the season Tuesday, shooting 298 to edge host Watertown by four shots in the Watertown Invitational at Cattail Crossing Golf Course. Luke Olson shot one-under 71 to finish in second...
drgnews.com
Endres, Norman reign over Stanley County Homecoming
The 2022 Stanley County High School Homecoming Royalty was selected at coronation festivities Tuesday, September 20. Kori Endres was chosen as queen and Colt Norman was selected as king. The two will preside over Buffalo Homecoming festivities the balance of the week. The royal court includes Olivia Chase, Aleeyah Schilling, Abby Wyly, Nathaniel Nelson, Jackson Robbennolt and Max Scott. Second grade crown bearers were Audree Prince and Cruz Odden.
drgnews.com
Stanley County Commission to hold special budget meeting today
The Stanley County Commission and the Pierre City Commission meet this evening (Sept. 20, 2022). The special Stanley County Commission meeting begins at 5pm CT (Sept. 20, 2022) in the board room in the basement of the Courthouse in Fort Pierre. They’ll work on finalizing the county’s 2023 budget.
KELOLAND TV
Three sentenced in fatal Mitchell shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three defendants facing charges surrounding the Jan. 9, 2021 shooting death of Adalberto Ferrer-Machado in Mitchell, S.D., have been sentenced, according to Attorney General Mark Vargo and Davison County State’s Attorney James Miskimins. Luis Javier Perez-Melendez pleaded guilty to Manslaughter in the First...
15-year-old killed in four-wheeler, semi crash in South Dakota
Preliminary crash information shows that a 2018 Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O. four-wheeler, driven by the 15-year-old male, was eastbound when it turned south onto 389th Avenue. The vehicle slid around the corner and into the path of a 2004 Peterbilt 379 semi-truck and trailer that was northbound on 389th Avenue.
dakotanewsnow.com
15-year-old from Stickney identified in Friday’s fatal two-vehicle crash
STICKNEY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 15-year-old from Stickney has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash east of Stickney. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2018 Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O. four-wheeler was eastbound when it turned south onto 389th Avenue. The four-wheeler slid around the corner and into the path of a 2004 Peterbilt 379 semi-truck and trailer that was northbound on 389th Avenue.
South Dakota’s Most Underrated Attraction Will Leave You Speechless
The Mount Rushmore State is full of amazing sights to see and things to do. Whether it's traveling through the majestic Black Hills, staring up at the sheer awesomeness of Mount Rushmore, or experiencing the beautiful isolation of the Badlands. But if you want to get away from the crowds and find a spot all to yourself, you need to visit South Dakota's most underrated attraction.
KELOLAND TV
Beresford traffic stop leads to pursuit, arrest in bean field
ALCESTER, S.D. (KELO) — A Missouri man was arrested after a weekend traffic stop in Beresford. Alcester Police say an officer was helping Beresford Police with a traffic stop around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. As they approached, law enforcement smelled burnt marijuana coming from a silver SUV. After two passengers...
kelo.com
Traffic stop early Saturday in Beresford turns into a pursuit
BERESFORD, S.D. (KELO.com) — A traffic stop in Beresford turned into a pursuit early Saturday morning. During the stop, officers detected a strong odor of marijuana. Two female passengers stepped out of the vehicle when asked. The driver drove off, narrowly missing officers. A pursuit ensued. Spike strips stopped the vehicle just north of the Vermillion off-ramp on I-29, but the driver fled on foot. The man was not located after a search over several hours. Bladed weapons, a large amount of marijuana, and a substantial amount of US currency were found in the vehicle. One of the female passengers was arrested for Ingestion of a Controlled Substance. The other was released. Saturday afternoon, a concerned citizen called in a report of someone walking through a field. An Alcester police officer found footprints in the bean field while searching the acreage. The officer tracked the suspect’s trail through the bean field and was able to apprehend him.
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota Appropriation Committee raise questions about Highway Patrol raises
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- Members of the South Dakota legislatures interim Appropriations Committee were concerned with the money used to give state Highway Patrol troopers raises above and beyond the six percent given to all state employees. Committee Co-Chair Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton says they had lots of questions about the...
KELOLAND TV
40-year-old inmate found dead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A state prison inmate has died. The South Dakota Department of Corrections says 40-year-old Christopher Defender was found unresponsive at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield Monday morning. He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital. The death is currently under investigation.
dakotanewsnow.com
Teenager dies in four-wheeler accident
STICKNEY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash east of Stickney. The names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 Polaris Sportsman 450 H.O. four-wheeler was eastbound when...
KELOLAND TV
Governor’s Office says flight to daughter’s wedding was part of official business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In response to a request for details on the May 30, 2019 flight in question, the South Dakota DOT provided the following info regarding who was on the flight on each leg of the journey. All legs of the subject flight occurred on May...
drgnews.com
Hughes County needs big cuts to come up with 2023 budget
The Hughes County Commission is going to have to make some major cuts in order to put together the county’s 2023 budget. Commission Chairman Randy Brown says they’re looking at a $4+ million deficit. Brown says seeing what cutting 20% from the county’s budget would actually look like...
drgnews.com
State prison inmate Christopher Defender dies
A 40 year old state prison inmate has died. Christopher Defender was found unresponsive at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield yesterday morning (Sept. 19, 2022). He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The death is currently under investigation. Defender was serving sentences for...
drgnews.com
Hughes County Commission to discuss destruction of 2022 election materials, 2023 budget; Fort Pierre City Council to get a Missouri River Bridge construction update, set public hearing for vacation homes ordinances
The Hughes County Commission and Fort Pierre City Council each meet today (Sept. 19, 2022). The Hughes County Commission meeting begins at 5:30pm at the Hughes County Courthouse in Pierre. Among the items on their agenda are:. 3 public hearings on plat and rezoning requests. Destruction of 2020 election materials.
dakotanewsnow.com
Former South Dakota church employee pleads guilty to embezzling $324,000
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to WNAX radio, a former church employee has pleaded guilty to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from two Catholic parishes. Steven Bares appeared Tuesday in federal court, where he pleaded guilty to one felony count of wire fraud. Bares took $324,000...
