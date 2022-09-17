ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

Comments / 0

Related
drgnews.com

Pierre Dance 5th, Cheer 7th At Huron

HURON – Another good dance finish for Pierre highlighted the Governors’ Competitive Cheer and Dance competition Tuesday in the Huron Invitational at the Huron Arena. Pierre finished fifth in dance with an average score of 229.75, taking second in pom and fourth in hip hop. In cheer, the...
HURON, SD
drgnews.com

Pierre Girls Soccer Tops Yankton; Bucks End Governor Boys’ Win Streak

YANKTON – Pierre Governor Soccer split its results Tuesday in Yankton, with the Governor girls topping the Gazelles 1-0 and Yankton’s boys defeating Pierre 4-2. GIRLS: Pierre 1, Yankton 0. Ryann Barry had the game’s only goal in the 26th minute on a counterattack for Pierre (7-4). BOYS:...
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Post 8’s Kienholz Earns Double All-State Honor

Pierre Post 8’s Lincoln Kienholz was named to the 2022 South Dakota American Legion All-State Team as both a pitcher and position player, one of two players to be so honored. The team was announced Tuesday. Joe Gokie of Yankton was the other player to receive the double selection.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Governor Boys Golf Wins At Watertown; 3rd Win In ’22

WATERTOWN – Those scintillating sophomores did it again. Pierre Governor Boys Golf picked up its third tournament win of the season Tuesday, shooting 298 to edge host Watertown by four shots in the Watertown Invitational at Cattail Crossing Golf Course. Luke Olson shot one-under 71 to finish in second...
WATERTOWN, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pierre, SD
Football
Pierre, SD
Sports
City
Pierre, SD
City
Yankton, SD
Yankton, SD
Football
Yankton, SD
Sports
City
Lead, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls Open for Business to oppose slaughterhouse ban

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A second municipal ballot question committee has filed paperwork with the Sioux Falls city clerk’s office. The group Sioux Falls Open for Business says its purpose is to “oppose the slaughterhouse ordinance.” It filed paperwork with the city clerk’s office Tuesday morning. You can view the statement of organization document at the attached link and on the city clerk’s website.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Pentatonix coming to Sioux Falls this winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Grammy-award winning vocal group is hoping to kick off the holiday spirit in Sioux Falls with a show this November. Acapella group Pentatonix will be joined by vocalists Girl Named Tom for A Christmas Spectacular at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The concert will be on Sunday, November 27.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
drgnews.com

Stricker Wins 2nd Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — Steve Stricker has won for the second straight time on the PGA Tour Champions. He shot a 64 Sunday in the final round of the Sanford International, then won with a birdie on the first extra hole against Robert Karlsson at Minnehaha Country Club. Stricker, who won The Ally Challenge two weeks ago and took last week off, won this event for the second time. The victory was his third of the year on the Champions Tour. He’s the fifth player with at least three wins this year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Homecoming#American Football#The Pierre Governors
hubcityradio.com

South Dakota Appropriation Committee raise questions about Highway Patrol raises

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- Members of the South Dakota legislatures interim Appropriations Committee were concerned with the money used to give state Highway Patrol troopers raises above and beyond the six percent given to all state employees. Committee Co-Chair Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton says they had lots of questions about the...
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Stanley County Commission to hold special budget meeting today

The Stanley County Commission and the Pierre City Commission meet this evening (Sept. 20, 2022). The special Stanley County Commission meeting begins at 5pm CT (Sept. 20, 2022) in the board room in the basement of the Courthouse in Fort Pierre. They’ll work on finalizing the county’s 2023 budget.
PIERRE, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
dakotanewsnow.com

Mayor and county sheriff speak out against recreational marijuana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As Sioux Falls officials highlighted their public safety concerns today, some also broached the topic of recreational marijuana. South Dakota voters will head to the polls in November to decide on the issue with Initiated Measure 27, but if it was up to Mayor Paul TenHaken or Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead, cannabis would not be legal beyond medical use.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Officer involved shooting in northwest Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in northwest Sioux Falls. It happened just after 5 p.m. Monday when Sioux Falls Police officers responded to a neighborhood near Marion and Benson Road. They say a man called in, saying he had a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

2 southeast Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance check, police say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two businesses in the southeast area of Sioux Falls failed alcohol compliance checks, Sioux Falls Police said. The businesses that failed are the Walmart Supercenter at 5521 E. Arrowhead Parkway and the Hy-Vee food store at 1601 S. Sycamore Ave., according to police. The two sold alcohol to a person under 21.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Hawarden Man Involved In Injury Accident; Two Airlifted To Regional Hospitals

Brewster, Minnesota — A Hawarden man was involved in an injury accident just north of our area on Highway 60 in Nobles County, Minnesota on Friday, September 16, 2022. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that at about 12:30 p.m., 20-year-old Edvin Sandoval of St. James, Minnesota was driving a 2010 Saab eastbound on Highway 60 in Brewster. They tell us that 65-year-old Shawn Munns of Hawarden was northbound on County Road 1 in a 2007 Peterbilt semi.
BREWSTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy