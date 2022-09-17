SIOUX FALLS (AP) — Steve Stricker has won for the second straight time on the PGA Tour Champions. He shot a 64 Sunday in the final round of the Sanford International, then won with a birdie on the first extra hole against Robert Karlsson at Minnehaha Country Club. Stricker, who won The Ally Challenge two weeks ago and took last week off, won this event for the second time. The victory was his third of the year on the Champions Tour. He’s the fifth player with at least three wins this year.

