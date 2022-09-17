Read full article on original website
drgnews.com
Pierre Dance 5th, Cheer 7th At Huron
HURON – Another good dance finish for Pierre highlighted the Governors’ Competitive Cheer and Dance competition Tuesday in the Huron Invitational at the Huron Arena. Pierre finished fifth in dance with an average score of 229.75, taking second in pom and fourth in hip hop. In cheer, the...
drgnews.com
Pierre Girls Soccer Tops Yankton; Bucks End Governor Boys’ Win Streak
YANKTON – Pierre Governor Soccer split its results Tuesday in Yankton, with the Governor girls topping the Gazelles 1-0 and Yankton’s boys defeating Pierre 4-2. GIRLS: Pierre 1, Yankton 0. Ryann Barry had the game’s only goal in the 26th minute on a counterattack for Pierre (7-4). BOYS:...
drgnews.com
Post 8’s Kienholz Earns Double All-State Honor
Pierre Post 8’s Lincoln Kienholz was named to the 2022 South Dakota American Legion All-State Team as both a pitcher and position player, one of two players to be so honored. The team was announced Tuesday. Joe Gokie of Yankton was the other player to receive the double selection.
drgnews.com
Governor Boys Golf Wins At Watertown; 3rd Win In ’22
WATERTOWN – Those scintillating sophomores did it again. Pierre Governor Boys Golf picked up its third tournament win of the season Tuesday, shooting 298 to edge host Watertown by four shots in the Watertown Invitational at Cattail Crossing Golf Course. Luke Olson shot one-under 71 to finish in second...
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota Appropriation Committee raise questions about Highway Patrol raises
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- Members of the South Dakota legislatures interim Appropriations Committee were concerned with the money used to give state Highway Patrol troopers raises above and beyond the six percent given to all state employees. Committee Co-Chair Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton says they had lots of questions about the...
drgnews.com
Stanley County Commission to hold special budget meeting today
The Stanley County Commission and the Pierre City Commission meet this evening (Sept. 20, 2022). The special Stanley County Commission meeting begins at 5pm CT (Sept. 20, 2022) in the board room in the basement of the Courthouse in Fort Pierre. They’ll work on finalizing the county’s 2023 budget.
Golf Pro Padraig Harrington Covers Giant South Dakota Bar Tab
It was an exciting week in Sioux Falls thanks to the annual Sanford International Open. The Sioux Empire welcomed PGA Tour Champions players and their caddies for one of the biggest sporting events in Sioux Falls. Some parties happened on and off the golf course. One celebration on Tuesday night...
KELOLAND TV
Governor’s Office says flight to daughter’s wedding was part of official business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In response to a request for details on the May 30, 2019 flight in question, the South Dakota DOT provided the following info regarding who was on the flight on each leg of the journey. All legs of the subject flight occurred on May...
