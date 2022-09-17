Read full article on original website
No sign of autumn just yet
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are just a couple of days away from the start of the fall season, but here in south Texas, summer is going to be here for just a little bit longer. On Monday we started out fresh and breezy in the low 70s, but we will see a high of 96.
Another summer day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Tuesday Moring warm and muggy in the upper 70s this morning then it will be getting hot. Mostly sunny with a high of 99 but feeling like 107. Today a combination of warm temperatures and high dew points will lead to heat index values ranging from 105 to 109 .
Central Laredo house catches fire Monday night
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A central Laredo home is damaged after a fire Monday night. The Laredo Fire Department was responded to the call at around 10:39 p.m. at the 2200 block of Cortez Street. When firefighters arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames. Crews managed to extinguish...
Vehicle rollover reported on Del Mar Monday night
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A vehicle rolls over after reportedly hitting a fire hydrant in north Laredo Monday night. It happened shortly after nine o’clock by the corner of San Dario and West Village Boulevard near the Bingo building. Witnesses say a woman hit the hydrant which resulted in...
Chemical spill reported near Laredo park
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A chemical spill in south Laredo has promoted an evacuation near a city park. Fire officials say there is a hazmat situation near the vicinity of 2000 block of Blaine St. As a precaution Benavides Park has been temporarily closed to allow for proper containment. The...
What do people like about living in Laredo, Texas?
Climate? Neighbors? Looking forward to your answers.
Stray bullet hits home in east Laredo, 3 arrested
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A stray bullet hits a family’s home in east Laredo while the family was having dinner. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three men for illegally discharging a firearm. Gerardo Enrique Zapata, Jose Manuel Gaytan, and Alexis Adrian Cruz are under arrest...
LMC hosts ‘Healthy Connections’ fair
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Medical Center (LMC) hosted its “Healthy Connections” fair on Tuesday, September 20. Health practitioners at the fair focused on providing information and free medical services to the elderly. This is the first time the hospital put on the health fair. They had over 13 booths set up offering a range of free medical services to patients.
Accident reported on east Saunders
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is reported in east Laredo Monday morning. The accident happened near 3720 E Saunders Street at around 8 a.m. Video shows a Prius vehicle and a Ford Explorer with damages. No word on if anyone was injured at the moment. KGNS News...
UISD’s uniform grace period expires
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Prior to the beginning of the school year, the United Independent School District (UISD) implemented a grace period for clothing items that complied with the standardized dress code. The district decided to give parents and students extra time due to supply shortages. Tuesday, September 20 is...
City of Laredo to hold meeting to address autism needs and concerns
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is looking to better the lives of people with autism and special needs. A master plan is being drafted and city officials want your input. The town hall meeting will take place Wednesday, September 21 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Joe A. Guerra Laredo Public Library.
Martin High School encourages students to register to vote
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Early voting starts October 24 but before you can head out to the polls, you must register to vote. Tuesday, September 20 is National Voter Registration Day and many around the country took their first step. One by one, students made their way to the front...
Ask Laredo: what is the most common female name you hear in Laredo?
Suddenly a little curious about this question, maybe we can find the most popular male name in Laredo. Please write down your answer in the comment section!
Rollover Accident Reported in West Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A rollover accident ends with one woman in the hospital. A two-vehicle collision is reported shortly after six on Saturday, September 17, 2022, close to the intersection of Plum Street and North Stone Avenue. The video shows a red SUV that ended up rolling over upside...
Water rate increase for Rio Bravo and El Cenizo approved by Webb County
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A water rate increase for the residents of El Cenizo and Rio Bravo was recently approved. It passed in the county by a vote of four to one and goes into effect on October 1. The rate will go up three to four dollars annually over the course of five years.
3315 San Agustin Ave 2
A place to call home. Newly renovated unit which include stove/oven, microwave, fridge and a new AC/Heating unit. Close to everything you need!. Older unit available for $650 and all utilities included! Available immediately. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3315-san-agustin-ave-laredo-tx-unit-2/967487. Property Id 967487. Location. 3315 San Agustin Ave 2, Laredo, TX. Address...
LISD sees increase in flu cases
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local school district is seeing an increase in flu cases among its student population. In an effort to prevent the spread of the flu, LISD will be hosting various flu vaccine clinics. The district says it has been administering vaccines since last week. The nurses...
Man wanted for aggravated assault causing injury
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is wanted for an aggravated assault case. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to report any information on the whereabouts of Oswaldo Mendoza. Mendoza is said to have brown eyes, black hair, stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall and...
Hit-and-run accident in north Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A hit-and-run accident was reported in north Laredo. Shortly after 9 a.m., video surveillance caught a truck with a trailer bed attached to it going into the KGNS parking lot, crashing into two of our employees’ vehicles, and driving away. If you have any information...
Laredo to discuss taking part in Air monitoring initiative
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - After a visit from the Environmental Protection Agency, the Laredo City Council will discuss participating in an air monitoring initiative. During Monday’s meeting, District Seven Council member Vanessa Perez is asking that council agree to participate in order to test for ethylene oxide. Council will...
