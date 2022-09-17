Read full article on original website
21-06282
PUBLIC NOTICE PUBLICATION DATES: January 26, 2022, February 2, 2022, February 9, 2022, March 2, 2022, May 11, 2022, July 20, 2022, September 21, 2022. NEWSPAPER: Wetumpka Herald. MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Carole D Gray, a single woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Americare Investment Group, Inc dba Primier Capital Lending, on May 20, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in RLPY 2009 Page 33848 being Modified in Book 2016 Page 467 and further in Book 2016 Page 39556 and further in Book 2016 Page 39976; the undersigned MidFirst Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on February 17, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Commence at the N.W. Corner of the East 1/2 of the S.E. 1/4 of Section 11, Township 17 N, Range 19 E, Elmore County, Alabama. Thence run S 0 degrees 55 minutes 00 seconds East, a distance of 1273.41 feet; thence South 89 degrees 05 minutes 00 seconds East, a distance of 583.56 feet to an Iron Pin Found (12771) and the Point of Beginning; thence continue South 89 degrees 05 minutes 00 seconds East, a distance of 217.38 feet to an Iron Pin Found (12771); thence South 0 degrees 54 minutes 47 seconds West, a distance of 133.54 feet to a rebar found; thence N 89 degrees 05 minutes 00 seconds West, a distance of 217.46 feet to a rebar found; thence N 0 degrees 56 minutes 51 seconds East, a distance of 133.54 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said parcel of land is lying in the East 1/2 of the S.E. 1/4 of Section 11, Township 17 North, Range 19 East, Elmore County Alabama and contains 0.67 acres more or less. Also an easement being 20 feet in width for the right of ingress and egress and utilities, the centerline being herewith described. Commence at the S.E. corner of the above described lot; thence run North 0 degrees 54 minutes 47 seconds East, a distance of 10.00 feet to the centerline of said easement; thence South 89 degrees 05 minutes 00 seconds East, along the centerline a distance of 437.46 feet to the Westerly R.O.W. of Dozier Road and the end of easement. Together with the Manufactured Home described as follows: Make: Redman; Model: Venture; Year 1997; Serial Numbers 11431513 A & B.. Property street address for informational purposes: 120 Meadow Ridge Dr , Wetumpka, AL 36093. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from February 17, 2022 until April 28, 2022, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from April 28, 2022 until July 7, 2022, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from July 7, 2022 until September 15, 2022, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from September 15, 2022 until December 8, 2022, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama. MidFirst Bank, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 21-06282 Wetumpka Herald: Sept. 21, 2022 21-06282.
Elmore County volleyball claims Block Party championship
The Elmore County high school volleyball team dominated its way through the Block Party championship on Saturday. Elmore County, which hosted 11 total teams in Eclectic for its ninth annual Block Party Tournament, went 5-0 and won the tournament championship. The Lady Panthers lost only one set the entire day and beat Wetumpka, 2-0, in the championship match.
Catherine Frances McDonald Stahlkuppe
Catherine "Cathie" McDonald Stahlkuppe, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Cathie is survived by her husband Gerald "Joe" Stahlkuppe and son Shawn. Stahlkuppe and his wife Christy, grandchildren: Ann-Catherine "Catie" Stahlkuppe, Peter Joel Stahlkuppe, Julia Elise Stahlkuppe, Alexandra Jade Stahlkuppe. She was the daughter of Bross Kimbrough McDonald and Bennie Brewer McDonald and sister of Joe McDonald of Titus, AL and B. Kim McDonald of San Antonio, TX. Her nieces include Tecla Cosgrove, Amy Roberts and Shannon McDonald. Her nephews are Alan McDonald and Chris Stahlkuppe.
Reeltown sets school record against Barbour County
Thirteen seconds was all it took for Reeltown to get on the board. The rest, quite literally, was history. Reeltown scored a school record of 76 points against visiting Barbour County, rewriting the record books on most points scored in a game and largest margin of victory. The Rebels won the game 76-0.
Traffic Alert: Alabama 165 in Russell County closed near crash site
UPDATE 9/20/2022 9:41 p.m.: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says that the roadway is re-opened. OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle has caused a road closure in Russell County. The crash occurred at 5:10 p.m., on Sept. 20, on Alabama 165 near mile […]
RES 09-12-2022-1
PUBLIC NOTICE STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ELMORE RESOLUTION NO. 09-12-2022-1 REGARDING VACATION OF A PORTION OF PROVIDENCE ROAD LOCATED IN ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA WHEREAS, a written Petition dated July 25, 2022 was filed with the Elmore County Commission by Tatia W. Knight, being an owner of land abutting a portion "Providence Road," (also referred to herein at times as "the subject portion of Providence Road") which is more fully described as follows: Commence at a found iron pin known as the intersection of the South line of the North 1/2 of Section 9; T-20-N, R-18-E, Elmore County, Alabama and the West Right-of-Way (70') of Jackson Trace Road; thence leaving said West Right-of-Way (70') of Jackson Trace Road N 89°23'19" W 3,634.67' to a found iron pin; thence N 01°57'32" E 2,037.71' to the POINT OF BEGINNING for the herein described parcel of land; (said point also located on the South Right-of-Way (80') of Providence Road); thence along said South Right-of-Way (80') of Providence Road the following four (4) courses: (1) N 75°15'41" W 80.53'; (2) Chord Bearing N 84°13'41" W, Chord Distance 428.80', Radius 1,636.10'; (3) Chord Bearing S 72°47'34" W, Chord Distance 358.31', Radius 713.10'; (4) Chord Bearing S 48°11'02" W, Chord Distance 210.49', Radius 824.11' to a point located on the East Right-of-Way (80') of Buyck Road; thence leaving said South Right-of-Way (80') of Providence Road and along said East Right-of-Way (80') of Buyck Road N 52°50'34" W 80.15' to a point located in a curve on the North Right-of-Way (80') of Providence Road; thence leaving said East Right-of-Way (80') of Buyck Road and along said North Right-of-Way (80') of Providence Road the following four (4) courses: (1) Chord Bearing N 48°04'49" E, Chord Distance 237.91', Radius 904.11'; (2) Chord Bearing N 72°44'49" E, Chord Distance 400.97', Radius 793.10'; (3) Chord Bearing S 84°13'17" E, Chord Distance 451.39', Radius 1,716.10'; (4) S 75°15'41" E 63.37' to a point; thence leaving said North Right-of-Way (80') of Providence Road S 01 °57'32" W 82.05' to the point of beginning. Containing 2.06 acres, more or less, and lying in and being a part of the North 1/2 of the NW 1/4 of Section 9, T-20-N, R-18-E, Elmore County, Alabama. WHEREAS, said petition ofTatia W. Knight requested that the Elmore County Commission vacate a portion Providence Road as described above; and WHEREAS, the said petitioner, Tatia W. Knight is the sole abutting landowner that is a subject of this matter; and WHEREAS, prior to taking action on the said petition the Elmore County Commission scheduled a public hearing to be held at the regularly scheduled meeting of the Elmore County Commission set for 5:00 p.m. on the 12th day of September, 2022, at the older Elmore County Courthouse, 100 Commerce Street in Wetumpka, Alabama; and WHEREAS, notice of the scheduled meeting was published in a newspaper of general circulation in Elmore County at least once per week for a period of four consecutive weeks prior to deciding the subject issue and was properly posted on the bulletin board at the Elmore County Courthouse; and WHEREAS, a copy of the notice of said meeting was also served by U. S. Mail at least 30-days prior to the scheduled meeting upon the said abutting landowners and known utilities that may have facilities and/or equipment, both aerial and buried, within Providence Road; and WHEREAS, in accordance with the said notice a public hearing was held on the aforesaid date and time wherein proponents and opponents were given the opportunity to speak on the vacation issue; and WHEREAS, a Motion to Approve the Vacation was made by the County Commissioner in whose district the public street is to be vacated is located, and WHEREAS, said motion was approved. NOW, THEREFORE IT IS RESOLVED that the Elmore County Commission finds that no entity or person will be cut off from access by the vacation of the subject portion of Providence Road, but to the contrary, all other entities and persons already have reasonable and convenient access to their properties, and BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, by the Elmore County Commission, that this Commission fmds that it is in the best interest of the public that the subject portion of Providence Road be vacated, and BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, by the consent of the Elmore County Commission that the subject portion of Providence Road, as described herein above, be and the same hereby is vacated and divested of all public rights and liabilities, including any rights which may have been acquired by prescription, and that title to the subject public roadway in Elmore County, Alabama, known as the subject portion of Providence Road, is now vested in the abutting landowner, the same being Talia W. Knight, subject to the right of entities with utilities in place at this time to continue and maintain, extend, and enlarge their lines to the same extent as if the vacation had not occurred, and BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that this resolution shall be recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, and further that it shall be published once in a newspaper in the county no later than fourteen (14) days from this Resolution. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Elmore County Commission has caused this Resolution to be executed in its name on this the 12th day of September, 2022. Troy Stubbs Chairman, Elmore County Commission District -3 Henry Hines - District 1 Mack Daugherty - District 2 Bart Mercer - District 4 Desirae Lewis-Jackson - District 5 ATTEST: Richie Beyer Chief Operations Officer Wetumpka Herald: Sept. 21, 2022 RES 09-12-2022-1.
Crash involving 18-wheeler on Alabama Hwy 165 leaves 1 dead
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler on an Alabama Highway, says the Lee County coroner. According to ALEA, the accident happened at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Sept. 10, causing a road closure on Alabama Highway 165 near the 20-mile marker in Russell County.
Man Killed in Bullock County Crash
A man has been killed after crashing an SUV in Bullock County. Alabama State Troopers say 38-year-old Demestrius Conway of Eufaula was driving the SUV which left the roadway, struck a fence and then a tree. Investigators say Conway was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at...
TS#: 22-005533
PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Cloetta A. Hines a/k/a Cloetta Ann Alfrey and Jody A. Hines to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Nominee for Countrywide Bank, FSB, dated June 23, 2008 said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in Book 2008, Page 37824. Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to Bank Of America, N.A. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Bank Of America, N.A., will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Elmore County, Alabama on October 13, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: LOT NO. 39 OF THE BROADMOOR ESTATES PLAT A SUBDIVISION AS SHOWN BY P.J. JENNINGS, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, DATED NOVEMBER 21, 1963 AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF ELMORE COUNTY ALABAMA IN PLAT BOOK 4, AT PAGE 19.Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 5160 Sycamore Dr Millbrook AL 36054 Said property will be sold "AS IS". NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes - including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The highest bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of five thousand dollars ($5,000) in certified funds at the time and place of sale. The highest bidder must tender the remainder to the ALAW Law office withing 24 hours of the sale. Should the winning bidder fail to tender the total amount due within 24 hours, ALAW reserves the right to award the sale to the next highest bidder. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.**This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. **The public sale provided for hereinabove was postponed on 09/15/2022, by public announcement being made at the main entrance of the Elmore County Courthouse, Wetumpka, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale. The foreclosure sale described hereinabove shall be held on the 10/13/2022, at the main entrance of the Elmore County Courthouse, during the legal hours of sale. Bank Of America, N.A., Mortgagee or Transferee Jonathan Smothers ALAW One Independence Plaza, Suite 416 Birmingham, AL 35209 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee 22-005533 A-4759695 09/21/2022 Wetumpka Herald: Sept. 21, 2022 TS#: 22-005533.
Phenix City: Plane lands on Highway 280
ALABAMA (WRBL) — A small white and blue plane landed in a peculiar place today. As of around 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 19, the plane can be seen on Highway 280 in Phenix City, near the Smiths Station area. A News 3 Reporter is on the scene to gather more information. Stick with WRBL as […]
Column: Disaster Strikes The Pasture As Auburn Family Loses Faith In Coach
Monday, Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin met with members of the media for his weekly press conference on the Plains. This week, however, started with a less than welcoming scene for the second-year Tigers coach. Now, before we dive a bit deeper into the rabbit hole of Auburn football and...
EST/SMITH, N.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF NATALIE W. SMITH, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-265 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters of Administration over the Estate of NATALIE W. SMITH, deceased, having been granted to SPURGEON SMITH on September 13,2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. SPURGEON SMITH ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF NATALIE W. SMITH, DECEASED Name and Address of Attorney for Administrator: CHARLES L. ANDERSON ANDERSON, WILLIAMS & FARROW, LLC 7515 HALCYON POINTE DRIVE MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36117 334-272-9880 Wetumpka Herald: Sep. 21, 28 and Oct. 5, 2022 EST/SMITH, N.
Jayden Coleman, 2024 cornerback from Alabama, includes 6 teams in top 10
Jayden Coleman is a 5-foot-10, 178-pound cornerback from Phenix City (Ala.) Central. With the junior in the midst of his final high school season, his attention is beginning to slowly shift toward a college decision. On Monday, Coleman released his top 10, and it’s full of SEC teams. Arkansas, Auburn,...
Auburn needs to establish an identity
The Auburn Tigers have developed a very bewildering and annoying tendency over the last decade of having at least one humiliating performance a year against an out of conference opponent. In 2015, it was Jacksonville State (no offense). In 2017, it was Mercer. In 2018, it was Southern Miss. Last year, it was Georgia State. Saturday, the Tigers struggled to beat San Jose State 24-16. Were they looking ahead to Penn State? Probably. Should it have mattered? No. Auburn repeatedly sabotaged themselves with penalties and turnovers in the first half and gave hope to an overmatched opponent. It was a disappointing and dismal performance that I have, unfortunately, come to expect. However, winning a football game on a Saturday when lots of other high-profile teams lose games to seemingly inferior teams is all that matters.
Prattville’s 2nd Chick-fil-A to open Thursday
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Popular chicken sandwich chain Chick-fil-A is slated to open a second location in the city of Prattville this week. The new fast food restaurant, located at 2021 Fairview Avenue, will open Thursday with dine-in and drive-thru services, according to the chain’s website. This location will...
These 4 churches and a school from Opelika-Auburn added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage
Four historical properties in Opelika and one in Auburn have been added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage this year through the Alabama Historical Commission. The include Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Ferguson Chapel CME Church, G.W. Carver Hall and St. Luke AME Church, all in Opelika, plus Auburn AME Zion Church.
Alabama man killed as vehicle left road, struck fence then tree, state troopers report
An Alabama man was killed early Monday when his SUV left the roadway, struck a fence, then a tree, state troopers reported. Demestrius A. Conway, 38, of Eufaula, Alabama, was killed in an accident at approximately 2:40 a.m. Monday. Conway was fatally injured when the 2004 GMC Yukon he was...
EST/BARBOUR, B.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BETTY FRANCES BARBOUR, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-118 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of BETTY FRANCES BARBOUR, deceased, having been granted to VELVET GAIL BLISS on September 14, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. VELVET GAIL BLISS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF BETTY FRANCES BARBOUR, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: ROBERT B. RENEAU LAW OFFICES OF EDWARDS & EDWARDS, P.C. 109 EAST BRIDGE STREET WETUMPKA. ALABAMA 36092 334-514-1011 Wetumpka Herald: Sep. 21, 28 and Oct. 5, 2022 EST/BARBOUR, B.
A2022-025
PUBLIC NOTICE LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE OF FILING OF PETITION FOR ADOPTION IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA AT CASE NUMBER: A2022-025 TO: BETHANY R. KIRK PARR, WHOSE WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN, THE MOTHER OF R. J. A., A MINOR, AND NOTICE TO ANY OTHER INTERESTED PARTY Take notice that a Petition for Adoption was filed in The Probate Court of Elmore County, Alabama on August 24, 2022 by CHRISTY LYNN AMACKER, as Petitioner, for the adoption of R. J. A., a minor child. Such minor child was born to BETHANY R. KIRK PARR on June I, 2008. You have the right to contest this adoption. Be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response with the Probate Court of Elmore County, Alabama as soon as possible, but no later than thirty (30) days from the last date of publication of this notice. The Probate Court of Elmore County is located at 100 East Commerce Street, Wetumpka, Alabama 36092. Failure to file an objection will result in the Court proceeding to consider such Petition without further notice to you. JOHN THORNTON PROBATE JUDGE ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA Wetumpka Herald: Sept. 21, 28, Oct. 5 and 12, 2022 A2022-025.
Comments / 0