PUBLIC NOTICE STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ELMORE RESOLUTION NO. 09-12-2022-1 REGARDING VACATION OF A PORTION OF PROVIDENCE ROAD LOCATED IN ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA WHEREAS, a written Petition dated July 25, 2022 was filed with the Elmore County Commission by Tatia W. Knight, being an owner of land abutting a portion "Providence Road," (also referred to herein at times as "the subject portion of Providence Road") which is more fully described as follows: Commence at a found iron pin known as the intersection of the South line of the North 1/2 of Section 9; T-20-N, R-18-E, Elmore County, Alabama and the West Right-of-Way (70') of Jackson Trace Road; thence leaving said West Right-of-Way (70') of Jackson Trace Road N 89°23'19" W 3,634.67' to a found iron pin; thence N 01°57'32" E 2,037.71' to the POINT OF BEGINNING for the herein described parcel of land; (said point also located on the South Right-of-Way (80') of Providence Road); thence along said South Right-of-Way (80') of Providence Road the following four (4) courses: (1) N 75°15'41" W 80.53'; (2) Chord Bearing N 84°13'41" W, Chord Distance 428.80', Radius 1,636.10'; (3) Chord Bearing S 72°47'34" W, Chord Distance 358.31', Radius 713.10'; (4) Chord Bearing S 48°11'02" W, Chord Distance 210.49', Radius 824.11' to a point located on the East Right-of-Way (80') of Buyck Road; thence leaving said South Right-of-Way (80') of Providence Road and along said East Right-of-Way (80') of Buyck Road N 52°50'34" W 80.15' to a point located in a curve on the North Right-of-Way (80') of Providence Road; thence leaving said East Right-of-Way (80') of Buyck Road and along said North Right-of-Way (80') of Providence Road the following four (4) courses: (1) Chord Bearing N 48°04'49" E, Chord Distance 237.91', Radius 904.11'; (2) Chord Bearing N 72°44'49" E, Chord Distance 400.97', Radius 793.10'; (3) Chord Bearing S 84°13'17" E, Chord Distance 451.39', Radius 1,716.10'; (4) S 75°15'41" E 63.37' to a point; thence leaving said North Right-of-Way (80') of Providence Road S 01 °57'32" W 82.05' to the point of beginning. Containing 2.06 acres, more or less, and lying in and being a part of the North 1/2 of the NW 1/4 of Section 9, T-20-N, R-18-E, Elmore County, Alabama. WHEREAS, said petition ofTatia W. Knight requested that the Elmore County Commission vacate a portion Providence Road as described above; and WHEREAS, the said petitioner, Tatia W. Knight is the sole abutting landowner that is a subject of this matter; and WHEREAS, prior to taking action on the said petition the Elmore County Commission scheduled a public hearing to be held at the regularly scheduled meeting of the Elmore County Commission set for 5:00 p.m. on the 12th day of September, 2022, at the older Elmore County Courthouse, 100 Commerce Street in Wetumpka, Alabama; and WHEREAS, notice of the scheduled meeting was published in a newspaper of general circulation in Elmore County at least once per week for a period of four consecutive weeks prior to deciding the subject issue and was properly posted on the bulletin board at the Elmore County Courthouse; and WHEREAS, a copy of the notice of said meeting was also served by U. S. Mail at least 30-days prior to the scheduled meeting upon the said abutting landowners and known utilities that may have facilities and/or equipment, both aerial and buried, within Providence Road; and WHEREAS, in accordance with the said notice a public hearing was held on the aforesaid date and time wherein proponents and opponents were given the opportunity to speak on the vacation issue; and WHEREAS, a Motion to Approve the Vacation was made by the County Commissioner in whose district the public street is to be vacated is located, and WHEREAS, said motion was approved. NOW, THEREFORE IT IS RESOLVED that the Elmore County Commission finds that no entity or person will be cut off from access by the vacation of the subject portion of Providence Road, but to the contrary, all other entities and persons already have reasonable and convenient access to their properties, and BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, by the Elmore County Commission, that this Commission fmds that it is in the best interest of the public that the subject portion of Providence Road be vacated, and BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, by the consent of the Elmore County Commission that the subject portion of Providence Road, as described herein above, be and the same hereby is vacated and divested of all public rights and liabilities, including any rights which may have been acquired by prescription, and that title to the subject public roadway in Elmore County, Alabama, known as the subject portion of Providence Road, is now vested in the abutting landowner, the same being Talia W. Knight, subject to the right of entities with utilities in place at this time to continue and maintain, extend, and enlarge their lines to the same extent as if the vacation had not occurred, and BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that this resolution shall be recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, and further that it shall be published once in a newspaper in the county no later than fourteen (14) days from this Resolution. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Elmore County Commission has caused this Resolution to be executed in its name on this the 12th day of September, 2022. Troy Stubbs Chairman, Elmore County Commission District -3 Henry Hines - District 1 Mack Daugherty - District 2 Bart Mercer - District 4 Desirae Lewis-Jackson - District 5 ATTEST: Richie Beyer Chief Operations Officer Wetumpka Herald: Sept. 21, 2022 RES 09-12-2022-1.

