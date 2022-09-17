Read full article on original website
flohoops.com
Drexel Men's Basketball Preview: Dragons Looking For Leaders
Drexel seems to have a knack for being the in-betweener. As a member of the City 6 - the informal competition between all of Philadelphia's Division I schools and their athletic teams - the Dragons play their hoops in a city full of rich basketball history, yet they feel a bit on the outside looking in.
FOX Sports
College Basketball 2022-23 Countdown: No. 14 Villanova
Editor's note: John Fanta is counting down his top 15 college basketball teams at regular intervals leading up to the start of the 2022-23 season. Checking in at No. 14 is Villanova. What does life after Jay Wright hold for Villanova men’s basketball? It’s one of the biggest questions in...
Wilmington, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Wilmington. The Delcastle Vo-Tech High School volleyball team will have a game with Howard High School of Technology on September 19, 2022, 12:45:00.
Middletown, September 21 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Middletown. The William Penn High School volleyball team will have a game with St. Georges Technical High School on September 21, 2022, 12:45:00.
thecomeback.com
Football world reacts to high school receiver’s insane catch
One of the more beautiful things about sports is that a highlight play doesn’t always have to come from the professional leagues – anyone can make an incredible play at any given time. And thanks to cell phone cameras, when it happens, the whole world can see it.
wilmtoday.com
Wilmington’s 6th Annual HBCU Week and College Fair
HBCU’s have admitted over 3,500 local students and awarded over $23 million in scholarships. In addition, this year, a $10,000 Mike Purzycki Changemaker Scholarship will be awarded to a Wilmington student. Wilmington’s HBCU ambassador, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, and Mayor Mike Purzycki have announced details of Wilmington’s HBCU Week...
Mercury
Seeing his son coach against Eagles will be surreal moment for Delaware County’s Bill O’Connell
PHILADELPHIA — Right around the opening kickoff Monday night, amid the chants of “E-A-G-L-E-S” rocking Lincoln Financial Field, Bill O’Connell’s life will flash before him. All-City defensive back on the 1972 St. James City Championship football team. Bulldog in special operations with the FBI. Above...
3 males wanted for late afternoon robbery in Penn’s Landing
Police say three males surrounded a 25-year-old man and demanded his belongings at Penn’s Landing. After the victim gave them his chain, the suspects assaulted him and took off with his Jordan sneakers, a vape and his bike.
Wilmington's HBCU Week now heads to Walt Disney World Resort
The Disney HBCU week is October 7-9. Just like the Wilmington event, it will feature a college fair that could be life-changing.
vista.today
Chester County Home to Pair of Golfweek’s Top 200 Modern Courses
Golfweek recently released this year’s list of the Top 200 Modern Golf Courses (built after 1960), and two in Chester County made the cut, writes Jason Lusk for the magazine. Members of the course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on 10 criteria on a points system...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
We hope everyone is getting outside and enjoying this year's Fall Festival Season at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches. It's been a great start to this year's season and that continues this weekend with more than a dozen more events and festivals to tell you about throughout the region.
What to Eat & Drink at Morgan's Pier Fall Fest on the Delaware River Waterfront
One of Philadelphia's largest and longest-running fall festivals is back. Morgan's Pier Fall Fest returns to the Philadelphia waterfront from Thursday, September 22, to Saturday, October 29, 2022. The expansive outdoor dining destination converts into an autumn wonderland with five more weeks of stunning views, entertainment, new fall foods and cocktails, seasonal beers, and much more.
Food Network Declares ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’ is Just Outside of Philadelphia, PA
Sure, the Philadelphia region is home to the hoagie and countless eateries try to make the absolute best sandwich that they can, but one place, according to experts, makes the best. And not just the best in the area or even the best in the country -- it's the best...
Commercial Observer
Copper Property Sells JCPenney Stores at 5 Mid-Atlantic Malls for $53M
A joint venture between The Meridian Group and Martin-Diamond Properties has acquired five JCPenney stores in the Mid-Atlantic region for $53 million, according to TMG. The five stores, spanning 900,000 square feet, are all in regional malls in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust sold the portfolio.
Delco steak shop Phil & Jim's wins 'Best Hoagie on Earth'
The award went to the Delco shop's signature hoagie: the Italian Special.
proptalk.com
Upcoming Maryland Seafood Festivals
Make your way to one of these fine Maryland seafood festivals for delicious crabs, oysters, and other delicacies. Maryland Seafood Festival: Held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis September 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to p.m., this family- friendly event features a crab picking contest, live music, and craft beer. General admission tickets cost $15; military and seniors pay $10; children under age 12 are free. Due to the limited availability of crabs, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is taking pre-orders for steamed crabs. A limited number of steamed crabs will be available without pre-orders. Learn more at abceventsinc.com/maryland-seafood-festival.
billypenn.com
What’s the difference between ‘rowhouse’ and ‘rowhome’?
The difference between the words “rowhouse” and “rowhome” might appear insignificant, but this is Philly, and discussions about the slight distinction can get testy. A review of local media and city government usage shows both overwhelmingly choose “rowhouse” these days, and plenty of Philadelphians join them. But conversational use of “rowhome” abounds — and some feel very strongly about their chosen term.
fox29.com
"Incredibly dangerous": Philadelphia hitman admits to 6 deadly shootings dating back to 2016
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after prosecutors say he admitted to carrying out six murders, four of which were as a hitman for a drug trafficker. Ernest Pressley, 42, was arrested in September 2018 after local and federal authorities connected him...
WDEL 1150AM
Another round of overnight NB I-95 Wilmington ramp closures coming this week
DelDOT is planning to close one of the Wilmington exits on I-95 NB for overnight construction in the middle of this week. The I-95 NB ramp to Maryland Avenue/MLK Boulevard will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights into the following mornings. Bridge...
firststateupdate.com
Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon Passes Away
Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon has passed away unexpectedly according to statements released by the city. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki today issued a statement regarding the passing of community activist, business entrepreneur and former City Council Member Rysheema Dixon:. “On behalf of the City of Wilmington government and the...
