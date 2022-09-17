DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The Denison City Council is moving forward with development of a storm water master plan. "It will identify areas that need storm water infrastructure. It will inventory our existing storm water infrastructure," said Franchon Stearns, the city's capital improvement project manager. "It will be something that in the future we will use to mitigate and plan for future projects that will prevent flooding."

