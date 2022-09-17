ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia City, OR

Scouts install free library box at Columbia City dog park

By Anna Del Savio
Columbia County Spotlight
Columbia County Spotlight
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qvS0e_0hzEjmAw00 Kay Brown of Friends of the Columbia City Community Library built the Little Free Library that Scouts put in.

Columbia City readers got an assist from Troop 106 this month, when Scouts installed a Little Free Library at the Columbia City Dog Park.

Kay Brown, president of Friends of the Columbia City Community Library, built the wood library box and asked the Scouts to install it.

The Port of Columbia County offered up space outside the dog park, which it owns, to install the library.

"We're very community-based," Brown said. "The Boy Scouts have offered to help us, and we've got the Port of Columbia County that has donated the land, and most of the books have been donated by citizens." https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FrWxn_0hzEjmAw00

Brown said she hadn't made a Little Free Library before, but she has made other things.

"I enjoy woodworking, so it was a fun project for me," Brown said.

Bill Lain, the troop leader, said that this was the troop's first library box installation.

"We do service projects throughout the year when we find them or when people reach out. We've done cleanups at different parks and things like that," Lain said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hzEjmAw00

Troop 106 is mostly made up of kids from St. Helens, but it also includes Columbia City and has some members from the Scappoose area.

There's a boys troop and a girls troop of Scouts BSA — which stands for Boy Scouts of America, although the national organization stopped spelling it out when Scouts started allowing girls to join in 2019. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ju0jQ_0hzEjmAw00

Though the troops are technically separate, the 16 total kids do lots of activities together, Lain said. Many of the Scouts have busy schedules with sports or other activities, so they often have around half show up to events like the library box installation.

After a lengthy dig, pulling out rocks to get the library box stand deep enough to stay steady, the installation came together quickly. Scouts leveled and stabilized the wood post before drilling on the already-constructed box and filling it with books gathered by Brown.

Keston Nelson, a 12-year-old Scout, said he hadn't done any building work with the troop before, but he had some woodworking experience and was enjoying the troop project.

"I just build tables and stuff with my grandpa," Nelson said. His favorite part of being in scouts was the campouts, which happen nearly monthly, he said.

At 14, Ethan Rhodes has been in Scouts for five or six years, he said.

"We have planted a lot of trees and stuff down at the St. Helens parks," but the troop hasn't don't an installation like this before, Rhodes said.

"I'm having a lot of fun," Rhodes said after helping carry the library box from Brown's car and positioning it on the post. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26eZNS_0hzEjmAw00

Like Nelson, Rhodes said camping was his favorite part of Scouting. He also enjoys "learning how to do stuff, like first aid or how to use a knife." This summer, he earned the merit badge he's most proud of, for bird study.

The library box was quickly filled with books as dog park visitors passed by. The Little Free Library will supplement the Columbia City Community Library — which is, like other public libraries, free for users. The Community Library is all volunteer-run and is only open 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Monday, 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

"Our library hours have been so shortened because of COVID. It makes it hard for people to get to the library," Brown said. "We're hoping that if this is successful, that we'll be able to put them out in (areas) that are easier for more people to access." https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JPZWj_0hzEjmAw00

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Oregon Humane Society Receives 125 Dogs, Cats & Kittens

Oregon Humane Society’s Portland and Salem Campuses were involved in two separate rescues in the past week. First, at the request of Oakridge Police, OHS assisted with a situation involving an overwhelmed breeder. Four OHS transport vehicles traveled to the area to bring 38 Alaskan Malamutes back to the Portland Campus.
PORTLAND, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Community rallies behind beloved Newberg 99W drive-in after box office collision

A U-Haul truck ripped the building from its foundation; GoFundMe effort reaches $7,000 for repairs It was a normal Friday night at Newberg's 99W Drive-In Theatre when Brian Francis discovered a scene that would anguish any business owner. At 10:15 p.m., during intermission of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," Francis stopped by the box office and was surprised when he struggled to open the door. Once he managed to get inside the 69-year-old building, he found everything strewn on the floor. "My first thought was, 'Did someone trash this place?'" he said. But the problem turned out...
NEWBERG, OR
kmun.org

Portland brewery eyes Astoria

ASTORIA, Ore — Breakside Brewery, one of the dominant player’s in Oregon’s craft beer industry, plans to open a location in Astoria. The city confirmed the Portland-based business is discussing the logistics with city staff of opening an eating and drinking establishment — not a brewery — in a building that formerly housed the Astoria Co+op grocery store.
ASTORIA, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scappoose, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
City
Columbia City, OR
kptv.com

‘Dear Stranger’: Oregonians invited to letter-writing project this fall

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians from across the state and of all ages are invited to participate in a pen-pall project this fall, organized by Oregon Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Lucy Solares-Steger, who runs “Dear Stranger,” said the project askes people to reflect on...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Two sunken ships are finally getting removed from the Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two derelict ships that sunk in the Columbia River are finally being removed with the help of the U.S. Coast Guard and other state agencies. The two ships first arrived in Portland in 2006. After sitting off Hayden Island for more than a decade, both ships sunk last year. Now the Coast Guard is carefully removing any leftover oil from the vessels before hauling them off for disposal.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scouts Bsa#The Little Free Library#Troop 106#A Little Free Library#Bsa#Boy Scouts Of America
Columbia County Spotlight

Walking tours of St. Helens as close as your smartphone

The Columbia County Museum has developed virtual walking tours of the historic district as well as Halloween haunts.You may not know you can take a walking tour of St. Helens without leaving your living room. That's one of the options you have as the Columbia County Museum has developed virtual walking tours, which can be easily activated on your techy devices. One tour covers the historic district of St. Helens, while another map will guide you through the spooky haunts that were featured in the movies "Halloweentown" and "Twilight." Also, with periods of nice weather likely to continue...
SAINT HELENS, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Watts House events, updates aim to bring in more visitors

The Scappoose Historical Society has events lined up for the rest of the year.Fall events are stacking up at the historic Watts House in Scappoose. This holiday season, the Scappoose Historical Society, which operates the Watts House museum, will sponsor a holiday decor competition. The "Christmas Lights and Holiday Sights" competition will be a new annual tradition, Scappoose Historical Society president Janet Williams said. Scappoose residents, historical society board members and city leaders will all vote to select winners. The top four displays will earn cash prizes, starting at $750 for the grand prize. Participants, who must live within the...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you love pizza but you think you can only have a great one if you travel to Italy or New York, these three amazing pizza spots in Oregon might change your mind. All of them are known for serving truly amazing pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and you can easily confirm that once you have a bite. In fact, once you taste their food you might not want to go somewhere else for pizza because you'll want to keep going back to thees amazing three spots. If you have never been to any of them, make sure you add them to your list and visit them soon.
OREGON STATE
stnonline.com

Retired Owner, President of Western Bus Sales in Oregon Dies

Marlan Keith Rohlena, the retired owner and president of Western Bus Sales, passed away on Aug. 24 surrounded by his family. He was 81. The Oregon Pupil Transportation Association announced his death in a newsletter on Monday. Rohlena was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease more than 15 years ago. He...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose Police Log: First responders revive overdose victim

The Scappoose Police Department describes noteworthy calls for service from Aug. 24-Sept. 4, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Wednesday, Aug. 24 Police performed CPR on an unconscious female who was suffering from an apparent overdose. The Scappoose Fire District arrived on scene and took over the lifesaving attempts. The overdose victim was revived and transported to a Portland-area hospital. Thursday, Aug. 25 Following a traffic stop, a...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

CRPUD: Celebrate Public Power Week with your public power provider

Michael J. Sykes shares important information about Columbia River PUD and upcoming events.The first week of October is Public Power Week, and we are excited to celebrate it with you. We have a few different events going on that I hope to see you at. After COVID forced us to turn our Customer Appreciation Dinner into a drive-through affair, the last two years, this year, it returns as an in-person event. I'd like to invite you to attend. The dinner will be at the Columbia County Fairgrounds Pavilion on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Deer Island...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose High beats The Dalles, St. Helens loses to Hillsboro

With league play yet to begin, Scappoose and St. Helens notched different results in games played Sept. 15 and Sept. 16. The Scappoose Indians are 2-1 in the early prep football season, beating The Dalles 47-8 in a home contest Friday, Sept. 16. Luck, however, was not on the side of St. Helens last week, as the Lions struggled and lost to Hillsboro, 68-29, on Thursday, Sept. 15. The Lions fell to 1-2 with the defeat. The start of league play — it begins the last week of September — is fast approaching. Both teams have one non-league game remaining...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose requests more 50-year plan feedback

The Scappoose city government has extended its online survey period through Sept. 30.Scappoose is again requesting feedback on the "vision statement" drafted for the city's 50-year plan. The vision statement "will serve as a guide for the land-use policies and decisions the city will make over the years to come," N.J. Johnson, the city's planning department intern, explained. The draft vision statement was written with feedback from the annual town meeting, online surveys, and "community conversations" held as part of the 50-year plan development process. The draft vision statement addresses four key goals: "friendly and connected neighborhoods," "a strong and innovative economy," "unparalleled access to the great outdoors" and "well-planned infrastructure." An online survey with the full draft vision statement was originally open through Aug. 22, but it is now open through Sept. 30 at surveymonkey.com/r/50yearvision. {loadposition sub-article-01}
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

After COVID shutdowns, Harvest Festival in Columbia City is back

The historic Caples House and Museum will be hosting the Harvest Festival, which will be held Sunday, Sept. 25. For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, the Caples House Museum in Columbia City will be holding its Harvest Festival. This year's event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. It will feature lots of fun for the entire family, including cider pressing, butter churning and pioneer games. Admission is free, but donations, to help support the museum and its grounds, will be welcome. There is, however, a $5 charge for tours of the...
COLUMBIA CITY, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County, OR
563
Followers
1K+
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

The Columbia County Spotlight has the most circulation and reader engagement of any publication — printed or web — in Columbia County, and is the only source for consistent Scappoose and St. Helens sports coverage. ​

 http://www.southcountyspotlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy