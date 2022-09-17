ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, OR

CRPUD: Celebrate Public Power Week with your public power provider

By Michael J. Sykes
Columbia County Spotlight
Columbia County Spotlight
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TwS1o_0hzEjie200 Michael J. Sykes shares important information about Columbia River PUD and upcoming events.

The first week of October is Public Power Week, and we are excited to celebrate it with you. We have a few different events going on that I hope to see you at.

After COVID forced us to turn our Customer Appreciation Dinner into a drive-through affair, the last two years, this year, it returns as an in-person event. I'd like to invite you to attend.

The dinner will be at the Columbia County Fairgrounds Pavilion on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Deer Island Grange will once again prepare their delicious spaghetti.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hzEjie200

This is a free event, although you must have a ticket to attend.

Please visit our office in Deer Island to pick up a ticket. We have a limited number of tickets available.

We will be hosting an open house throughout Public Power Week, Oct. 3 to Oct. 6. Stop by our office during the week to say hi and enjoy a cookie and cup of coffee.

To close out the week, we are partnering with Emmert Motors and St. Helens Auto Center to host an Electric Vehicle (EV) Ride and Drive event. This will be held at the South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce building, at the intersection of Highway 30 and Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens. It will be from 1 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7.

This is an opportunity for you to test-drive EVs and ask industry experts about them. There will be a variety of EV models available to see up close.

You might be wondering, what is Public Power Week? Put simply, a celebration of public power.

Columbia River PUD is one of more than 2,000 community-owned, not-for-profit electric utilities in the United States. Together with these other public power entities, we provide electricity to almost 50 million Americans.

We want to educate the next generation of CRPUD customers on the benefits of public power. We are proud to provide reliable, affordable, and sustainable power to our friends and neighbors in Columbia County.

Because we are owned by you, the customers, we are here to serve you, not far-away investors. We are governed by a locally elected board of directors to deliver quality services at the lowest practical cost.

When we began serving customers in 1984, our board pledged to charge rates at least 5% lower than those charged by Portland General Electric, which served the area previously. In 2021, our rates were 36% lower than PGE's.

We are proud to be able to continue exceeding that promise, which has kept $146 million in Columbia County since 1984.

Michael J. Sykes is general manager of the Columbia River People's Utility District.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 1

Related
Gresham Outlook

Saving Gresham's historic Lind-Carpenter property

Neighbors gather to raise awareness for natural gem in the Kelly Creek neighborhoodThere are a lot of stories echoing through one of Gresham's most unique natural sites. For nearly 150 years a local family has loved the Lind-Carpenter property. Now they want to sell it to the community and allow even more memories to be made. "I would like this to be a park the community could use and visit," said Debbie Carpenter, who owns the property with her sister. The Kelly Creek neighborhood came together Saturday, Sept. 17, for an open house at the 6-acre Lind-Carpenter...
GRESHAM, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Scouts install free library box at Columbia City dog park

Kay Brown of Friends of the Columbia City Community Library built the Little Free Library that Scouts put in.Columbia City readers got an assist from Troop 106 this month, when Scouts installed a Little Free Library at the Columbia City Dog Park. Kay Brown, president of Friends of the Columbia City Community Library, built the wood library box and asked the Scouts to install it. The Port of Columbia County offered up space outside the dog park, which it owns, to install the library. "We're very community-based," Brown said. "The Boy Scouts have offered to help us, and we've got...
COLUMBIA CITY, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose requests more 50-year plan feedback

The Scappoose city government has extended its online survey period through Sept. 30.Scappoose is again requesting feedback on the "vision statement" drafted for the city's 50-year plan. The vision statement "will serve as a guide for the land-use policies and decisions the city will make over the years to come," N.J. Johnson, the city's planning department intern, explained. The draft vision statement was written with feedback from the annual town meeting, online surveys, and "community conversations" held as part of the 50-year plan development process. The draft vision statement addresses four key goals: "friendly and connected neighborhoods," "a strong and innovative economy," "unparalleled access to the great outdoors" and "well-planned infrastructure." An online survey with the full draft vision statement was originally open through Aug. 22, but it is now open through Sept. 30 at surveymonkey.com/r/50yearvision. {loadposition sub-article-01}
SCAPPOOSE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia County, OR
Government
City
Deer Island, OR
County
Columbia County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
iheart.com

Vancouver Plans Safety Improvements For Fourth Plain Boulevard

This September and October, the City of Vancouver is seeking community feedback on proposed design options to improve travel safety and comfort on Fourth Plain Boulevard (from F Street to Andresen) and Fort Vancouver Way (from Fourth Plain to Mill Plain) whether you drive, walk, bus, bike or use a mobility device. Once a design is finalized, repaving and construction to implement safety improvements will take place in 2023 and 2024.
VANCOUVER, WA
KGW

Two sunken ships are finally getting removed from the Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two derelict ships that sunk in the Columbia River are finally being removed with the help of the U.S. Coast Guard and other state agencies. The two ships first arrived in Portland in 2006. After sitting off Hayden Island for more than a decade, both ships sunk last year. Now the Coast Guard is carefully removing any leftover oil from the vessels before hauling them off for disposal.
PORTLAND, OR
oregonbusiness.com

Grand Ronde: 23-Acre Oregon City Site is Now Tumwata Village

The 'new' name restores the Native name for the falls and community. Last week the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde announced a name for the 23-acre Oregon City site the tribe is working to redevelop: Tumwata Village. The announcement of the village name is recent, but the name isn’t new:...
OREGON CITY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Power Week#The Deer Island Grange#Emmert Motors#St Helens Auto Center#Columbia Boulevard#Ev
kptv.com

‘Dear Stranger’: Oregonians invited to letter-writing project this fall

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians from across the state and of all ages are invited to participate in a pen-pall project this fall, organized by Oregon Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Lucy Solares-Steger, who runs “Dear Stranger,” said the project askes people to reflect on...
OREGON STATE
The Newberg Graphic

Community rallies behind beloved Newberg 99W drive-in after box office collision

A U-Haul truck ripped the building from its foundation; GoFundMe effort reaches $7,000 for repairs It was a normal Friday night at Newberg's 99W Drive-In Theatre when Brian Francis discovered a scene that would anguish any business owner. At 10:15 p.m., during intermission of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," Francis stopped by the box office and was surprised when he struggled to open the door. Once he managed to get inside the 69-year-old building, he found everything strewn on the floor. "My first thought was, 'Did someone trash this place?'" he said. But the problem turned out...
NEWBERG, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WWEEK

A Storefront on North Interstate Avenue Has Never Held a Tenant

Address: 5826 N Interstate Ave. Square footage: 35,941 (includes apartments above) How long it’s been empty: Since it was built. Why it’s empty: Shhhhhh. As vacant spaces go, this one has a pretty tame story. No burst water pipe drove the tenant out. It has never been infested by rats. It isn’t owned by a hoarder who has filled it with old machinery. It’s not stuck in red tape at the Portland Bureau of Development Services.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Downtown Portland Hotels on the Brink of Foreclosure

Last week, WW broke the news that three downtown hotels—Dossier, the Duniway and the Portland Hilton—were on the brink of foreclosure (“Motel Blues,” Sept. 7). (Dossier’s owner, Provenance Hotels, now says it has reached a deal to avert its hotel from being auctioned by its lender.) That news is the cherry on top of a 26% commercial real estate vacancy rate in the downtown core. Readers were divided: Was this the inevitable result of lefty policies coddling protesters, campers and criminals? Or the comeuppance of an outdated hospitality industry that overbuilt and failed to adjust to competition? Here’s what readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Are There Any Plans to Fix the Intersection of Doom?

Are there any plans to fix the Intersection of Doom at Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway and Scholls Ferry and Oleson roads? It’s the intersection of about six different roads. The only thing good about it is Sesame Donuts. Hello, how about a roundabout? —Almost Died Getting a Maple Bar.
PORTLAND, OR
montavilla.net

A SE Division Party on Saturday

TriMet will host a grand opening celebration for the new FX2-Division bus line this Saturday. Activities will span three festival locations in SE Portland and Gresham. Each site features entertainment, prize giveaways, and food vendors. Attendees can take unlimited free rides on the new articulated FX buses along the route between noon and 6 p.m. on September 17th. The new service begins regular operation on Sunday the 18th, offering high-capacity and fast bus service along Division Street. Montavilla residents should arrive to the event at the SE 82nd and Division stop near Portland Community College, located at 2305 SE 82nd Avenue.
Columbia County Spotlight

Watts House events, updates aim to bring in more visitors

The Scappoose Historical Society has events lined up for the rest of the year.Fall events are stacking up at the historic Watts House in Scappoose. This holiday season, the Scappoose Historical Society, which operates the Watts House museum, will sponsor a holiday decor competition. The "Christmas Lights and Holiday Sights" competition will be a new annual tradition, Scappoose Historical Society president Janet Williams said. Scappoose residents, historical society board members and city leaders will all vote to select winners. The top four displays will earn cash prizes, starting at $750 for the grand prize. Participants, who must live within the...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose local receives DeArmond scholarship

Cole Erhardt will attend Oregon Tech this fall. He spent the summer interning at OMIC R&D.A recent Scappoose High School graduate is one of the latest recipients of a full-tuition scholarship to study manufacturing or mechanical engineering at Oregon Tech. Cole Erhardt, a 2022 graduate, is one of five students to receive the four-year scholarship starting this year. The DeArmond Manufacturing Fellows Scholarship also includes an internship at the Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center Research & Design, which Erhardt started this summer and will continue each summer through his undergraduate degree. Erhardt said OMIC's annual Manufacturing Day, which he attended each...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
stnonline.com

Retired Owner, President of Western Bus Sales in Oregon Dies

Marlan Keith Rohlena, the retired owner and president of Western Bus Sales, passed away on Aug. 24 surrounded by his family. He was 81. The Oregon Pupil Transportation Association announced his death in a newsletter on Monday. Rohlena was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease more than 15 years ago. He...
OREGON STATE
Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County, OR
563
Followers
1K+
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

The Columbia County Spotlight has the most circulation and reader engagement of any publication — printed or web — in Columbia County, and is the only source for consistent Scappoose and St. Helens sports coverage. ​

 http://www.southcountyspotlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy