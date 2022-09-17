ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waitsfield, VT

Don't Miss These Quintessential Fall Festivals in Vermont

Sunday, September 25, 1-4 p.m., at Justin Morrill Homestead in Strafford. $5; free for kids under 15. morrillhomestead.org. Smack in the middle of apple season, locals can don bonnets and top hats for a trip back in time to the 19th Century Apple & Cheese Harvest Festival at Justin Morrill Homestead in Strafford. The annual shindig marks Johnny Appleseed's birthday with a full schedule of food and fun.
STRAFFORD, VT
The Valley Reporter

Business News for the issue of Sept. 15

Choose Your Own Adventure, Waitsfield, is featured in an extensive article in this week's edition of The New Yorker. It delves into a lot of the early history at Vermont Crossroads Press and the recent history at Chooseco as well. The article details the founding of the business and its franchising efforts as well as some of its best sellers.
WAITSFIELD, VT
VTDigger

Gifford lands long-time local cardiologist

CONTACT: Scott Fleishman, Gifford Health Care, [email protected]. RANDOLPH, Vt., September 20, 2022— After a highly successful career at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, cardiologist Bruce Andrus, MD, MS, FACC, FASE is joining Gifford on a full-time basis. Dr. Andrus is looking forward to focusing on rural cardiology and being embedded in the Gifford community.
RANDOLPH, VT
VTDigger

Young Writers Project: The coming of autumn

Granted, Merriam-Webster just proudly announced the addition of “pumpkin spice” to their dictionary this September — but when you live in New England, autumn will always be about the foliage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Young Writers Project: The coming of autumn.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Come Visit the Vermont Building at the Big E

Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Big E is now open! From now through October 2nd, visit the Avenue of the States during the Big E, the only fair in the U.S. where more than one state participates. On this educational thoroughfare you'll see impressive replicas of each...
VERMONT STATE
NECN

‘We're Lucky:' Hollywood Actor & Adoptive Dad Encourages LGBTQ+ Foster Parenting

Vermont’s largest celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride is this Sunday, September 18, and will include a parade through downtown Burlington. The co-grand marshal of the parade is actor Alec Mapa, whose resume includes roles in shows like “Ugly Betty” and “Desperate Housewives.” However, the performer is not in Vermont just to celebrate – he’s also coming to advocate.
BURLINGTON, VT
The Valley Reporter

Gene Bifano runs for state representative as an Independent

Warren resident Gene Bifano is running as an Independent for one of the two Washington-7 State House seats. After 22 years, Moretown’s Maxine Grad retired from the Legislature, leaving a seat open. Also running for two seats representing The Valley are Rebecca Baruzzi (I), Fayston; incumbent Kari Dolan (D), Waitsfield; and Dara Torre (D), Moretown. On Monday, September 19, The Valley Reporter and MRVTV will host a candidate forum at 6 p.m. on Zoom. All candidates for the Washington-7 seats have been invited. Send your questions for the candidates to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
WARREN, VT
VTDigger

Secrecy around Williston cop’s activities

I once attended a meeting where a Vermont teacher was being ripped to shreds by parents whose complaints were pretty much that he was too strict and unrelenting on excuses for students’ noncompliance. The teacher was fired. The union didn’t do much to defend him as I think their lawyer saw that the parents were way too worked up for any kind of solution to be worked out. When it’s a cop it seems all caution must be practiced to protect one who has blatantly violated procedures and who knows what else. They won’t say.
WILLISTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Burlington City Council Green-Lights Four Cannabis Businesses

Three cannabis shops are a step closer to opening in Burlington after city councilors signed off on their plans on Monday. The applications were the first considered under the city’s cannabis control process, which requires weed entrepreneurs to obtain local approval on top of a state license. Only one of the companies vetted on Monday — Ceres Collaborative — has a state permit in hand.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

City of Burlington prepares for Sunday's Pride parade, festival

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The city of Burlington is preparing for Sunday's Pride parade. Thousands of people are expected to pack the city's downtown for the annual event. The parade starts at noon with a new route that will start on King Street, go up Church Street, back down to Main Street and end at Waterfront Park where there will be a festival with performances, food and drink vendors and local businesses selling a wide-range of products.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Birdie

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a three-year-old dog named Birdie. Birdie came to the Humane Society of Chittenden County from Georgia with her nine puppies. Her puppies have found their new homes, and now it’s Birdie’s turn. The Humane Society says after...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Giant pumpkins from across the region roll into Colchester

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growers Association held their annual weigh-off Saturday afternoon at Sam Mazza’s Farmstand. This club holds several events and meetings throughout the year, such as seed swaps and pumpkin patch tours. More experienced growers are always looking to pass on their knowledge to the new members. This year saw a few new state records and some very impressive gourds from new growers. We are told the champion was 2,359.5 pounds, owned by Barry Leblanc of Merrimack, N.H.
COLCHESTER, VT
miltonindependent.com

Here are 5 things to do this weekend in Chittenden County

Details: A chance for kids to touch and climb in really big trucks including fire trucks, tractors and tow trucks. When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17-10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Where: Champlain Valley Exposition, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction. Details: Interact with different historical reenactment groups at this...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Former Rutland cop returns to lead community liaison effort

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Matt Prouty spent 22 years in law enforcement with the Rutland Police but stepped away last year to deploy with the Vermont National Guard. Now he’s back with the department but in a different type of role. He will work as a civilian community resource...
RUTLAND, VT

