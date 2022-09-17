ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Opinion: Clackamas County has pragmatic leader in Paul Savas

By Paul Edgar
Oregon City News
Oregon City News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WnECG_0hzEhrGv00 Paul Edgar: Commissioner couldn't be replaced with anyone who has his wisdom and critical thinking skills.

We are lucky in Clackamas County to have a thoughtful and pragmatic county commissioner in Paul Savas. He is very hardworking, and he listens and studies what is in the best interest of Clackamas County.

Paul's fellow county commissioners respect him and his opinions. He has fiercely represented Clackamas County and our interests at Metro and with ODOT, against all odds, with their plans to unjustly toll the I-205 corridor and I-205 Abernethy Bridge. This battle to protect the people and businesses of our county against the economic ramifications of tolling is so critical, Paul has knowledge in this arena that cannot be replaced. Paul knows that the state's tolling plans will hit everyone's pocketbooks and bring a level of diversion that will devastate how we do business, move around and live lives. The whole county commission looks to Paul Savas, and so do I, and having his knowledge is just invaluable.

There are so many reasons why Paul has been important. He is the reason we have a Veterans Village, for intake of homeless Clackamas County veterans, and because of him they have shelters and are not on our streets.

Paul came to us as a small businessman, and he knows how hard it is to make the right decisions with money issues. I personally find it difficult to think that he could be replaced with anyone who has his wisdom and critical thinking skills at this time with what is going on in the state of Oregon, Clackamas County and with Metro. He is a no-nonsense practical leader who knows how to navigate politics and get results. When others stumble, Paul Savas gets things done.

Paul Edgar

Oregon City

