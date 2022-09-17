Read full article on original website
Norman: Stop the bloviating
I sat in the Aspen bottle neck traffic (exacerbated by the nonstop Castle Creek bridge maintenance). I looked over at the $10 million to $71.5 million private jets sitting queued for takeoff. Then a humorous realization struck me: Upon return to their second, third, fourth, or more “home,” and regardless of their astronomical wealth, they too will idle (probably in a limo) spewing emissions, waiting to merge into a single lane for the last three miles into Aspen.
Baker: Thanks for using bear tag
A sincere thank you. The hunter who used his bear tag to harvest the recent bear hit by a vehicle on 82 is incredible. It’s a win-win. How selfless to forgo the hunt, save a bear from the landfill and help conserve. Sir, you are appreciated. Support Local Journalism.
Earnest: Thanks for helping me play ball
Thanks Elk Lodge 224, my coaches, my parents and Aspen Rec for making it possible for me to play football. It’s my first year playing football, and I love it. It’s helped me in many ways like running faster, my overall strength and my knowledge of the sport. I look forward to every one of my games!
