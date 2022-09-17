I sat in the Aspen bottle neck traffic (exacerbated by the nonstop Castle Creek bridge maintenance). I looked over at the $10 million to $71.5 million private jets sitting queued for takeoff. Then a humorous realization struck me: Upon return to their second, third, fourth, or more “home,” and regardless of their astronomical wealth, they too will idle (probably in a limo) spewing emissions, waiting to merge into a single lane for the last three miles into Aspen.

