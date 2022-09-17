Read full article on original website
Russia Says Ready for U.S. Prisoner Swap Talks but Scolds Embassy
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday that it was ready for talks on a prisoner exchange to free U.S. citizens jailed in Russia, but that the American embassy in Moscow was "not fulfilling its official duties" to maintain dialogue. Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: "We have stated...
Turkey's Erdogan Says U.S. Senators Gave 'Positive' Feedback on F-16s
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Reuters on Tuesday that he has received "positive" feedback from two U.S. senators he met in New York on their potential support for the sale of F-16 fighter jets to his government. Turkey made a request in October to the United States...
Two Turkish Banks Suspend Russian Mir Payments After U.S. Sanctions
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish lenders Isbank and Denizbank have suspended use of Russian payment system Mir, the banks said on Monday, following a U.S. crackdown on those accused of helping Moscow skirt sanctions over the war in Ukraine. The moves, announced separately, came after Washington expanded its sanctions last week to...
Turkey Says Pelosi's Statements 'Sabotage' Armenia-Azerbaijan Diplomacy
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Monday that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's "biased" statements regarding the clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan "sabotage diplomacy efforts" and were unacceptable. Pelosi visited Armenia this weekend, in an unprecedented show of U.S. support for the country, which has for...
U.S. Refiners Eye Canadian Oil Once Strategic Reserve Turns off Taps
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. refiners are expected to buy more Canadian oil after the Biden administration ends releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this fall, traders said, adding this should boost the price of Canadian barrels at a time of tight global supply. The coming end of SPR...
Russia's Lavrov Says Separatist Votes on Joining Russia Are a Matter for Residents
(Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday it was up to the people living in separatist-controlled areas of Ukraine if they wanted to hold referendums on joining Russia. "From the very beginning ... we've been saying that the peoples of the respective territories should decide their fate,"...
Japan Govt Will Spend $24 Billion in Budget Reserves to Cope With Price Hikes
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will spend 3.48 trillion yen ($24.31 billion) in budget reserves to cope with ongoing price hikes and respond to COVID-19, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday. The decision was made at a meeting of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet. ($1 = 143.1800 yen) (Reporting by...
Russia May Have Lost Four Combat Jets in Ukraine in Last 10 Days, UK Says
(Reuters) - Russia has highly likely lost at least four combat jets in Ukraine within the last 10 days, taking its attrition to about 55 since the beginning of its invasion, the British military said on Monday. There is a realistic possibility that the uptick in losses was partially a...
Macron Calls Ukraine Referendums 'Cynical' and 'A Parody'
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Referendums planned in Russian-occupied Ukrainian regions on joining Russia will not be recognized by the international community, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday, as he called the plans "cynical" and "a parody." "If the Donbas referendum idea wasn’t so tragic it would be funny," he...
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Says He Discussed 'Security Issues' With Turkey's Erdogan
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke on the telephone with his Turkish counterpart, Tayyip Erdogan, to discuss "current security issues", the Ukrainian leader posted on Twitter without elaborating. (Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by David Goodman)
Venezuela's State Security Agencies Repress Oppositions Through Arbitrary Arrests, Torture -UN
(Reuters) - Venezuela's state security agencies use arbitrary arrests and torture, which represent crimes against humanity, to repress the country's opposition in a plan directed by President Nicolas Maduro, according to a United Nations report published on Tuesday. The report, produced by the U.N. independent international fact-finding mission on Venezuela,...
Brazil's Bolsonaro Calls for 'Immediate Cease Fire' in Ukraine
(Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday called for an immediate cease fire in Ukraine, while criticizing sanctions against Russia over the invasion, as he addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Bolsonaro said Brazil does not see unilateral sanctions as the best way to handle the...
Live Updates: UN General Assembly
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Latest on the opening day of the United Nations General Assembly's annual high-level meeting (all times EDT):. Leaders from Europe, the Americas and Africa called for urgent action and funding to ease a burgeoning global food security crisis that has been exacerbated by Russia’s war with Ukraine and threatens to get worse in coming years due to climate change.
Taliban Replaces Afghan Acting Education Minister in Reshuffle
KABUL (Reuters) - The Taliban's supreme leader issued an order on Tuesday announcing a reshuffle of several national and provincial positions, including replacing the acting education minister. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid released the list of changes, saying they were by order of the Taliban's supreme spiritual leader Haibatullah Akhundzada, who...
In Challenge to West, Russia Unfurls Plan to Annex Swathes of Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia on Tuesday gave support to plans by separatists which it backs in Ukraine to hold referendums paving the way for the annexation of swathes of additional territory, a direct challenge to the West that could sharply escalate the conflict. After nearly seven months of war, including a...
Israel Says It Will Fight Booking.com Over Planned Safety Warning on West Bank Listings
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel said on Tuesday it would fight a plan by online travel agency Booking.com to add a safety warning to listings in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, which its tourism minister condemned as a politically-motivated decision. A senior Palestinian official welcomed the move, provided it applied to Jewish...
Palestinian Police Clash With Gunmen in West Bank, One Killed
NABLUS, West Bank (Reuters) -Palestinian gunmen clashed with Palestinian Authority security forces in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday and one man was killed in the confrontations, which broke out after the arrest of two militants, witnesses and medics said. Islamist militant group Hamas, rival of the Western-backed Palestinian Authority...
Hungary Says EU Should Not Consider New Sanctions Against Russia
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's foreign minister said on Tuesday the European Union should not consider new sanctions against Russia as that would only deepen the energy supply crisis and hurt Europe. "The EU should ... stop mentioning an 8th package of sanctions, should stop flagging measures that would only further...
China Lodges Complaint After Biden Says U.S. Would Defend Taiwan in a Chinese Invasion
BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday that China has lodged "stern representations" with the United States, after U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. China reserves the right to take all necessary measures in response to...
Russia Unable to Veto Work Underway in Multilateral Bodies Like G20, IMF - Treasury
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russia still belongs to the International Monetary Fund and the Group of 20 economies, but has been unable to veto work being done at such multilateral bodies in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a senior U.S. official said on Tuesday. Brent Neiman, counselor to Treasury Secretary...
