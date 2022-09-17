Read full article on original website
kpug1170.com
Sehome forfeits football game for “serious student behavior”
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Sehome High School forfeited its football game with Sedro-Woolley Friday night, September 16th, for what the district calls “serious, confirmed student behavior.”. The Bellingham District office did not give details to comply with federal privacy laws, but says in a statement that the student actions...
KXLY
A nice Sunday, but a storm or two could sneak into the Inland Northwest – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– We’ve had a beautiful weekend so far, let’s see what’s coming up for Sunday. Low pressure off the West Coast is sending clouds and moisture our way, which could mean a few thunderstorms overnight and on Sunday in parts of the region. Expect Central Washington to *hopefully* get a little bit of rain Saturday evening and late night along with some rumbles of thunder.
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Sept. 14, 2022
BELLINGHAM — Two new specialists in endocrinology joined the PeaceHealth Medical Group in the last month and will practice at the specialty clinic in Bellingham.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Dub’s set to shut down - at least temporarily
SANDPOINT — As one enters Sandpoint from the south, if they are not graced with the striking panoramic views on the Long Bridge there’s a decent chance they’ll step into Dub’s 80-year old building at 703 US-2 for a bite and some nostalgia. More than a...
This earthquake was recorded north of Bellingham early Saturday morning
Quakes of less than magnitude 3.0 are common, and tens of thousands are reported worldwide every year, according to the geological survey.
Collision cleared in Spokane Valley near Trent Avenue at McDonald Road
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.— A collision in Spokane Valley has been cleared. A collision happened on Trent Avenue at McDonald Road. blocking both directions of the street. Troopers from WSP were at the scene. It is fully open now. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
whatcom-news.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: 7am to 7pm Slater Road closure announced
FERNDALE, Wash. — City of Ferndale Public Works announced today that Slater Road is scheduled to be closed to all traffic tomorrow, Tuesday, September 20th, between 7am and 7pm. Flaggers will divert traffic to a detour via LaBounty Drive and Rural Avenue while Slater Road is closed between LaBounty...
ifiberone.com
Multiple landslides in Okanogan County shuts down SR 20 in both directions
MAZAMA - Large land masses gave way on the North Cascades Highway on Wednesday night due to a deluge of evening rainfall, causing gridlock in both directions. The National Weather Service says up to .75 of an inch accumulated on SR 20 just west of Mazama to the Okanogan County/Whatcom County border within the timespan of 90 minutes.
‘ReAwaken America’ tour stops in Post Falls, local religious leaders speak out
POST FALLS, ID. — Thousands of people are gathering in Post Falls this weekend to attend the “ReAwaken America Tour”. Organizers of the cross-country tour say that they are educating people about issues in the country today, and many of their speakers are also of Christian faith. “COVID...
New video shows smoke rising from Whatcom’s Chilliwack Complex wildfire
The four lightning-caused fires that make up the Chilliwack Complex, are about five to 15 miles east of the Mt. Baker Ski Area.
Is it time to put away your summer clothes?
SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s time to break out the flannel, or is it?. It was a short but intense summer and the coming of autumn is a welcome relief from heat and smoke that started to emerge in August. Average to below-average temperatures are in the forecast for much of the upcoming week and fall officially begins this coming Thursday.
lyndentribune.com
Dahlia Festival at Triple Wren Farm
After a successful sold-out ticketed Dahlia Festival on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 2-3, the Triple Wren Farm at 2424 Zell Road between Lynden and Ferndale is open for you-pick days on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 23-24, and Sept. 30-Oct. 1. The farm is not open to visitors at any other time for the rest of the 2022 season and will post on its website for 2023 events, triplewrenfarms.com. Flowers can be cut and paid for via an honor-system during that time. Sarah Pabody founded the 20-acre farm in 2012. (Elisa Claasen for the Tribune)
Ex-boyfriend convicted of aggravated first-degree murder in WWU student’s shooting death
The man had been on trial since late August for aggravated first-degree murder.
A longtime national drive-in eatery has closed its only Whatcom County location
Known for its burgers and drinks, the drive-in opened in 2009.
As La Niña persists, here’s what forecasters are seeing for fall in Whatcom
Cool, wet weather pattern offers a greater chance of lowland snow. But it also brings danger.
126 dogs seized from Skagit County property
BURLINGTON, Wash. — More than 100 dogs were seized from a property in Skagit County where they were living in deplorable conditions. There are so many animals that need help that the Humane Society of Skagit Valley was forced to close to the public so workers can care for the animals.
Washington Senator candidates Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley coming to debate in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Debate Coalition (WSDC) announced Senator Patty Murray (D- Wash.) and candidate Tiffany Smiley will be at Gonzaga University for a U.S Senate candidate debate in October. “Now, more than ever, it is important for voters to hear directly from candidates for public office....
Idaho County Deputies Arrest Three Washington Residents on Multiple Warrants, Drug & Firearm Possession Charges
COTTONWOOD, ID - On Sunday, September 18, 2022, Idaho County Dispatch took a report of a suspicious male that had come to the door of a residence in Cottonwood, ID. Idaho County Deputies responded to the area around 11:50 a.m., where they located a vehicle on East Road, off of Highway 95.
Injuries limited to ‘scraped knees and damaged pride’ after downtown Bellingham incident
Police say unconfirmed emergency radio broadcasts that a car had hit and dragged a pedestrian were inaccurate.
whatcom-news.com
Man arrested, charged after reportedly firing a shotgun alongside Valley Highway
ACME, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the area of Strand Road and Valley Highway (SR9) about 7:35am on Saturday, September 17th, after a victim reported their windshield had been shattered by a subject firing a shotgun from the shoulder of the road. Unconfirmed initial reports radioed to...
