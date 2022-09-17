After a successful sold-out ticketed Dahlia Festival on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 2-3, the Triple Wren Farm at 2424 Zell Road between Lynden and Ferndale is open for you-pick days on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 23-24, and Sept. 30-Oct. 1. The farm is not open to visitors at any other time for the rest of the 2022 season and will post on its website for 2023 events, triplewrenfarms.com. Flowers can be cut and paid for via an honor-system during that time. Sarah Pabody founded the 20-acre farm in 2012. (Elisa Claasen for the Tribune)

FERNDALE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO