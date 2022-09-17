ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley, WA

kpug1170.com

Sehome forfeits football game for “serious student behavior”

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Sehome High School forfeited its football game with Sedro-Woolley Friday night, September 16th, for what the district calls “serious, confirmed student behavior.”. The Bellingham District office did not give details to comply with federal privacy laws, but says in a statement that the student actions...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KXLY

A nice Sunday, but a storm or two could sneak into the Inland Northwest – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– We’ve had a beautiful weekend so far, let’s see what’s coming up for Sunday. Low pressure off the West Coast is sending clouds and moisture our way, which could mean a few thunderstorms overnight and on Sunday in parts of the region. Expect Central Washington to *hopefully* get a little bit of rain Saturday evening and late night along with some rumbles of thunder.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Dub’s set to shut down - at least temporarily

SANDPOINT — As one enters Sandpoint from the south, if they are not graced with the striking panoramic views on the Long Bridge there’s a decent chance they’ll step into Dub’s 80-year old building at 703 US-2 for a bite and some nostalgia. More than a...
SANDPOINT, ID
Nooksack, WA
whatcom-news.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: 7am to 7pm Slater Road closure announced

FERNDALE, Wash. — City of Ferndale Public Works announced today that Slater Road is scheduled to be closed to all traffic tomorrow, Tuesday, September 20th, between 7am and 7pm. Flaggers will divert traffic to a detour via LaBounty Drive and Rural Avenue while Slater Road is closed between LaBounty...
FERNDALE, WA
#King
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Is it time to put away your summer clothes?

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s time to break out the flannel, or is it?. It was a short but intense summer and the coming of autumn is a welcome relief from heat and smoke that started to emerge in August. Average to below-average temperatures are in the forecast for much of the upcoming week and fall officially begins this coming Thursday.
SPOKANE, WA
lyndentribune.com

Dahlia Festival at Triple Wren Farm

After a successful sold-out ticketed Dahlia Festival on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 2-3, the Triple Wren Farm at 2424 Zell Road between Lynden and Ferndale is open for you-pick days on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 23-24, and Sept. 30-Oct. 1. The farm is not open to visitors at any other time for the rest of the 2022 season and will post on its website for 2023 events, triplewrenfarms.com. Flowers can be cut and paid for via an honor-system during that time. Sarah Pabody founded the 20-acre farm in 2012. (Elisa Claasen for the Tribune)
FERNDALE, WA
KING 5

126 dogs seized from Skagit County property

BURLINGTON, Wash. — More than 100 dogs were seized from a property in Skagit County where they were living in deplorable conditions. There are so many animals that need help that the Humane Society of Skagit Valley was forced to close to the public so workers can care for the animals.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA

