State fair opens this week
The State Fair of Virginia starts in just a few days and visitors to the event will see a focus on agriculture this year. The State Fair of Virginia will be held Sept. 23 through Oct. 2 at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County. Officials say agriculture and forestry will be a primary focus of the Fair with numerous equine and livestock exhibits. There will also be several competitions including the ever-popular giant pumpkin contest. The Fair’s horticulture tent will also showcase Virginia grown farm products including crops like corn, tobacco and wheat. Once again, the State Fair of Virginia will be held Sept. 23 through Oct. 2.
Virginia teachers happier than in other states
Teaching can be a profoundly rewarding career, considering the critical role educators play in shaping young minds. Unfortunately, many teachers say they are overworked and underpaid. A new survey says they seem a bit happier in Virginia. Personal Finance website WalletHub says Virginia is 2022’s 3rd best state for teachers....
Covid hospitalizations down
Virginia’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are down ten-percent over the past week. Nearly 600 Virginians who’d been diagnosed with coronavirus infections were released from hospitals throughout the state. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported 657 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Friday. That’s 78 fewer than the week before.
