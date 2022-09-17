The State Fair of Virginia starts in just a few days and visitors to the event will see a focus on agriculture this year. The State Fair of Virginia will be held Sept. 23 through Oct. 2 at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County. Officials say agriculture and forestry will be a primary focus of the Fair with numerous equine and livestock exhibits. There will also be several competitions including the ever-popular giant pumpkin contest. The Fair’s horticulture tent will also showcase Virginia grown farm products including crops like corn, tobacco and wheat. Once again, the State Fair of Virginia will be held Sept. 23 through Oct. 2.

