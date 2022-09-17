Read full article on original website
Related
Hokies First Power 5 Offer for Rougier-Roane
Sidwell Friends (DC) basketball enjoyed a monster 2021-22 season highlighted by a DCSAA championship over Jackson-Reed (formerly Wilson) High School. While Virginia Tech fans are undoubtedly familiar with highest priority 2024 target Caleb Williams, there’s another Sidwell name for 2025 the defending ACC champions have their eye on: Jalen Rougier-Roane.
What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Virginia Tech
The Mountaineers are expected to keep the Black Diamond Trophy.
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg business says VT kickoff time correlates with game day sales
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Every home Virginia Tech Football game day provides major increases to foot traffic and takeout orders, but for business owners, the time of kickoff is something they keep an eye on. “On our calendar, we have when day games are, we have when evening games are,...
Mount Airy News
City woman is Teacher of Year in Carroll
These people were among those on hand Sept. 9 to present Drafting Teacher Christy Williams a trophy honoring her as Teacher Of the Year in the Carroll County Public School Division. Pictured from left are School Board Chairman Brian Spencer, School Superintendent Dr. Mark Burnette, Drafting Teacher Christy Williams, Assistant Principal/CTE Coordinator Jay Holderfield and Principal Charles “Chuck” Thompson.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Judy B. Conner
Judy B. Conner of Pulaski, VA (27 told ya) passed away on Friday. September 16, 2022 at the Pulaski Health & Rehabilitation Center. Due to the fact I have been to way too many funerals in my 27 years I wish to make. this as short as possible for all...
pmg-va.com
Third phase of Grayson trail is open
INDEPENDENCE — Grayson County recently held a ribbon-cutting for Phase III of its Enhancement Trail project in the Town of Independence. The first three phases take the walking and biking trail from the area of the Historic 1908 Courthouse and Town Park to the industrial park. Mitch Smith, interim...
WDBJ7.com
Franklin County school threat traced to northern Virginia
FERANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the origin of a threat aimed at Benjamin Franklin Middle School Thursday. The written threat, posted on Snapchat, came from a juvenile in northern Virginia, where law enforcement is investigating, according to Franklin County. Investigators say they have verified there was no true threat to the school.
WDBJ7.com
Threats investigated against Franklin County, Roanoke schools
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a Snapchat threat against a school. The sheriff’s office was contacted Thursday by Franklin County Public Schools about a possible threat to Benjamin Franklin Middle School. As stated in a release to parents by the school system, the threat originated from a Snapchat message and referenced Friday’s school day, according to the sheriff’s office.
RELATED PEOPLE
WDBJ7.com
Route 619 crash cleared in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Franklin Co. crash has closed Route 619 Friday. The crash was near Emmas Rd; Rt. 844E/W, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
WSLS
No one hurt after early morning fire at Bojangles in Pulaski County
FAIRLAWN, Va. – No one was hurt after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a Bojangles in Pulaski County, according to Pulaski County Emergency Management. Authorities say the fire happened in the Fairlawn area of the county and was contained in the kitchen. At this time, there...
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash on VA-116 in Franklin County cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash on VA-116 in Franklin County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near Candlelight Lane, Mount Hebron Lane, Mountain Breeze Drive, Old Hollow Lane and Park Lane. As of 6:20 a.m., all...
WSLS
Big changes! Summer warmth, heat precedes blast of October-like air
ROANOKE, Va. – After a beautiful weekend, temperatures continue to build this week as high pressure reigns over the Southern U.S. While the humidity won’t be overbearing, highs will reach well into the 80s each afternoon. In fact, by Wednesday, some of us will reach close to 90°....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Take a Family Trip to Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival in Virginia
Acres of pumpkins, gourds, squash, and sunflowers are ready to escort families near and far into everyone’s favorite season: FALL!. The annual Pumpkin Festival, now in its 31st year, is the premier local destination for fall festivities unlike anywhere else. The traditional fall harvest brings out the best of farm life during this not-to-miss event. Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival in Christiansburg, VA is six weekends (Thu-Sun) Sept 23 – Oct 30 jam-packed with activities, music, food, and fun for the whole family.
thecarrollnews.com
County offered options to limit aerial spraying
Although Carroll County officials can’t do anything to supersede state or federal law when it comes to aerial spraying, there may be avenues the county can take to limit the practice. During its Sept. 12 meeting, the Carroll County Board of Supervisors fielded concerns from citizens about aerial spraying...
WDBJ7.com
TAP building damaged, cars totaled in Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Part of the Total Action for Progress building in downtown Roanoke was damaged and two cars totaled in a crash early Monday. One of the cars involved in a two-car crash at 2nd and Campbell smashed into the TAP building on the corner. Roanoke Police are...
historynet.com
A Confederate Love Affair: Was This the Most Romantic Couple of the Civil War?
Civil War historian William C. “Jack” Davis, retired professor of American History at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, recently collaborated with Sue Bell on a project to edit letters dating from 1863 to 1865 between Sue Bell’s great-great-grandparents: Anne “Nannie” Radford Wharton, 19, who had just wed Gabriel “Gabe” Wharton, a 37-year-old officer in the Confederate Army. Wharton would serve under Generals John Floyd, John Jones, Jubal Early, and John Echols, primarily in southwestern Virginia. The recently discovered letters, long stashed in descendants’ attics, are now published in The Whartons’ War (UNC Press, 2022). They allow an intimate look at the home front during the last two years of the war, as well as an astoundingly candid glimpse into the personal lives of two privileged Southerners coming to grips with the dissolution of the world they have known.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pagevalleynews.com
Collision, wreck on Shenandoah Valley Railroad
September 19, 1889 — Two freight trains on the Shenandoah Valley Railroad came in collision at Buena Vista station, last Thursday, making a bad wreck of two engines and a number of cars, killing instantly one of the firemen, James Callian, a young man of Roanoke. The northbound freight,...
WDBJ7.com
Montgomery Co. crash causing delays along I-81N
MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A Montgomery Co. crash has closed the left lane and shoulder along I-81N. The crash was at mile marker 121.9, according to VDOT. Drivers can expect delays.
Yard Bull Meats has opened in Southwest Roanoke
Yard Bull Meats ownersRiver and Rail Facebook Screenshot. For some people, the closest they may have come to an actual butcher shop is when they were watching Sam the butcher (Alvin Melvin) on The Brady Bunch television series. Today, there is good news for those in the Roanoke Valley who miss the days of neighborhood butchers and for others who would like to enjoy the experience for the first time. WFIR radio is announcing that Yard Bull Meats opened today September 13 in Southwest with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
WSLS
‘Heartbroken and grief-stricken’: New details on shooting that left one Roanoke teen dead
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the second time this month a Roanoke teenager has lost their life to gun violence. Police said Saturday night, a teenage boy was shot and killed, and described the incident as an accidental and self-inflicted gunshot. Earlier this month, Mayor Sherman Lea stressed his...
Comments / 0