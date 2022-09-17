This story was excerpted from Zachary Silver's Orioles Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Make no bones about it. Good luck even trying to mince words. This is crunch time for the Orioles, now in the midst of 20 consecutive games to close out the season without a day off. Only four more -- Sunday's series finale in Toronto and three games against the Blue Jays to close out the regular season -- are against a team they’re chasing in the Wild Card hunt, meaning destiny is less in their hands.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO