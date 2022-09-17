Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Kyle Larson deal leaves one Hendrick seat open
There is just one Hendrick Motorsports driver without a contact beyond the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season following Kyle Larson’s new deal. Hendrick Motorsports announced Friday that reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and primary sponsor HendrickCars.com have signed contract extensions that run through the 2026 season. The...
NASCAR’s Round of 12 is Set as Chris Buescher Wins at Bristol
Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Dillon were eliminated after Bristol Saturday night. Chris Buescher scored his second career Cup win, his first coming the rain shortened race at Pocono in 2016. Buescher is the series 19th different winner in 2022 tying a record dating back to 2001.
Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos
Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
NFL・
Martin Truex Jr. had obscene gesture for his car
Martin Truex Jr. had an obscene gesture for his No. 19 Toyota after a bad finish in Saturday night’s Cup Series race at Bristol. Truex finished last of 36 cars in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race after his power steering went out. “Blew the seal out and pushed...
IndyCar team owner interested in Kyle Busch for Indianapolis 500
When Kyle Busch announced he will be driving the #8 for Richard Childress Racing, the NASCAR Cup Series champion expressed an interest in racing the Indianapolis 500. Thanks to him moving over to Chevrolet, Busch said it’s in his RCR contract that he can race at Indy with a Chevy IndyCar team and put out a call saying, “By all means, any IndyCar teams that are Chevrolet, call me up.”
Street-Legal NASCAR 1969 Ford Torino Talladega Sports a Real Boss 429 Hemi
It's unfair that Chrysler's winged warriors get the lion's share of attention for the role they played in NASCAR's superspeedway aero wars of the late 1960s and early 1970s. The 1969 Dodge Daytona and 1970 Plymouth Superbird always seem to eclipse the equally impressive 1969 Ford Torino Talladega when it comes to this nostalgic popularity contest, but what many people often forget was that Ford had the ultimate aero warriors already planned for the 1970 NASCAR season, the Ford Torino King Cobra and the Mercury Cyclone Spoiler II—two cars that undoubtedly would've overshadowed the Mopar winged cars. That's when NASCAR stepped in and said "enough!" Those Ford aero cars would never see the light of day.
Bristol Cup cutoff race results, driver points
It was the first points victory as a team owner for Brad Keselowski, who joined Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing this season. The victory by the No. 17 Ford was the first for the team since July 1, 2017 at Daytona International Speedway with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Buescher, who won for...
Buescher wins Bristol; Harvick, Busch, RCR out of playoffs
BRISTOL, Tenn. — (AP) — Chris Buescher closed out a bizarre first round of NASCAR's playoffs in which none of the title contenders won a race by becoming the 19th winner this season with his victory Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. The second win of Buescher's career...
Two Nascar Chevy Teams Eliminated From Playoffs After Bristol 2022: Video
Saturday night’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway was a bizarre one overall, with plenty of drivers suffering blown tires and odd mechanical failures that seriously shook the Cup Series Playoffs picture. When all was said and done, two Nascar Chevy teams were eliminated from the championship: the No. 3 Camaro ZL1 of Austin Dillon and the No. 8 Camaro of Tyler Reddick no longer have a chance to race for the Cup Series title in 2022.
"Nothing has gone right" - Harvick
Kevin Harvick needed to win on Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway but instead had an untimely pit road issue that made sure he didn’t. Harvick finished 10th in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. Last on the playoff grid going into the night, that is where Harvick remained when all was said and done.
2024 Ford Mustang’s Styling: the Good and the Bad
The new Ford Mustang has a fully redesigned exterior. However, it might take some getting used to for fans of the previous generations. The post 2024 Ford Mustang’s Styling: the Good and the Bad appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Points reset jumbles Cup playoff grid after Bristol
Four drivers are gone in the Cup playoffs, including former champions Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick, as the Round of 12 begins Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). While Christopher Bell finished the first round as the points leader, the points are reset and Bell,...
Cup playoff winners and losers going into the Round of 12
Two former NASCAR Cup Series champions will not add another title to their mantle this year. Neither will Richard Childress Racing. Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Austin Dillon, and Kevin Harvick are no longer championship eligible as the first four drivers eliminated after Saturday night’s cut race at Bristol Motor Speedway. It is the first time in the careers of Busch and Harvick that they’ve been knocked out of contention in the first round.
TEASED: New Ford Super Duty Coming This Month
The Ford F-250 Super Duty plus the F-350 and F-450 models are about to be replaced, according to an official social media teaser by Ford Trucks. In a short 11-second video, Ford shows off a few exterior details of the new heavy-duty truck, including the grille and headlight design. It's not much to go on, but we don't have much longer to wait until the truck is fully revealed. "The All-New Super Duty truck is coming. 9.27.22," Ford said in a caption on the video.
2024 Ford Mustang Has a Fox-Body Gauge Cluster Mode
All 2024 Ford Mustangs feature a digital gauge cluster, and as you'd expect, it's highly configurable. There are settings or "themes" tied to various drive modes to highlight different bits of information. Delve a little deeper into the menus and there's one theme that'll delight tons of Mustang fans: Fox Body. No, really.
