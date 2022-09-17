Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
The 10 Best Mac Apps for Bloggers
As a blogger, it pays to have a good inventory of tools to help you get things done. It’s easier when you have a Mac because you can access an incredible collection of optimized apps. However, the diversity of Mac apps can get you confused. So, when you start,...
makeuseof.com
The 3 Best Browser Extension Crypto Wallets
There are different types of crypto wallets, including hot and cold. Among hot wallets, browser extension wallets are increasingly popular because they are easy to use without installing any software. This article will examine three of the top browser extension wallets you can use to manage your crypto portfolio. What...
makeuseof.com
10 Ways to Restore Missing Pinned App Icons on the Windows 11 Taskbar
Pinning apps to the taskbar on your Windows 11 PC is a great way to enhance productivity. Some Windows apps come pre-pinned and you may also have pinned several apps like Office apps, social media apps, or creativity apps for work. However, you might find that some or all the...
makeuseof.com
Winforms: How to Create and Display an Input Dialog Box
It’s common for desktop applications to use dialog boxes when prompting information from the user. You can create input dialog boxes in a Windows Forms application, by displaying a new window. You can also add UI elements to the new dialog window. These include messages, text boxes, and "Ok"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
The 4 Best Email Clients for Windows 11
Whether you’re a business owner or an employee, emails are the most professional way to communicate in the corporate world. It’s essential to have an email app that is reliable, secure, and packed with unique features that boost your productivity. You’re probably familiar with the classic Windows email...
makeuseof.com
How to Add or Remove Slide Numbers in PowerPoint
If you use Microsoft products like Word and Excel, there's also a good chance that you use PowerPoint for presentations. Depending on the purpose, such presentations can either be short or long. Whereas one-page slides do not need numbering, you cannot say the same for longer and larger presentations which...
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up Custom Windows 11 Desktop Icons With Paint 3D and Junior Icon Editor
Many users add shortcuts for opening software and tools to the Windows 11 desktop. Shortcuts added will have default icons, but you don’t have to stick with them. You can instead design custom icons and add them to shortcuts on the desktop. To set up custom Windows 11 desktop...
makeuseof.com
How to Open WebP Images in Windows 11
PNG and JPG remain the dominant image formats on websites. However, Google’s relatively new WebP alternative image format is becoming more prevalent on the web. It’s a high-quality lossy compression format that reduces images’ file sizes. WebP files are estimated to be 34 percent smaller than JPGs on average.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
How to Compress Image Files on Linux Using Curtail
Storing and sharing large image files can be a headache. Fortunately, there are several ways to compress image files. If you're on Linux—and prefer native tools—Curtail is one good image compression tool you can use to compress images on your computer. Let's dive in to learn more. What...
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Whiteboard Animation in PowerPoint
Microsoft PowerPoint is a powerful tool that allows you to create all kinds of presentations. You probably already know how to use it to create static slides. However, you may not be aware that you can also use it to create whiteboard animations. Even if you do, you probably may not know how to create whiteboard animations in PowerPoint yourself.
makeuseof.com
How to Automatically Switch Between Light and Dark Mode in macOS
On Macs, you have two appearance modes for controlling the look of applications and windows, Light Mode and Dark Mode. Both modes have their uses, and it can be helpful to switch between the two modes throughout the day. Thankfully, macOS allows you to set your Mac to automatically switch...
makeuseof.com
What Does It Mean When You Hear “Is This Line Secure”?
You’ve heard the sentence used in books and movies many times. “Is this line secure?” or “get me a secure line.” You understand that a secure line means a phone call where no one can listen in on the conversation, but how does that work? What does a secure phone line really mean?
makeuseof.com
How to Take 48MP Photos on the iPhone 14 Pro
For the first time in several years, Apple has bumped the camera resolution of the iPhone. The new and improved 48MP primary camera is one of the biggest reasons to upgrade to the iPhone 14 Pro. However, if you already own the iPhone 14 Pro and tried shooting pictures with...
makeuseof.com
How to Change the Video Quality on Netflix
Whenever you watch Netflix, you can adjust the video quality of what you're watching to match your desire. This can come in handy if you want to control how much data you use or how much weight is put on your Wi-Fi network. Whatever reason you have for wanting to...
makeuseof.com
What Flickr's New Virtual Photography Category Means for You
For most people, photography is to capture light onto a medium for record purposes. That's why it's called photography—it's the combination of φωτός (photos) and γραφή (graphe), the Greek words for light and to draw. However, as hardware became...
makeuseof.com
Do You Need to Run Manual Antivirus Scans?
Antivirus (or anti-malware) software is an umbrella term used to describe any program whose primary purpose is to detect and remove malicious programs. But even if you take good care of your cybersecurity hygiene, you may be wondering whether it is necessary to manually scan your computer from time to time, as opposed to just letting the antivirus software work in the background—so do you need to run manual scans? When is the best time to do so?
makeuseof.com
What Is Data Loss Prevention (DLP)?
Data Loss Prevention (DLP) ensures that confidential or sensitive data is not lost, stolen, or unintentionally distributed. It can be used to prevent data breaches and protect an organization's reputation. You might have heard about the DLP in the news, but what exactly is it? And how can you use...
makeuseof.com
How to Remove All Retweets and Quote Tweets From Your Twitter Timeline
Are retweets and quote tweets clogging up your Twitter home timeline? Here is a quick guide to how you can remove each from your timeline, so you don't have to dig through them to find the tweets you want to see. Retweets and Quote Tweets Can Be Annoying. You’re seeing...
makeuseof.com
What Is the Easiest Programming Language for Games?
Video game development is an ever-changing field. New programming languages and technologies emerge every few years. To learn game development, you need to understand which language best fits your learning preference. You can consider a series of factors, such as ease of learning, usability, availability, and scope of activity. These...
makeuseof.com
Autumn Sale: Lifetime Windows 10 License for Only $13, Office Key for $23
Oftentimes, we find that Microsoft licenses for Windows and Office are extremely expensive so we continue using the unlicensed versions, even though there are massive caveats. Thankfully, we know of a great way that you can save money and get the much-needed licenses you need, namely using Scdkey to get a properly-priced offer.
Comments / 0