Tourism climbs in West Virginia
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced last week that the mountain state’s tourism industry is up nearly four percent over pre-pandemic levels, as of 2021. That is in stark contrast to nationally tourism, which is still down 27 percent from 2019. In his press briefing on Friday, Justice said...
Covid hospitalizations down
Virginia’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are down ten-percent over the past week. Nearly 600 Virginians who’d been diagnosed with coronavirus infections were released from hospitals throughout the state. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported 657 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Friday. That’s 78 fewer than the week before.
Autumn color expected to be vibrant
All signs are pointing to a vibrant season of autumn color this year, thanks to plenty of summer and early fall rain, says a Virginia Tech tree physiology expert. John Seiler, a forestry professor who specializes in environmental stress effects on woody plant physiology says we have plenty of moisture in the soil and the trees should be in great shape for a colorful display.
