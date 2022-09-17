ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 18

carol pacheco
3d ago

check charter planes leaving the airport. make sure the planes that left, when they land have police check them at every island. he tied up the boyfriend and blind folded him after he already got a look at him. a 45-60 yr old man ? really! 🤔 big age difference. 🙏 she is found safe. To all young girls be careful who you date your bf could be a set up to a abduction. this is the 2nd beach scene abduction when a girl went to the beach with her bf. 1st on Oahu in Nanakuli.

Reply
3
Related
KHON2

Man charged in alleged Big Island teen abduction

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) —  The state’s second ever MAILE AMBER Alert was issued Friday when Hawaii Island teen Mikella Debina went missing from Kona. Duncan Mahi, 52, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of kidnapping 15-year-old Debina from Anaehoomalu Bay Friday afternoon. By Monday, the suspect was charged. During the time that Debina was missing, […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police: Hawaii Island teen abducted from beach found safe; suspect in custody

‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rush in to rescue kidnapped teen girl at Hilo cafe. Witnesses and family members said the suspect and kidnapped teen went to Cafe Pesto in Downtown Hilo. Hawaii Island police confirm 15-year-old girl found safe in Hilo; no suspect in custody. Updated: 10 hours...
HILO, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect in Hawaii Island teen’s kidnapping charged; bail set at $2M

The tragic incident happened late last month outside of Adventist Health Castle, killing a 91-year-old patient. Suspect in Hawaii Island teen’s kidnapping charged; bail set at $2M. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. He was apprehended by Hawaii Island police officers on Saturday afternoon. Lawmakers eye special session to tackle...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Police seeking missing Big Island teen believed to be in danger

PUAKO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing girl last seen Friday afternoon in the Waikoloa area. 15-year-old Mikella Lani Debina was last seen on the south side of Anaehoomalu Bay on September 16, 2022 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

What is a MAILE AMBER alert? Here’s what you need to know

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People across the state were notified on their cellphones with an AMBER alert this weekend. Law enforcement experts said AMBER alerts haven’t been issued in recent memory. MAILE AMBER stands for a “Minor Abducted In Life-threatening Emergency” and “America’s Broadcast Emergency Response.”
HAWAII STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
KHON2

Hawaii businessman, former Maui official plead guilty in bribery scandal

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Milton Choy, a Honolulu businessman pleaded guilty in court on Monday in connection to a bribery scandal that also involved three former state lawmakers. He was charged by prosecutors on Thursday, Sept. 15. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news Stewart Olani Stant, […]
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaii Island#Amber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hawaiinewsnow.com

Powerful earthquake strikes Mexico, but no tsunami threat to Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A powerful earthquake has struck Mexico, but there’s no tsunami threat to Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. The 7.6-magnitude quake shook Mexico’s Pacific coast around 8:05 a.m. Hawaii time. Tsunami waves were observed closer to the epicenter, but PTWC said a destructive Pacific-wide...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

SmartMoney Monday: Protecting yourself from credit card fraud

Despite falling gas prices, Hawaii's average remains above $5 a gallon. Jessica Ferracane from Hawaii Volcanoes National Park gives updates and new programs that are being brought back for visitors. Mahalo Tour 2022: Hilo High School journalism program. Updated: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:00 AM HST. |. Members of Hilo...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy