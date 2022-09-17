WhatsApp Global Head of Marketing Vivian Odior leads global marketing campaigns to help the messaging platform's more than two billion users celebrate their diversity. Previously a global marketing director at Johnson & Johnson, Odior has learned how to effectively push boundaries when addressing people's struggles with identity and representation. Among other notable projects, she spearheaded #SeeTheRealMe, a video campaign for the skin care brand Clean & Clear starring 14-year-old transgender activist Jazz Jennings that received more than 40,000 views and widespread media coverage. Odior sat down with Inc. recently to offer advice how to create compelling global marketing initiatives. --As told to Xintian Tina Wang.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO