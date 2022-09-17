ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Rich men like Jeff Bezos to Sergey Brin leave their wealth in the hands of women, whose investment strategies fit the bill of long-term thinking family offices.

Behind the fortunes of wealthy folks like Google cofounder Sergey Brin, or the Hyatt hotel heirs JB and Tony Pritzker, are some of the most qualified women in banking and finance. Brin's family office, Bayshore Global, named 35-year-old Goldman Sachs alum Marie Young as chief investment officer in January. Mousse...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmidt
Person
Sundar Pichai
Business Insider

LinkedIn founder and Elon Musk's longtime friend said he worried when he heard about the billionaire's decision to buy Twitter: 'It was like "Oh my god, another huge problem"'

Reid Hoffman said he was initially concerned when he learned of Elon Musk's decision to buy Twitter. But, the LinkedIn founder said the billionaire has already showed he can juggle SpaceX and Tesla. Other members of Musk's social circle told Axios they warned him against buying Twitter. LinkedIn cofounder Reid...
BUSINESS
Inc.com

The Secrets to Engaging a Global Audience, According to WhatsApp

WhatsApp Global Head of Marketing Vivian Odior leads global marketing campaigns to help the messaging platform's more than two billion users celebrate their diversity. Previously a global marketing director at Johnson & Johnson, Odior has learned how to effectively push boundaries when addressing people's struggles with identity and representation. Among other notable projects, she spearheaded #SeeTheRealMe, a video campaign for the skin care brand Clean & Clear starring 14-year-old transgender activist Jazz Jennings that received more than 40,000 views and widespread media coverage. Odior sat down with Inc. recently to offer advice how to create compelling global marketing initiatives. --As told to Xintian Tina Wang.
INTERNET
FOXBusiness

Google erroneously sent a nearly $250,000 payment to engineer

Google erroneously sent a security engineer a payment of nearly a quarter of a million dollars, the engineer said in a tweet last week. CRYPTO FIRM ERRONEOUSLY SENT WOMAN $7 MILLION+ ‘REFUND’. The tech giant "randomly" sent him $249,999 "a little over 3 weeks ago," Yuga Labs security engineer...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Work#Stanford University
Inc.com

Quiet Quitting Isn't the Problem. Your Business Strategy Might Be

The term "quiet quitting" recently exploded on social media and in business circles. It describes an approach to work that has you doing the very barest minimum to meet your responsibilities. You don't go above and beyond what's needed. You do exactly what's in your job description. Nothing more. The...
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Microsoft Hired 50,000 People During the Pandemic. Here's the No. 1 Lesson CEO Satya Nadella Learned About Remote Onboarding

Three years deep into the work-from-home transformation, it's becoming increasingly clear that remote work is excellent for some things and lousy for others. If you're doing heads-down execution, study after study shows, remote work can't be beat. But if you're attempting creative collaboration or communicating culture and unwritten rules to new employers, remote work poses stiff challenges.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
Axios

Exclusive: Gmail launches pilot to keep campaign emails out of spam

Google is launching a pilot program to keep emails from political campaigns from going to users' spam folders this week, the company told Axios. Why it matters: Gmail users may start seeing a lot more political emails in their inboxes, partly a result of Google bowing to pressure from conservatives who claimed the company marked Republican emails as spam more often than others.
INTERNET
Inc.com

How to Build a Business That Is a Force for Good

Patagonia and its founder shocked me this week by staying true to their values to do good in the world, in their case specifically good for the environment. This was shocking because it seems so seldom that companies do good not just in sporadic moments but over the long haul.
ECONOMY
Hackernoon

Developers Never Sleep but Money Does: Here’s the Surprising Data

A recent BCG-report highlight that despite the recent cryptocurrency crash, developer activity has continued to sustain. Logically you would expect the ‘Developer Activity’, and ‘Market Capitalization’ to be closely correlated. Since that's not the case, what are the drivers behind the ‘Developer Activity’?. Money,...
MARKETS
Inc.com

How to Make Your Website Accessible to Everyone

Scrolling through a website, selecting a dropdown menu, and ordering a product--it's not the same routine for all of your customers. For millions of Americans with disabilities, navigating the web requires help from assistive technology--which adjusts page settings like text size, color, contrast, and keyboard navigation to make websites easier to read. Blind and visually impaired users depend on accessibility tools like screen readers that read text aloud through a speech synthesizer or a braille display.
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Augment’s personal AI assistant could help you keep track of a scattered digital life

“Hold on,” I hear you typing. “Didn’t you write this story five years ago, about Atlas Informatics?” Why yes, I did — what a memory you’ve got. But Atlas sank without a trace, while founder (and Napster co-founder) Jordan Ritter dropped off my radar after it until a couple weeks ago, when Augment reached out to talk about what amounts to the next generation of the idea, with a decidedly more modern approach. He co-founded the company with Dan Cintra and Saurav Pahadia, the heads of product and engineering, respectively.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy