Rich men like Jeff Bezos to Sergey Brin leave their wealth in the hands of women, whose investment strategies fit the bill of long-term thinking family offices.
Behind the fortunes of wealthy folks like Google cofounder Sergey Brin, or the Hyatt hotel heirs JB and Tony Pritzker, are some of the most qualified women in banking and finance. Brin's family office, Bayshore Global, named 35-year-old Goldman Sachs alum Marie Young as chief investment officer in January. Mousse...
Google accidentally transferred a quarter of a million dollars to a blogger and took almost a month to ask for it back
Sam Curry tweeted that the tech giant had "randomly" transferred him almost a quarter of a million dollars and asked if it wanted the money returned.
Tim Cook still runs Steve Jobs’ 9 a.m. meeting every Monday: ‘He was the best teacher I've ever had’
Tim Cook says it's never been his goal to run Apple the exact same way Steve Jobs did. But Jobs' influence is still strongly felt at the company, Cook says — and it likely always will be. "We don't sit around and say: 'What would Steve do?' He told...
In Just 2 Sentences, Elon Musk Taught a Great Leadership Lesson to Every Employee
Tesla CEO Elon Musk may not be a poster child for work/life balance, but he clearly understands the consequences of poor communication and bad management. An email that Musk sent to his employees a few years back, which was later leaked to the public, included this quick lesson:. Communication should...
‘Every day you wake up and you’re punched in the stomach’: Mark Zuckerberg tells Joe Rogan he hates how the day starts as Meta CEO
It’s not easy being the CEO of Meta these days. Mark Zuckerberg is reminded of that most mornings the second he wakes up. “It’s almost like every day you wake up and you’re punched in the stomach,” he told Joe Rogan on his hugely popular (and sometimes controversial) Spotify podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.
LinkedIn founder and Elon Musk's longtime friend said he worried when he heard about the billionaire's decision to buy Twitter: 'It was like "Oh my god, another huge problem"'
Reid Hoffman said he was initially concerned when he learned of Elon Musk's decision to buy Twitter. But, the LinkedIn founder said the billionaire has already showed he can juggle SpaceX and Tesla. Other members of Musk's social circle told Axios they warned him against buying Twitter. LinkedIn cofounder Reid...
The Secrets to Engaging a Global Audience, According to WhatsApp
WhatsApp Global Head of Marketing Vivian Odior leads global marketing campaigns to help the messaging platform's more than two billion users celebrate their diversity. Previously a global marketing director at Johnson & Johnson, Odior has learned how to effectively push boundaries when addressing people's struggles with identity and representation. Among other notable projects, she spearheaded #SeeTheRealMe, a video campaign for the skin care brand Clean & Clear starring 14-year-old transgender activist Jazz Jennings that received more than 40,000 views and widespread media coverage. Odior sat down with Inc. recently to offer advice how to create compelling global marketing initiatives. --As told to Xintian Tina Wang.
Google erroneously sent a nearly $250,000 payment to engineer
Google erroneously sent a security engineer a payment of nearly a quarter of a million dollars, the engineer said in a tweet last week. CRYPTO FIRM ERRONEOUSLY SENT WOMAN $7 MILLION+ ‘REFUND’. The tech giant "randomly" sent him $249,999 "a little over 3 weeks ago," Yuga Labs security engineer...
Starbucks' CEO Admitted the Company 'Lost Its Way.' It Turns Out The Thing It Needs Most Is a New Blender
Earlier this month, Starbucks named its new CEO, five months after Howard Schultz took over for the third time. Schultz made it clear he did not intend to stay long and the company announced that Laxman Narasimhan would take over as CEO on April 1, 2023. In the meantime, Schultz...
Quiet Quitting Isn't the Problem. Your Business Strategy Might Be
The term "quiet quitting" recently exploded on social media and in business circles. It describes an approach to work that has you doing the very barest minimum to meet your responsibilities. You don't go above and beyond what's needed. You do exactly what's in your job description. Nothing more. The...
Microsoft Hired 50,000 People During the Pandemic. Here's the No. 1 Lesson CEO Satya Nadella Learned About Remote Onboarding
Three years deep into the work-from-home transformation, it's becoming increasingly clear that remote work is excellent for some things and lousy for others. If you're doing heads-down execution, study after study shows, remote work can't be beat. But if you're attempting creative collaboration or communicating culture and unwritten rules to new employers, remote work poses stiff challenges.
Exclusive: Big Tech Spent Over $30 Billion Acquiring Companies While Regulators Tried to Reel Them In
Big tech companies have spared no expense gobbling up competitors in recent years even as lawmakers hammer out historic antitrust legislation intended to curb their most anti-competitive impulses. That’s according to a new report The Tech Oversight project shared exclusively with Gizmodo, which claims Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Apple combined...
Exclusive: Gmail launches pilot to keep campaign emails out of spam
Google is launching a pilot program to keep emails from political campaigns from going to users' spam folders this week, the company told Axios. Why it matters: Gmail users may start seeing a lot more political emails in their inboxes, partly a result of Google bowing to pressure from conservatives who claimed the company marked Republican emails as spam more often than others.
How to Build a Business That Is a Force for Good
Patagonia and its founder shocked me this week by staying true to their values to do good in the world, in their case specifically good for the environment. This was shocking because it seems so seldom that companies do good not just in sporadic moments but over the long haul.
Developers Never Sleep but Money Does: Here’s the Surprising Data
A recent BCG-report highlight that despite the recent cryptocurrency crash, developer activity has continued to sustain. Logically you would expect the ‘Developer Activity’, and ‘Market Capitalization’ to be closely correlated. Since that's not the case, what are the drivers behind the ‘Developer Activity’?. Money,...
How to Make Your Website Accessible to Everyone
Scrolling through a website, selecting a dropdown menu, and ordering a product--it's not the same routine for all of your customers. For millions of Americans with disabilities, navigating the web requires help from assistive technology--which adjusts page settings like text size, color, contrast, and keyboard navigation to make websites easier to read. Blind and visually impaired users depend on accessibility tools like screen readers that read text aloud through a speech synthesizer or a braille display.
Mark Zuckerberg's Personal Wealth Dropped By $71 Billion This Year -- More than Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates
Amid a broader tech rout, one billionaire, in particular, has seen his fortune get extra squeezed. According to Bloomberg, Mark Zuckerberg lost the most money since the beginning of the year out of the "ultra-rich" tracked on the outlet's Billionaires Index: a whopping $71 billion. Musk's net worth dropped by...
Mark Cuban Says the Worst Career Advice Is 'Follow Your Passion.' What Should You Do Instead?
Ask just about any motivational speaker or career expert. Or ask Steve Jobs: As the Apple co-founder once said, "You've got to find what you love. The only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven't found it yet, keep looking." Most people believe...
Augment’s personal AI assistant could help you keep track of a scattered digital life
“Hold on,” I hear you typing. “Didn’t you write this story five years ago, about Atlas Informatics?” Why yes, I did — what a memory you’ve got. But Atlas sank without a trace, while founder (and Napster co-founder) Jordan Ritter dropped off my radar after it until a couple weeks ago, when Augment reached out to talk about what amounts to the next generation of the idea, with a decidedly more modern approach. He co-founded the company with Dan Cintra and Saurav Pahadia, the heads of product and engineering, respectively.
Mark Cuban Shows Up 'Zoomers,' Drags Boomers As 'The Most Disappointing Generation'
Dallas Maverick’s owner and billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban believes the boomer generation started out with the right idea, but has only gone downhill since the 60s and 70s. "Boomers are gonna go down in history as the most disappointing generation ever, from sex, drugs, and rock and roll to...
