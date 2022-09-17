Read full article on original website
Recent Auburn High grad wins coveted Chesty Puller Award at Marine boot camp
A 2022 Auburn High School graduate has received a top leadership award for his time in the U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Training at Parris Island, South Carolina. Liam Callahan, 18, of Auburn, won the Chesty Puller Award, given to one Marine in each graduating class of 600 recruits. “I was...
Man hospitalized after early-morning shooting in Opelika on Sunday
Police responded to a shooting just after 3 a.m. Sunday in Opelika. Upon arrival to South Fourth Street, police found a man with a gunshot wound, according to a press release from the Opelika Police Department, and he was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This incident...
One dead after shooting in Opelika on Friday night
The Opelika Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of one person on Friday night. OPD dispatch responded to a call regarding an assault with injuries Friday at approximately 8:10 p.m. in the area of Auburn Street and Fruitland Avenue, according to a report. Police said...
3 friends want to bring a self-pour, family-friendly taproom to Auburn. Here's how it would work
Three Auburn men are in the process of establishing The Plains Taproom, a bar in downtown Auburn that will allow patrons to pour their own drinks. Dion Peoples got the idea when he visited a self-pour taproom in Orange Beach, and he started looking at possible sites in Auburn and researching the technology that would be required.
After fatal shooting at Beacon Apartments Monday morning, Auburn police search for suspect
Auburn police are investigating a fatal shooting early Monday morning and are searching for an Opelika man in connection to the shooting. At 12:05 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a call that a man was suffering from gunshot wounds at The Beacon Apartment Complex on South College Street in Auburn.
Charles Barkley for Auburn AD? 'They can't afford me'
As Auburn Athletics begins the search for its next full-time athletics director, there’s one notable name who’s declared he won’t be in consideration. Asked Monday if he’d throw his hat in the ring for Auburn’s AD job, former Tiger basketball legend Charles Barkley joked: “They can’t afford me.”
Basketball facility on pause as Auburn assesses NIL, Pearl says
Auburn’s basketball facility expansion appears stalled considering comments from men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl on Monday. “Here’s what we’ve got to do: We’ve got to take care of the NIL space first — in all sports. First, that’s got to be one of our commitments and our objectives,” Pearl said when asked about the facility ahead of the Bruce, Barkley and Basketball Golf Classic on the RTJ Trail at Grand National.
PHOTOS: Auburn football falls to Penn State
Scenes from Auburn's game against Penn State in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers fell to the Nittany Lions 41-12.
LEE: Commentators are all but calling for the bell; A look to the past, and a look to the future
Another one’s gone today. Arizona State fired Herm Edwards on Sunday, marking another early season college football coaching change. There’s been several in the last couple years: USC fired Clay Helton on Sept. 13, 2021, giving the program a huge jump on the carousel last year. This year, Nebraska’s already fired Scott Frost.
Harsin says Auburn never found a groove against Penn State
A potential revenge game for Auburn football on its home turf quickly went out of whack Saturday, as the Tigers stumbled through one half before completely sputtering out in a 41-12 loss to Penn State. “You’ve got to get the momentum when you’re down,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said....
Watch now: Auburn band stays and plays to keep Penn State from taking over stadium
More than 20 minutes after the end of the game against Penn State on Saturday, the Auburn University Marching Band stayed and played in a standoff with Penn State’s band to keep the visitors from taking over the stadium for themselves. Penn State’s fans and band had plenty to...
Auburn football picks up commitment in three-star offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson
A day after getting its ninth commitment of its 2023 class, Auburn has gotten another in three-star offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson. A three-star from Lakeland (Fla.) High School, Wilson chose the Tigers over multiple Power-Five offers, including Oregon, Kentucky and Missouri, among others. At 6-5, 285 pounds, Wilson is listed...
LEE: It’s time for change at Auburn. Will Bryan Harsin be part of it?
It’s the same bad offense as the bowl game. That’s the thing: It isn’t so much the fact that Auburn lost Saturday. It’s how Auburn lost. Either way, yeah, it’s embarrassing. The fans showed up. They wore their orange, they shouted their support, they came to Jordan-Hare excited and they believed. Everybody did their job except the team. But they could all forgive it all, easily, if they saw a sign of good things to come.
‘Deflated’: Red zone struggles keep Auburn from having a chance against Penn State
The big difference came in crunch time. Auburn finished Saturday’s 41-12 loss 2-for-4 in the red zone, while Penn State finished a perfect 5-for-5. Both Auburn’s red zone scores were field goals. Auburn did not score any touchdowns on four trips to the red zone. Penn State went...
Report card: Auburn vs. Penn State
OFFENSE — F Auburn’s offense in its state isn’t capable of competing with top-end Power Five teams. It’s Auburn’s fifth straight loss to a Power Five opponent and Houston in the bowl game would add a sixth loss in that span. Auburn’s line and receiving corps are performing like they belong in the bottom end of power-conference college football.
Night game announced for Auburn-LSU in Jordan-Hare
Auburn will be back under the lights on Oct. 1, when the Tigers host rival LSU in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The SEC announced Monday that the Auburn-LSU game will kick off at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 and be televised on ESPN. Auburn’s next game, against Missouri, is set for an 11...
Harsin: 'I can't control' potential hot-seat talk
A question that’s faded in and out since February came up again for Bryan Harsin following his teams blowout loss to then-No. 22 Penn State on Saturday. Before stepping off the lectern in his postgame press conference, Harsin took one final question: If the results of the loss spurred talk of his job security, how would he handle it?
