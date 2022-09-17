It’s the same bad offense as the bowl game. That’s the thing: It isn’t so much the fact that Auburn lost Saturday. It’s how Auburn lost. Either way, yeah, it’s embarrassing. The fans showed up. They wore their orange, they shouted their support, they came to Jordan-Hare excited and they believed. Everybody did their job except the team. But they could all forgive it all, easily, if they saw a sign of good things to come.

