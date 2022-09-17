ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Man hospitalized after early-morning shooting in Opelika on Sunday

Police responded to a shooting just after 3 a.m. Sunday in Opelika. Upon arrival to South Fourth Street, police found a man with a gunshot wound, according to a press release from the Opelika Police Department, and he was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This incident...
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

One dead after shooting in Opelika on Friday night

The Opelika Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of one person on Friday night. OPD dispatch responded to a call regarding an assault with injuries Friday at approximately 8:10 p.m. in the area of Auburn Street and Fruitland Avenue, according to a report. Police said...
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Charles Barkley for Auburn AD? 'They can't afford me'

As Auburn Athletics begins the search for its next full-time athletics director, there’s one notable name who’s declared he won’t be in consideration. Asked Monday if he’d throw his hat in the ring for Auburn’s AD job, former Tiger basketball legend Charles Barkley joked: “They can’t afford me.”
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Basketball facility on pause as Auburn assesses NIL, Pearl says

Auburn’s basketball facility expansion appears stalled considering comments from men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl on Monday. “Here’s what we’ve got to do: We’ve got to take care of the NIL space first — in all sports. First, that’s got to be one of our commitments and our objectives,” Pearl said when asked about the facility ahead of the Bruce, Barkley and Basketball Golf Classic on the RTJ Trail at Grand National.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Harsin says Auburn never found a groove against Penn State

A potential revenge game for Auburn football on its home turf quickly went out of whack Saturday, as the Tigers stumbled through one half before completely sputtering out in a 41-12 loss to Penn State. “You’ve got to get the momentum when you’re down,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said....
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn football picks up commitment in three-star offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson

A day after getting its ninth commitment of its 2023 class, Auburn has gotten another in three-star offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson. A three-star from Lakeland (Fla.) High School, Wilson chose the Tigers over multiple Power-Five offers, including Oregon, Kentucky and Missouri, among others. At 6-5, 285 pounds, Wilson is listed...
AUBURN, AL
Obituaries
Opelika-Auburn News

LEE: It’s time for change at Auburn. Will Bryan Harsin be part of it?

It’s the same bad offense as the bowl game. That’s the thing: It isn’t so much the fact that Auburn lost Saturday. It’s how Auburn lost. Either way, yeah, it’s embarrassing. The fans showed up. They wore their orange, they shouted their support, they came to Jordan-Hare excited and they believed. Everybody did their job except the team. But they could all forgive it all, easily, if they saw a sign of good things to come.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Report card: Auburn vs. Penn State

OFFENSE — F Auburn’s offense in its state isn’t capable of competing with top-end Power Five teams. It’s Auburn’s fifth straight loss to a Power Five opponent and Houston in the bowl game would add a sixth loss in that span. Auburn’s line and receiving corps are performing like they belong in the bottom end of power-conference college football.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Night game announced for Auburn-LSU in Jordan-Hare

Auburn will be back under the lights on Oct. 1, when the Tigers host rival LSU in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The SEC announced Monday that the Auburn-LSU game will kick off at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 and be televised on ESPN. Auburn’s next game, against Missouri, is set for an 11...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Harsin: 'I can't control' potential hot-seat talk

A question that’s faded in and out since February came up again for Bryan Harsin following his teams blowout loss to then-No. 22 Penn State on Saturday. Before stepping off the lectern in his postgame press conference, Harsin took one final question: If the results of the loss spurred talk of his job security, how would he handle it?
AUBURN, AL

