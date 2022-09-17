Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln County towns pitched in early
As North Platte’s World War II Canteen got under way, residents from throughout Lincoln County were quick to lend aid to its core volunteers. Twelve other communities in the Canteen’s home county appear on the Canteen Honor Roll. Half have vanished or were based around rural gathering places, such as schools, rather than being organized towns.
North Platte Telegraph
Commissioners approve conditional use fill-dirt permits for beef plant
Another piece in the process of the Sustainable Beef project fell into place on Monday. The Lincoln County commissioners approved two conditional use permits to allow “fill-dirt” to be transported to the project site east of Newberry Access. Both permits — submitted by Gary and Ruth Stearns and Robert Long —were granted for 10 years.
North Platte Telegraph
Forgiveness found in Narnia adventure
The cold world of Narnia brings shivers as the Pevensie children discover they have a purpose for their lives through adventure. Director Becky Wardyn and her cast will help bring to life the stage production of "The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe," the opening novel in C.S. Lewis' classic "Chronicles of Narnia" series.
Comments / 0