bitcoinist.com

Three Cryptocurrencies To Watch Out For: Big Eyes, Shiba Inu And Chiliz

A common question among cryptocurrency enthusiasts is “How To Invest in The Bear Market?” Experts believe that cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes (BIG) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) could be excellent investments in the 2022 bear market. In this article, we’ll examine why experts think Big Eyes (BIG), Shibu...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

KX.finance announces upcoming DeFi/DEX aggregator launch on APTOS/SUI blockchain

KX.finance team is proud to announce the upcoming launch of their new Aptos/Sui-based DeFi/DEX tool and aggregator with aggregation capabilities. According to the LitePaper from the official website, this innovative new product will offer aggregation capabilities and solve three pain points of existing DEX and Aggregators:. For end users: They...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Investment Opportunity with New 3nm ASIC Miners

If you are looking for an opportunity to invest in crypto mining, you have undoubtedly landed in the right place. Bitramo is quickly emerging as a popular crypto investment destination with its three mining rigs Ramo1, Ramo 2, and Ramo X that can mine Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero like no other product in the market. These miners have already carved a niche with their excellent performance, high profitability, and ease of use.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

LBank Exchange Will List GTGOLD Protocol (GTG) on September 19, 2022

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 16, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list GTGOLD Protocol (GTG) on September 19, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GTG/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 19, 2022. Combining innovative...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

LBank Partners with Radio Caca to Bring an Inclusive 3D Metaverse to Users

World-leading cryptocurrency exchange LBank announces a partnership with Radio Caca’s United States of Mars Metaverse (USM) after recently revealing plans to set up a virtual HQ. The USM metaverse is a 3D planet that will allow users to interact with the LBank ecosystem in the virtual world, thereby —...
ECONOMY
bitcoinist.com

European Market Sees Massive Decline Amid Crypto Bear

The crypto bear market has had a significant impact on investing patterns across the space. Where the interest peaked in the bull market of 2021, the reverse was the case during the bear trend of 2022. In light of this, there has been an impact on the download numbers of crypto exchange apps across the space. In particular, the download numbers of crypto apps across the European market.
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes, Cardano, and Dash: Delivering Community Governance to Crypto Enthusiasts

Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) are among numerous crypto trends that have emerged over the years. Due to their contributions to DeFi and democratizing wealth, DAO tokens such as Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Cardano (ADA), and Dash (DASH) are projected to hold significant value going into the future. However, DAO tokens...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

NFTY Token (NFTY) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 16, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed NFTY Token (NFTY) on September 16, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NFTY/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Offering a new system for web 3.0 user management,...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Uniglo (GLO) Will Bring DeFi On Ethereum (ETH) To New Levels, Like Aave (AAVE) Once Did

DeFi remains the most exciting and fastest-growing economic sphere. However, it faces its greatest challenge to date. DeFi must evolve beyond its current state. It must become a useful tool and integrate itself within the larger financial framework instead of remaining a place where people that already own digital assets generate yield. This will remain a core function of DeFi, but to expand, it must provide value to the current legacy systems.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

ECB Selects Five Tech Firms To Build Prototypes For Its Digital Euro

One of cryptocurrency’s most notable use cases is enabling instant cross-border payments. That’s why the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) program has attracted hundreds of jurisdictions worldwide, and some countries like China have already linked the technology with their central bank. Similarly, Europe Central Bank (ECB) is currently...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Trading Firm Wintermute Has Suffered $160 Million Hack

Crypto trading platform Wintermute has just lost $160 million in a hack which concerns its decentralised finance (DeFi) operation. This news was confirmed through a tweet from the company’s founder and CEO, Evgeny Gaevoy. This makes Wintermute the latest firm within the industry to have suffered a hack. A...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Can Provide An ‘Economic Boost’ To The U.S., Finance Expert Says

Leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin found another ally in macroeconomist Luke Gromen who recently claimed that the United States could gain benefits if it begins to view the digital currency as an asset and not as any kind of threat. Gromen made his statement during his appearance on a September 14 podcast...
CURRENCIES
bitcoinist.com

South Korea Plans New Regulatory Framework To Accelerate Metaverse Growth

Metaverse and web 3 developments are attracting South Korea’s attention as the sectors continue to develop. As of now, the government invested around $200 million in the sectors. On the other side, state authorities have struggled to design effective regulatory frameworks like other jurisdictions around the globe introducing new cryptocurrency rules.
VIDEO GAMES
bitcoinist.com

Ethereum Layer 3 Protocols Might Be A Thing, Here’s What To Expect

With the completion of the Ethereum Merge, founder Vitalik Buterin has turned his attention to other things that could help improve the network. Ethereum Layer 2 protocols had been big business back in the bull market of 2021, and even now, they continue to gather support from network users who continue to use these roll-ups. Now, Buterin has pointed to the possibility of Layer 3 protocols on the network. Here’s what he expects them to do.
COMPUTERS

