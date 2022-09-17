Woman joins Baptist Health’s Familial Brain Aneurysm Study to help others, ends up saving her own life

Read full article on original website
Orange Park man faces child abuse charge after arrest in Collier CountyZoey FieldsCollier County, FL
Ridgeview High School teacher selected for Social Studies awardZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Motorist Alert: Clay County announces new road projects in Fleming Island, MiddleburgZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Oakleaf upsets Fleming Island Golden Eagles, 26-20Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Someone Shouts “We Love You” at Governor DeSantis’ Latest Press Conference – But Nobody Had Any Questions for Him?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
wuft.org
Florida Bar Exam scores announced, with UF having second-best passage rate
The Florida Bar announced its passage rate on Monday for the July 2022 bar exam, and the University of Florida Levin College of Law maintained its recent steady scores. At UF a passing rate of 80% has been the standard in the past few cycles. With the most recent test, 78.7% of UF’s students passed the exam, as compared to the statewide average passing rate of 64.4%. Florida International University had the highest mark this round with 81.2%.
Cathy Brown memorial at River House
The Council on Aging of St. Johns County is inviting Historic City News subscribers to attend a memorial for Cathy Brown, the organization’s former executive director, who passed away last month. The memorial will take place on Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at COA’s...
click orlando
Here are the books banned from Central Florida schools
ORLANDO, Fla. – In the last year, there have been more than 2,500 instances of books being pulled from shelves in schools across America as conservative groups coordinate efforts to target books for numerous reasons, typically related to race or gender themes. Some of those efforts got their start...
Florida City Mentioned as Among the Rudest in the United States
Very few people enjoy experiencing what they perceive as rude behavior. Whether you're experiencing cultural differences, a misunderstanding, or negative interactions, navigating rudeness can be a challenge. Unfortunately, you'll arguably experience rudeness in some places more than others.
Great escapes in Florida: Flagler Beach, U.S. Highway 1 and scenic State Road A1A
Flagler Beach is located on the Atlantic Ocean roughly 20 miles north of world famous Daytona Beach. It's much less crowded and touristy than Daytona though, and much more of a small town local beach.
clayconews.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces from Daytona that Florida Leads the Nation with the Lowest Unemployment Rate among the Nation’s Ten Largest States
TALLAHASSEE, FL - On Friday September 16th, 2022, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida’s unemployment rate remained strong at 2.7 percent, the lowest unemployment rate among the nation’s ten largest states and a full percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent in August 2022. Florida also...
Sheriff calls Florida man ‘truly despicable’ for intentionally starving his dogs
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Joseph Farkas was arrested in Brevard County after deputies found two dogs paralyzed by starvation. In a press conference posted to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page Thursday, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said that Farkas was arrested on multiple animal cruelty charges. Ivey said...
Florida Beach Towns that Still Feel Like "Old Florida."
For some things, modernization is arguably a positive development. New methods and technologies can make our lives run more smoothly. But for other things, sometimes less is more. Such is arguably the case for some Floridians when it comes to development around Florida's beaches. Some would prefer to keep this area unspoiled, pared down, and feeling like "old Florida."
News4Jax.com
Businesses speak out about Florida’s $11 minimum wage increase
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The minimum wage is increasing in Florida at the end of September and many Jacksonville businesses and employers are sounding off about the wage increase. In the second increase under a 2020 constitutional amendment, Florida’s minimum wage will go to $11 an hour starting Sept. 30....
WESH
'Our minds were blown': Florida couple says dealership sold them stolen truck from Colorado
Imagine buying your dream vehicle only to find out it was actually stolen. That is what the Haines family in Flagler County is dealing with. And they say they are still on the hook for the payment. Brandon Haines and his family were searching for a new pickup truck for...
fox13news.com
Over 25,000 invasive lionfish removed from Florida's waters during three-month state challenge
TAMPA, Fla. - In three months, nearly 200 divers searched and removed thousands of lionfish from Florida's waters – 25,299 to be exact. It was all part of the seventh annual Lionfish Challenge. A total of 196 divers made 676 trips, bringing in the highest number of lionfish since 2018.
Proposed titanium mine near Florida's Okefenokee wildlife refuge moving forward after Army Corps of Engineers drops protections
Environmental groups are calling on Georgia's Environmental Protection Division to reject permits to build a titanium mine near an intact freshwater wetland system known as the Okefenokee Swamp, which extends into Florida. The up-and-down battle to protect the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge has perplexed many because of new murky U.S. wetland policies formed under the Trump administration. Ultimately, Twin Pines Minerals Company successfully sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which dropped its federal protections of the swamp in a settlement. ...
cohaitungchi.com
29+ THINGS TO DO IN AMELIA ISLAND THAT THE LOCALS WANT KEPT SECRET
The Sunshine State has seemingly limitless opportunities for a great family vacation or romantic getaway, but if you haven’t yet visited Amelia Island and Fernandina Beach, you are missing out! Here are some of our favorite things to do in Amelia Island so you can enjoy the island like the locals do.
3 Florida roads among worst traffic spots in US
Three Florida roadways made it on a list of worst places to be stuck in traffic in the country. The worst cuts through Orlando.
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement Communities
Florida is one of the top places in America considered for retirement. Recently, however, Florida has attracted a large number of newcomers, changing some of the state's core appeals.
Florida Retirement Dream is Fading Away
For decades, Florida has been recognized as one of the best retirement destinations in America. The Sunshine State brings a lot of positives, from diverse food options and robust culture to low taxes and manageable living costs. The dream of Florida retirement was just as strong as the American Dream.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Florida
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated.
The Cheapest Places to Live in Florida. (Most are Small Towns.)
Defuniak SpringsEbyabe, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Despite rising housing prices and higher costs of living, Florida is still a popular destination for people looking to relocate. In April and May of 2022, Tampa and Miami topped the real estate website Redfin's list of where people wish to relocate to. However, those two locations have seen sharp housing increases and probably aren't as budget-friendly as other destinations.
Expert pegs Martha’s Vineyard flights at nearly $500K but DeSantis mum on why planes landed in Florida
A Florida private aviation broker estimated the cost at nearly $500,000 for the two flights in private jets that transported 48 migrants from Texas, through Florida and onto Martha's Vineyard.
Two pedestrians suffer critical injuries after St. Johns car crash
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — Update 8:02 a.m. 9/17/2022:. Action News Jax’s Princess Jhane is on the scene and has reported that the victim’s are a 16-year-old and a 2-year-old. The teen is suffering serious injuries while the 2-year-old remains in critical condition. Original story:. Reports from...
