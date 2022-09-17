ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns, FL

Woman joins Baptist Health’s Familial Brain Aneurysm Study to help others, ends up saving her own life

By Kathy Blacklock
fernandinaobserver.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wuft.org

Florida Bar Exam scores announced, with UF having second-best passage rate

The Florida Bar announced its passage rate on Monday for the July 2022 bar exam, and the University of Florida Levin College of Law maintained its recent steady scores. At UF a passing rate of 80% has been the standard in the past few cycles. With the most recent test, 78.7% of UF’s students passed the exam, as compared to the statewide average passing rate of 64.4%. Florida International University had the highest mark this round with 81.2%.
FLORIDA STATE
historiccity

Cathy Brown memorial at River House

The Council on Aging of St. Johns County is inviting Historic City News subscribers to attend a memorial for Cathy Brown, the organization’s former executive director, who passed away last month. The memorial will take place on Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at COA’s...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Here are the books banned from Central Florida schools

ORLANDO, Fla. – In the last year, there have been more than 2,500 instances of books being pulled from shelves in schools across America as conservative groups coordinate efforts to target books for numerous reasons, typically related to race or gender themes. Some of those efforts got their start...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
City
Saint Johns, FL
clayconews.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces from Daytona that Florida Leads the Nation with the Lowest Unemployment Rate among the Nation’s Ten Largest States

TALLAHASSEE, FL - On Friday September 16th, 2022, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida’s unemployment rate remained strong at 2.7 percent, the lowest unemployment rate among the nation’s ten largest states and a full percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent in August 2022. Florida also...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Florida Beach Towns that Still Feel Like "Old Florida."

For some things, modernization is arguably a positive development. New methods and technologies can make our lives run more smoothly. But for other things, sometimes less is more. Such is arguably the case for some Floridians when it comes to development around Florida's beaches. Some would prefer to keep this area unspoiled, pared down, and feeling like "old Florida."
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Yarborough
Person
Wyman Duggan
News4Jax.com

Businesses speak out about Florida’s $11 minimum wage increase

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The minimum wage is increasing in Florida at the end of September and many Jacksonville businesses and employers are sounding off about the wage increase. In the second increase under a 2020 constitutional amendment, Florida’s minimum wage will go to $11 an hour starting Sept. 30....
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Proposed titanium mine near Florida's Okefenokee wildlife refuge moving forward after Army Corps of Engineers drops protections

Environmental groups are calling on Georgia's Environmental Protection Division to reject permits to build a titanium mine near an intact freshwater wetland system known as the Okefenokee Swamp, which extends into Florida. The up-and-down battle to protect the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge has perplexed many because of new murky U.S. wetland policies formed under the Trump administration. Ultimately, Twin Pines Minerals Company successfully sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which dropped its federal protections of the swamp in a settlement. ...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Linus Aneurysm#Diseases#Linus Stroke#General Health#Baptist Health#Mra
Toni Koraza

Florida Retirement Dream is Fading Away

For decades, Florida has been recognized as one of the best retirement destinations in America. The Sunshine State brings a lot of positives, from diverse food options and robust culture to low taxes and manageable living costs. The dream of Florida retirement was just as strong as the American Dream.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
L. Cane

The Cheapest Places to Live in Florida. (Most are Small Towns.)

Defuniak SpringsEbyabe, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Despite rising housing prices and higher costs of living, Florida is still a popular destination for people looking to relocate. In April and May of 2022, Tampa and Miami topped the real estate website Redfin's list of where people wish to relocate to. However, those two locations have seen sharp housing increases and probably aren't as budget-friendly as other destinations.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy