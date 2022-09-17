ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Seven Historic Districts of Jacksonville

Originally advertised as “Riverside’s Residential Ideal”, Avondale was platted by Telfair Stockton’s Avondale Company, on the site of a failed 19th century development called Edgewood. Acquired at a cost of over $500,000 in 1920, the 220-acre tract’s general boundaries were the St. Johns River, West Avenue, Demere Street (Roosevelt Boulevard), and Talbot Avenue and served by a streetcar line to Ortega that was completed in 1908. Conceived during the height of the Great Florida Land Boom, the 4.5 block wide, mile long development was envisioned to become an upscale covenant restricted community that Jacksonville had not witnessed before. The name “Avondale” came from James R. Challen’s former home in Cincinnati, OH. Challen was the former owner of Edgewood.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

National cheeseburger day!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — National Cheeseburger Day is this Sunday, September 18, and Miller’s Ale House will be participating with an exciting offer for its guests. For the week of September 18-24, Miller’s Ale House will offer its Classic Cheeseburger for just $6.99, or guests can upgrade to one of its signature burgers like the Prime Burger or Smashed Queso Burger for only $3 more.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best sweet shop: Southern Dessert Plate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No surprise here! For a FOURTH year, Southern Dessert Plate has made the top of your list for the best dessert shop in Jacksonville. High-quality desserts, consideration, competency and courtesy. That’s how it assures you will have a positively delicious experience!. Some people are looking...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Cuban bistro in Jacksonville recognized nationally

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Cuban bistro in Jacksonville is being recognized nationally as one of this year's latinx businesses to watch. As Latinx Heritage Month (also known as Hispanic Heritage Month) kicks off, Yelp says it has partnered with Latina singer, actress and entrepreneur Christina Milian to name this year’s 'Latinx Ones to Watch' businesses.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best Oktoberfest: Legacy Ale Works Oktoberfest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Break out your lederhosen and dirndl. Legacy Ale Works is your choice for Jacksonville’s best Oktoberfest. A small change in the air (very small in Jacksonville) and pumpkin-infused drinks — both are signs of a change in the season! In the month of September, why not celebrate with a stop at Legacy?
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Rush Bowls coming to Middleburg

The Denver-based Rush Bowls fast-casual concept known for its meals-in-a-bowl will open at 1330 Blanding Blvd. in Middleburg. The brand, founded in 2004 and franchising since 2016, announced it is continuing to expand in Colorado, California and Florida. Rush Bowls offers customizable bowls and smoothies. It has 37 restaurants open...
MIDDLEBURG, FL
beckersasc.com

Endoscopy centers in the news: 5 updates

Here are five stories about endoscopy centers Becker's has reported on since Aug. 18:. 1. United Digestive, a gastroenterology-focused practice management company, is offering anesthesia services at three Southwest Florida endoscopy centers. 2. Gastro Health finalized its acquisition of Charlottesville (Va.) Gastroenterology Associates, which includes an endoscopy center on its...
ORANGE PARK, FL
WOKV

Bands of heavy rain to continue, then heat returns

Jacksonville, Fl — On-and-off showers will continue today as onshore winds remain. Highs today will reach the mid 80s inland and lower 80s along the coast. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says temperatures will climb to the upper 80s tomorrow and near 90 by Wednesday. LISTEN: Mike...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
BET

Racist Flyers Show Up Again In Jacksonville Neighborhood, Alarming Residents

A Jacksonville, Fla., community has discovered hate speech flyers Sunday (Sept. 18) in front of their homes for the third time this summer. “White man created civilization and everything. Start having white children,” read flyers distributed in the Holiday Hill neighborhood, according to local station WJXT. Residents, speaking anonymously...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Florida Fin Festival Coming Back To Jax Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The 2nd annual Florida Fin Festival, a free, 2-day ocean conservation, education and music festival is happening this Saturday and Sunday at the Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach. The event benefits OCEARCH at Jacksonville University, a nonprofit dedicated to research, education and outreach to accelerate the...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Southside community center for seniors celebrates grand opening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After six years in the making, the doors have opened to a new spot for senior citizens in the Jacksonville area to gather. Thursday marked the grand opening of the Southside Community Center for Seniors. “None of this would be possible without the seniors expressing the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Body found at Southside dog park, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were called to the Dog Wood Park off Salisbury Road on Monday night, police said. According to a spokesperson for JSO, a body was found at the park. No foul play is suspected.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

