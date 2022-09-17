Read full article on original website
Orange Park man faces child abuse charge after arrest in Collier CountyZoey FieldsCollier County, FL
Ridgeview High School teacher selected for Social Studies awardZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Motorist Alert: Clay County announces new road projects in Fleming Island, MiddleburgZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Oakleaf upsets Fleming Island Golden Eagles, 26-20Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Someone Shouts “We Love You” at Governor DeSantis’ Latest Press Conference – But Nobody Had Any Questions for Him?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
thejaxsonmag.com
The Seven Historic Districts of Jacksonville
Originally advertised as “Riverside’s Residential Ideal”, Avondale was platted by Telfair Stockton’s Avondale Company, on the site of a failed 19th century development called Edgewood. Acquired at a cost of over $500,000 in 1920, the 220-acre tract’s general boundaries were the St. Johns River, West Avenue, Demere Street (Roosevelt Boulevard), and Talbot Avenue and served by a streetcar line to Ortega that was completed in 1908. Conceived during the height of the Great Florida Land Boom, the 4.5 block wide, mile long development was envisioned to become an upscale covenant restricted community that Jacksonville had not witnessed before. The name “Avondale” came from James R. Challen’s former home in Cincinnati, OH. Challen was the former owner of Edgewood.
Action News Jax
National cheeseburger day!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — National Cheeseburger Day is this Sunday, September 18, and Miller’s Ale House will be participating with an exciting offer for its guests. For the week of September 18-24, Miller’s Ale House will offer its Classic Cheeseburger for just $6.99, or guests can upgrade to one of its signature burgers like the Prime Burger or Smashed Queso Burger for only $3 more.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best sweet shop: Southern Dessert Plate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No surprise here! For a FOURTH year, Southern Dessert Plate has made the top of your list for the best dessert shop in Jacksonville. High-quality desserts, consideration, competency and courtesy. That’s how it assures you will have a positively delicious experience!. Some people are looking...
Tim Tebow is opening a new restaurant near the St. Johns Town Center
Jacksonville, Fla. — On Sept. 21 a new restaurant, Clean Juice, will be opening a location in Jacksonville. Clean Juice is a USDA-certified organic green juice and food bar franchise. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. This franchise has partnered with Tim Tebow, who is also its brand...
First Coast News
Cuban bistro in Jacksonville recognized nationally
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Cuban bistro in Jacksonville is being recognized nationally as one of this year's latinx businesses to watch. As Latinx Heritage Month (also known as Hispanic Heritage Month) kicks off, Yelp says it has partnered with Latina singer, actress and entrepreneur Christina Milian to name this year’s 'Latinx Ones to Watch' businesses.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best Oktoberfest: Legacy Ale Works Oktoberfest
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Break out your lederhosen and dirndl. Legacy Ale Works is your choice for Jacksonville’s best Oktoberfest. A small change in the air (very small in Jacksonville) and pumpkin-infused drinks — both are signs of a change in the season! In the month of September, why not celebrate with a stop at Legacy?
First Coast News
Body found on Jacksonville's Northside
A body was found in a retention pond on Jacksonville's Northside. No foul play is suspected.
exoticspotter.com
Lamborghini Aventador | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida
Florida man becomes ‘instant millionaire’ from scratch-off game
A Florida man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game on Friday, Florida Lottery officials announced.
First Coast News
Ex-mistress, former Jacksonville sheriff both witnesses at Darryl Daniels trial
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Opening statements got underway Tuesday morning in the trial of ex-Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels. He's charged with evidence tampering after allegedly having his mistress arrested for stalking in 2019. The first witness to testify was Cierra Smith, Daniels' former longtime mistress and the woman...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Circle K construction approved at Southside and Atlantic in Regency area
Circle K Stores Inc. will build in the Regency area now that the city issued permits Sept. 19 for the convenience store and gas station. W.H. Bass Inc. of Duluth, Georgia, is the contractor for the $2.2 million project at 100 Southside Blvd., at Atlantic Boulevard. The prominent corner is...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Rush Bowls coming to Middleburg
The Denver-based Rush Bowls fast-casual concept known for its meals-in-a-bowl will open at 1330 Blanding Blvd. in Middleburg. The brand, founded in 2004 and franchising since 2016, announced it is continuing to expand in Colorado, California and Florida. Rush Bowls offers customizable bowls and smoothies. It has 37 restaurants open...
beckersasc.com
Endoscopy centers in the news: 5 updates
Here are five stories about endoscopy centers Becker's has reported on since Aug. 18:. 1. United Digestive, a gastroenterology-focused practice management company, is offering anesthesia services at three Southwest Florida endoscopy centers. 2. Gastro Health finalized its acquisition of Charlottesville (Va.) Gastroenterology Associates, which includes an endoscopy center on its...
First Coast News
Duval County Public Schools high school student arrested at football game Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Westside High School student was arrested for possession of a loaded firearm and possession of drugs, Duval County Public Schools said in an email to students' families. Police found the drugs and firearm in a car after Friday's football game, police said. "It is troubling...
Bands of heavy rain to continue, then heat returns
Jacksonville, Fl — On-and-off showers will continue today as onshore winds remain. Highs today will reach the mid 80s inland and lower 80s along the coast. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says temperatures will climb to the upper 80s tomorrow and near 90 by Wednesday. LISTEN: Mike...
First Coast News
Body found in retention pond on Jacksonville's Northside, no foul play suspected
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The body of a 40-to-50-year old man was found in a retention pond on Fern Street and West Palm Avenue Saturday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The scene is near the Paxon neighborhood on the Northside. Two people walking their dogs reported seeing a...
BET
Racist Flyers Show Up Again In Jacksonville Neighborhood, Alarming Residents
A Jacksonville, Fla., community has discovered hate speech flyers Sunday (Sept. 18) in front of their homes for the third time this summer. “White man created civilization and everything. Start having white children,” read flyers distributed in the Holiday Hill neighborhood, according to local station WJXT. Residents, speaking anonymously...
Florida Fin Festival Coming Back To Jax Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The 2nd annual Florida Fin Festival, a free, 2-day ocean conservation, education and music festival is happening this Saturday and Sunday at the Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach. The event benefits OCEARCH at Jacksonville University, a nonprofit dedicated to research, education and outreach to accelerate the...
News4Jax.com
Southside community center for seniors celebrates grand opening
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After six years in the making, the doors have opened to a new spot for senior citizens in the Jacksonville area to gather. Thursday marked the grand opening of the Southside Community Center for Seniors. “None of this would be possible without the seniors expressing the...
News4Jax.com
Body found at Southside dog park, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were called to the Dog Wood Park off Salisbury Road on Monday night, police said. According to a spokesperson for JSO, a body was found at the park. No foul play is suspected.
