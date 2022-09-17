Read full article on original website
‘Every dollar counts’: Players golf for a cause at Action Sports Jax Dream 18 Golf Tournament
The Action Sports Jax Dream 18 Golf Tournament kicked off Monday morning. Players took part in 18 holes of golf at The Golf Club at South Hampton, all for a cause. St. Michael’s Soldiers and North Florida Junior Golf Foundation are the two charities that will benefit. Jim Signorile...
News4Jax.com
Tropical Storm Gaston
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Tropical Depression Eight was upgraded to Tropical Storm Gaston in the North Atlantic on Tuesday evening. The 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center showed maximum sustained winds are at 65 mph with higher gusts. The NHC said Gaston was moving toward the north-northeast...
exoticspotter.com
Lamborghini Aventador | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best sweet shop: Southern Dessert Plate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No surprise here! For a FOURTH year, Southern Dessert Plate has made the top of your list for the best dessert shop in Jacksonville. High-quality desserts, consideration, competency and courtesy. That’s how it assures you will have a positively delicious experience!. Some people are looking...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Rush Bowls coming to Middleburg
The Denver-based Rush Bowls fast-casual concept known for its meals-in-a-bowl will open at 1330 Blanding Blvd. in Middleburg. The brand, founded in 2004 and franchising since 2016, announced it is continuing to expand in Colorado, California and Florida. Rush Bowls offers customizable bowls and smoothies. It has 37 restaurants open...
thejaxsonmag.com
The Seven Historic Districts of Jacksonville
Originally advertised as “Riverside’s Residential Ideal”, Avondale was platted by Telfair Stockton’s Avondale Company, on the site of a failed 19th century development called Edgewood. Acquired at a cost of over $500,000 in 1920, the 220-acre tract’s general boundaries were the St. Johns River, West Avenue, Demere Street (Roosevelt Boulevard), and Talbot Avenue and served by a streetcar line to Ortega that was completed in 1908. Conceived during the height of the Great Florida Land Boom, the 4.5 block wide, mile long development was envisioned to become an upscale covenant restricted community that Jacksonville had not witnessed before. The name “Avondale” came from James R. Challen’s former home in Cincinnati, OH. Challen was the former owner of Edgewood.
Tropical Storm Gaston forms in north-central Atlantic Ocean
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking Tropical Storm Gaston. On Tuesday at 11 a.m., the National Hurricane Center initiated advisories on Tropical Depression 8, located over the north-central Atlantic Ocean. The system was upgraded to Tropical Storm Gaston at the 5 p.m. Tuesday advisory. WATCH...
JSO: No foul play suspected after body found at Dog Wood Park on the Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A body was found Monday evening at Dog Wood Park on Jacksonville's Southside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. The dog park is located at 7407 Salisbury Road within a business park area. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, this is being investigated as...
Feeding Northeast Florida + Southeastern Grocers Host Hunger Action Month Mobile Food Pantry
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Feeding Northeast Florida and Southeastern Grocers (parent company of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores) are hosting two mobile pantry food distributions today, Tuesday, September, 20 and tomorrow, September 21. Recognizing September as Hunger Action Month, Feeding Northeast Florida is leading the effort to highlight hunger and food insecurity across the eight counties of Northeast Florida that they serve.
wjct.org
Go | The Best Concerts in and around Jax this week
Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. Of note: Sing Out Loud, the month-long St. Augustine-based music festival that features national headliners...
JSO: Heated disagreement leads to shooting in Moncrief
JACKSONVILLE, FLA — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriffs Department state that around 3:30 p.m. Sunday officers were dispatched at 4200 Moncrief Road in response to a shooting. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. When officials arrived on the scene they found a man in his 20′s with non-life...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Woody’s Bar-B-Q® Seeking “Total Pigs” for Anniversary Celebration
Jacksonville, Fl., September 20, 2022 – Having opened its doors to BBQ fans in Jacksonville in 1980, Woody’s Bar-B-Q is firing up the smoker in preparation for its 42nd Anniversary Celebration. Hosted at Woody’s Bar-B-Q of Ponte Vedra Beach on Saturday, October 22 from 2-4 p.m., the event will include the much-anticipated return of the classic Southern BBQ chain’s Rib Eating Contest – which has been on a three-year hiatus due to COVID. As has been the case for the last two years, 100% of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Tim Tebow Foundation’s Anti-Human Trafficking Ministry. For taking part in the contest, participants will receive a “Total Pig” t-shirt and the winners will be awarded $100 for first place and $50 for second place. In addition to the Rib Eating Contest, the event will include a silent auction, live music, magician, raffle, door prizes and – of course – great food.
First Coast News
Duval County Public Schools high school student arrested at football game Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Westside High School student was arrested for possession of a loaded firearm and possession of drugs, Duval County Public Schools said in an email to students' families. Police found the drugs and firearm in a car after Friday's football game, police said. "It is troubling...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Circle K construction approved at Southside and Atlantic in Regency area
Circle K Stores Inc. will build in the Regency area now that the city issued permits Sept. 19 for the convenience store and gas station. W.H. Bass Inc. of Duluth, Georgia, is the contractor for the $2.2 million project at 100 Southside Blvd., at Atlantic Boulevard. The prominent corner is...
First Coast News
Body found in retention pond on Jacksonville's Northside, no foul play suspected
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The body of a 40-to-50-year old man was found in a retention pond on Fern Street and West Palm Avenue Saturday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The scene is near the Paxon neighborhood on the Northside. Two people walking their dogs reported seeing a...
Send Ben: ‘Nice BMW’ Jacksonville department head pays back City after Action News Jax Investigates
Send Ben: ‘Nice BMW’ Jacksonville department head pays back City after Action News Jax Investigates Send Ben: ‘Nice BMW’ Jacksonville department head pays back City after Action News Jax Investigates. Jacksonville, Fla. — Action News Jax is investigating a City of Jacksonville department head over his...
First Coast News
Cuban bistro in Jacksonville recognized nationally
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Cuban bistro in Jacksonville is being recognized nationally as one of this year's latinx businesses to watch. As Latinx Heritage Month (also known as Hispanic Heritage Month) kicks off, Yelp says it has partnered with Latina singer, actress and entrepreneur Christina Milian to name this year’s 'Latinx Ones to Watch' businesses.
USS Orleck set to welcome visitors aboard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been a long time coming, but soon the general public will be able to walk the decks of a piece of naval history. Beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 28, northeast Florida residents and visitors alike will be able to come aboard the USS Orleck. It is the most decorated Gearing class Destroyer.
National cheeseburger day!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — National Cheeseburger Day is this Sunday, September 18, and Miller’s Ale House will be participating with an exciting offer for its guests. For the week of September 18-24, Miller’s Ale House will offer its Classic Cheeseburger for just $6.99, or guests can upgrade to one of its signature burgers like the Prime Burger or Smashed Queso Burger for only $3 more.
17 people injured after a gangway disconnected from St. Marys dock while veterans were still on it
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — In Camden County a group of veterans and their families are recovering tonight after part of a boat ramp collapsed today. It happened in St. Marys, Georgia at The Wheeler Street ramp on the St. Marys River. St. Marys city manager told me that around 10...
