Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

News4Jax.com

Tropical Storm Gaston

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Tropical Depression Eight was upgraded to Tropical Storm Gaston in the North Atlantic on Tuesday evening. The 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center showed maximum sustained winds are at 65 mph with higher gusts. The NHC said Gaston was moving toward the north-northeast...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best sweet shop: Southern Dessert Plate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No surprise here! For a FOURTH year, Southern Dessert Plate has made the top of your list for the best dessert shop in Jacksonville. High-quality desserts, consideration, competency and courtesy. That’s how it assures you will have a positively delicious experience!. Some people are looking...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Rush Bowls coming to Middleburg

The Denver-based Rush Bowls fast-casual concept known for its meals-in-a-bowl will open at 1330 Blanding Blvd. in Middleburg. The brand, founded in 2004 and franchising since 2016, announced it is continuing to expand in Colorado, California and Florida. Rush Bowls offers customizable bowls and smoothies. It has 37 restaurants open...
MIDDLEBURG, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

The Seven Historic Districts of Jacksonville

Originally advertised as “Riverside’s Residential Ideal”, Avondale was platted by Telfair Stockton’s Avondale Company, on the site of a failed 19th century development called Edgewood. Acquired at a cost of over $500,000 in 1920, the 220-acre tract’s general boundaries were the St. Johns River, West Avenue, Demere Street (Roosevelt Boulevard), and Talbot Avenue and served by a streetcar line to Ortega that was completed in 1908. Conceived during the height of the Great Florida Land Boom, the 4.5 block wide, mile long development was envisioned to become an upscale covenant restricted community that Jacksonville had not witnessed before. The name “Avondale” came from James R. Challen’s former home in Cincinnati, OH. Challen was the former owner of Edgewood.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Feeding Northeast Florida + Southeastern Grocers Host Hunger Action Month Mobile Food Pantry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Feeding Northeast Florida and Southeastern Grocers (parent company of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores) are hosting two mobile pantry food distributions today, Tuesday, September, 20 and tomorrow, September 21. Recognizing September as Hunger Action Month, Feeding Northeast Florida is leading the effort to highlight hunger and food insecurity across the eight counties of Northeast Florida that they serve.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Go | The Best Concerts in and around Jax this week

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. Of note: Sing Out Loud, the month-long St. Augustine-based music festival that features national headliners...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Woody’s Bar-B-Q® Seeking “Total Pigs” for Anniversary Celebration

Jacksonville, Fl., September 20, 2022 – Having opened its doors to BBQ fans in Jacksonville in 1980, Woody’s Bar-B-Q is firing up the smoker in preparation for its 42nd Anniversary Celebration. Hosted at Woody’s Bar-B-Q of Ponte Vedra Beach on Saturday, October 22 from 2-4 p.m., the event will include the much-anticipated return of the classic Southern BBQ chain’s Rib Eating Contest – which has been on a three-year hiatus due to COVID. As has been the case for the last two years, 100% of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Tim Tebow Foundation’s Anti-Human Trafficking Ministry. For taking part in the contest, participants will receive a “Total Pig” t-shirt and the winners will be awarded $100 for first place and $50 for second place. In addition to the Rib Eating Contest, the event will include a silent auction, live music, magician, raffle, door prizes and – of course – great food.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Cuban bistro in Jacksonville recognized nationally

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Cuban bistro in Jacksonville is being recognized nationally as one of this year's latinx businesses to watch. As Latinx Heritage Month (also known as Hispanic Heritage Month) kicks off, Yelp says it has partnered with Latina singer, actress and entrepreneur Christina Milian to name this year’s 'Latinx Ones to Watch' businesses.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

USS Orleck set to welcome visitors aboard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been a long time coming, but soon the general public will be able to walk the decks of a piece of naval history. Beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 28, northeast Florida residents and visitors alike will be able to come aboard the USS Orleck. It is the most decorated Gearing class Destroyer.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

National cheeseburger day!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — National Cheeseburger Day is this Sunday, September 18, and Miller’s Ale House will be participating with an exciting offer for its guests. For the week of September 18-24, Miller’s Ale House will offer its Classic Cheeseburger for just $6.99, or guests can upgrade to one of its signature burgers like the Prime Burger or Smashed Queso Burger for only $3 more.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

