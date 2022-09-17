ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernandina Beach, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Publix affiliate buys Sawgrass Village in Ponte Vedra Beach

An affiliate of Publix Super Markets Inc. acquired Sawgrass Village, a shopping center along Florida A1A in Ponte Vedra Beach, according to St. Johns County records. A deed filed Sept. 16 shows Publix affiliate PSM Sawgrass LLC bought the property for $82 million. The 140,220-square-foot center was owned by affiliates...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Dementia Caregivers Workshops

Nassau County Council on Aging (NCCOA) is at the forefront of offering caregiving services to support the rapidly rising number of seniors impacted by dementia. We encourage current caregivers and caregivers-to-be to register for our upcoming offerings, held at the Janice Ancrum Senior Life Center, 1901 Island Walk Way, Fernandina Beach.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top 10 home sales of week

Buyer: Ponte Vedra Corp. Inc. About the property: Oceanfront two-story brick home built in 1963. Features porch, balcony, patio, dune walkover. It is adjacent to the south end of the Ponte Vedra Surf Club. ST. JOHNS. $2,400,000. 1098 Ponte Vedra Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach. Type: Single-family. Lot size: 0.46 acre.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Businesses speak out about Florida’s $11 minimum wage increase

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The minimum wage is increasing in Florida at the end of September and many Jacksonville businesses and employers are sounding off about the wage increase. In the second increase under a 2020 constitutional amendment, Florida’s minimum wage will go to $11 an hour starting Sept. 30....
FLORIDA STATE
Local
Florida Business
City
Fernandina Beach, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
Business
Jacksonville Daily Record

HCA Florida Orange Park: New facilities to meet community growth

Over the past 48 years, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital says it has grown from a small-town community hospital to a large teaching hospital, offering high-acuity specialized services. In response to Clay County’s rapid growth, the health system is adding services and facilities, including a 20-bed intensive care unit, adding...
ORANGE PARK, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Commentary: Time for a New Bike at City Hall?

Editor’s note: The Observer has invited all seven City Commission candidates to submit an essay commenting on the state of the city, issues they’d like to tackle if elected or anything else they think needs to be said and discussed. We want them to have free rein to talk to the city. This is a counterpoint to the Oct. 14 candidate forum at city hall, which necessarily is more highly structured. We will publish the essays, if the candidates choose to write them, as soon as we receive them. This is the first.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Former president of youth sports organization arrested for theft, fraud

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A now-former president of a youth sports organization is under fire. The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bennie Alvin Clements Jr. for theft and fraud Thursday pertaining to the Callahan Sports Association’s funds, according to a report. CSA declined to interview Friday afternoon,...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Jacksonville, FL 2022

There are a lot of things that are good about finding the right sushi restaurant. It doesn’t matter if you’re in Jacksonville, Florida, or anywhere else in the world, a good sushi restaurant can truly change your mind about eating sushi as a whole. Even if you’re one of those people that has always refused to eat it because all you can think of is that some of it is made from uncooked seafood, you really don’t know what you’re missing out on unless you eat sushi from a place that knows how to prepare it.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best sweet shop: Southern Dessert Plate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No surprise here! For a FOURTH year, Southern Dessert Plate has made the top of your list for the best dessert shop in Jacksonville. High-quality desserts, consideration, competency and courtesy. That’s how it assures you will have a positively delicious experience!. Some people are looking...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Former First Baptist Church main auditorium now NoCo Center

The former First Baptist Church of Jacksonville main auditorium has a new name now that it has a new purpose, as exhibited by “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” that runs through Nov. 16. It’s now NoCo Center. The name stands for North Core, the Downtown area...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Cuban bistro in Jacksonville recognized nationally

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Cuban bistro in Jacksonville is being recognized nationally as one of this year's latinx businesses to watch. As Latinx Heritage Month (also known as Hispanic Heritage Month) kicks off, Yelp says it has partnered with Latina singer, actress and entrepreneur Christina Milian to name this year’s 'Latinx Ones to Watch' businesses.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

5 people hurt in crash on Philips Highway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Jacksonville’s southside. JFRD said in a tweet that crews were working on a crash shortly before 4:45 p.m. at Philips Highway and University Boulevard. There were at least five people involved...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

