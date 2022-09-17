Read full article on original website
Jacksonville Daily Record
Publix affiliate buys Sawgrass Village in Ponte Vedra Beach
An affiliate of Publix Super Markets Inc. acquired Sawgrass Village, a shopping center along Florida A1A in Ponte Vedra Beach, according to St. Johns County records. A deed filed Sept. 16 shows Publix affiliate PSM Sawgrass LLC bought the property for $82 million. The 140,220-square-foot center was owned by affiliates...
fernandinaobserver.com
Dementia Caregivers Workshops
Nassau County Council on Aging (NCCOA) is at the forefront of offering caregiving services to support the rapidly rising number of seniors impacted by dementia. We encourage current caregivers and caregivers-to-be to register for our upcoming offerings, held at the Janice Ancrum Senior Life Center, 1901 Island Walk Way, Fernandina Beach.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top 10 home sales of week
Buyer: Ponte Vedra Corp. Inc. About the property: Oceanfront two-story brick home built in 1963. Features porch, balcony, patio, dune walkover. It is adjacent to the south end of the Ponte Vedra Surf Club. ST. JOHNS. $2,400,000. 1098 Ponte Vedra Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach. Type: Single-family. Lot size: 0.46 acre.
News4Jax.com
Businesses speak out about Florida’s $11 minimum wage increase
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The minimum wage is increasing in Florida at the end of September and many Jacksonville businesses and employers are sounding off about the wage increase. In the second increase under a 2020 constitutional amendment, Florida’s minimum wage will go to $11 an hour starting Sept. 30....
Jacksonville Daily Record
HCA Florida Orange Park: New facilities to meet community growth
Over the past 48 years, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital says it has grown from a small-town community hospital to a large teaching hospital, offering high-acuity specialized services. In response to Clay County’s rapid growth, the health system is adding services and facilities, including a 20-bed intensive care unit, adding...
floridapolitics.com
Nassau firefighter union prez leads money race for Fernandina Beach Commission seat
Ayscue has raised $10K so far for the Seat 5 campaign, narrowly outpacing Genece Minshew. Darron Ayscue wasn’t the first candidate in the race for the Fernandina Beach City Commission seat vacated by Vice Mayor Len Kreger, but he does lead the money race, if only slightly. Ayscue has...
fernandinaobserver.com
Commentary: Time for a New Bike at City Hall?
Editor’s note: The Observer has invited all seven City Commission candidates to submit an essay commenting on the state of the city, issues they’d like to tackle if elected or anything else they think needs to be said and discussed. We want them to have free rein to talk to the city. This is a counterpoint to the Oct. 14 candidate forum at city hall, which necessarily is more highly structured. We will publish the essays, if the candidates choose to write them, as soon as we receive them. This is the first.
Action News Jax
Former president of youth sports organization arrested for theft, fraud
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A now-former president of a youth sports organization is under fire. The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bennie Alvin Clements Jr. for theft and fraud Thursday pertaining to the Callahan Sports Association’s funds, according to a report. CSA declined to interview Friday afternoon,...
Top salaries in Clay County government listed; New budget awaits final approval
Clay County commissioners moved forward Tuesday night with approval of a new $701 million budget for the next fiscal year in a unanimous vote. The final budget vote will be held after a public hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The budget takes effect on Oct. 1. The board did not raise the overall millage rate of 8.601.
cohaitungchi.com
29+ THINGS TO DO IN AMELIA ISLAND THAT THE LOCALS WANT KEPT SECRET
The Sunshine State has seemingly limitless opportunities for a great family vacation or romantic getaway, but if you haven’t yet visited Amelia Island and Fernandina Beach, you are missing out! Here are some of our favorite things to do in Amelia Island so you can enjoy the island like the locals do.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Jacksonville, FL 2022
There are a lot of things that are good about finding the right sushi restaurant. It doesn’t matter if you’re in Jacksonville, Florida, or anywhere else in the world, a good sushi restaurant can truly change your mind about eating sushi as a whole. Even if you’re one of those people that has always refused to eat it because all you can think of is that some of it is made from uncooked seafood, you really don’t know what you’re missing out on unless you eat sushi from a place that knows how to prepare it.
Restaurant report: Town Center Chick-fil-A cited for ‘temperature abuse” by inspectors
Action News Jax Ben Becker reports every week on your favorite places to eat in the Original Restaurant Report. Becker paid a visit to the Chick-fil-A at the Town Center. State inspectors found one flying insect near a salad prep area, temperature abuse involving half and half milk and an employee’s personal items stored above a food prep area.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best sweet shop: Southern Dessert Plate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No surprise here! For a FOURTH year, Southern Dessert Plate has made the top of your list for the best dessert shop in Jacksonville. High-quality desserts, consideration, competency and courtesy. That’s how it assures you will have a positively delicious experience!. Some people are looking...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Former First Baptist Church main auditorium now NoCo Center
The former First Baptist Church of Jacksonville main auditorium has a new name now that it has a new purpose, as exhibited by “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” that runs through Nov. 16. It’s now NoCo Center. The name stands for North Core, the Downtown area...
News4Jax.com
Ovarian cancer awareness: Doctor says bloating a key sign women should know about
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re noticing some more teal around town, it’s not just for the Jaguars. With September being gynecologic cancer awareness month, some women are sporting the color in observance of ovarian cancer awareness. Having already gone through breast cancer, Cindy Sanchez thought she was...
Motorist Alert: Clay County announces new road projects in Fleming Island, Middleburg
Road project updates are given at the start of each work week. Check back next week for new updates.Florida Department of Transportation. Two new road projects are starting soon in Clay County, one in Fleming Island and another in Middleburg.
First Coast News
Cuban bistro in Jacksonville recognized nationally
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Cuban bistro in Jacksonville is being recognized nationally as one of this year's latinx businesses to watch. As Latinx Heritage Month (also known as Hispanic Heritage Month) kicks off, Yelp says it has partnered with Latina singer, actress and entrepreneur Christina Milian to name this year’s 'Latinx Ones to Watch' businesses.
exoticspotter.com
Lamborghini Aventador | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida
News4Jax.com
5 people hurt in crash on Philips Highway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Jacksonville’s southside. JFRD said in a tweet that crews were working on a crash shortly before 4:45 p.m. at Philips Highway and University Boulevard. There were at least five people involved...
News4Jax.com
Residents in Jacksonville neighborhood unite against racism as flyers show up again
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another round of hate speech flyers were found outside of a neighborhood on the Southside this weekend in front of homes in the Holiday Hill neighborhood. It reads in part: “White man created civilization and everything. Start having white children.”. Neighbors asked to remain anonymous...
