Read full article on original website
Related
laptopmag.com
Pixel 6a vs. Pixel 6: What does the extra $150 get you?
Choosing between Google’s mid-range phone, the Pixel 6a, and its flagship model, the Pixel 6, isn’t easy. There’s a trivial $150 price difference, they also look similar, house an identical chip and software, and even share the same ultra-wide and selfie cameras. However, when I used them back to back as my daily drivers, I came across a host of differences that can help you make the best decision.
laptopmag.com
Razer Blade RTX 3080 gaming laptop deals — save up to $489
The Razer Blade 14 with RTX 3080 gaming laptop is one of the most powerful notebooks you can get. And if you move fast, you can snag this premium machine for hundreds below retail. Currently, Amazon offers the Razer Blade 14 RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop for $2,310 (opens in new...
laptopmag.com
Can we finally admit the Beats Fit Pro are Apple's best wireless earbuds?
It’s been almost a year since the Beats Fit Pro came out. Laptop Mag considers it one of the best Apple wireless earbuds money can buy, and some critics even consider it Apple’s No. 1 true wireless model. I’m with them. For weeks, I’ve swapped between the...
laptopmag.com
Meta Quest 2 vs HP Reverb G2: VR headset face-off
Which VR platform is best for your metaverse meanderings? We put two top-tier metaverse competitors to the test in this eyeball-to-eyeball showdown. Naysayers of the nearly-nigh technological singularity can keep their heads buried in the proverbial sand, but for early-ish adopters looking to watch the metaverse evolve from the virtual ground up, we’ve got our eyeballs on the Meta Quest 2 and HP Reverb G2. Despite the differences in each VR headset, they actually have a lot in common, right down to similar price points. (Though Meta recently hiked theirs up.)
IN THIS ARTICLE
laptopmag.com
How to set up eSIM on iPhone 14
Got a new iPhone 14? You may be wondering, "How do I set up an eSIM?" Fortunately, it's much easier than dealing with those dreadful physical SIM cards. With a simple trip to Settings and a quick snapshot of a QR code, you'll be connected to a network in no time.
laptopmag.com
Malvertising: How to avoid falling for these malware-infested ads
Malvertising may sound like something out of a bad sci-fi novel, but in our modern digital age, online advertising is just about everywhere and malware is almost equally pervasive. Whether you’re on social media, streaming, or checking the news, chances are you’ll come across digital advertising while doing so.
laptopmag.com
Iron Man game in development from studio behind Dead Space Remake
Motive is collaborating with Marvel Games in developing a single-player Iron Man game. It's in early development and we've been given very little detail outside of a blog post on EA's website confirming a few things. Marvel's Iron Man game will be playable in third person and revolves around Tony...
The 7 Best Fragrance-Free Body Washes for Sensitive Skin
If you're someone who likes to lather up in the shower or bath with body wash, it's easy to see why. Unlike a bar of soap, most body washes are actual liquids that are quick to create bubbly suds that you can clean your body with — and they're also usually accompanied by a pleasant fragrance that lingers long after your shower is through.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 Pro camera shake reported in Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram — here's what to do
IPhone 14 Pro camera issues are cropping up for a number of users of popular social media apps like Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram. Reports are coming in that some users are experiencing issues with the primary lens on the back of the flagship phones. It has been described as uncontrollable vibrations in third-party apps when using the camera, primarily affecting social media apps like Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram.
laptopmag.com
Hurry! AirPods Pro 2 see first price drop ahead of release date
The all-new Apple AirPods Pro 2 are in preorder stage — due to release on September 23. Pricing for the AirPods Pro 2 is set at $249, however, there's already a price drop. Amazon offers the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation for $239 (opens in new tab) which is $10 below retail. Of course, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for these newly announced headphones. It's one of the headphone deals you can get today.
laptopmag.com
Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees $200 price drop amid iPad Pro 2022 gossip
Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees a $200 price drop amid iPad Pro 2022 gossip. If Apple product launch rumors turn out to be true, an iPad Pro 2022 release is on the way. Naturally, existing iPad Pro tablets get steep discounts as retailers purge their inventory. Cuirrently, Amazon offers Apple's...
23 Times Scammers Tried To Rip People Off And Ended Up Getting Totally And Completely Destroyed In The Process
Honestly, this is therapeutic.
laptopmag.com
MacBook Air M1 deal knocks $150 off Apple's previous-gen ultrabook
Apple's MacBook Air M1 is back on sale for its lowest price ever at Amazon. Although it's been replaced by the MacBook Air M2, it remains one of the best laptops to buy. Amazon currently offers the MacBook Air M1 for $849 (opens in new tab). Normally, it retails for $999, so you're saving $150. Just $50 shy of its all-time low price, this is one of the best MacBook deals we've seen in a while.
laptopmag.com
GTAVI: Rockstar responds to 52 minutes of footage leaked online
Early development footage of GTAVI leaked online over this past weekend, resulting in a total of 52 minutes of gameplay spread across 80-or-so videos. It didn't take long for Jason Schreier to confirm this with his sources, but even if he didn't, fans knew it was too elaborate to be fake.
laptopmag.com
iPad Pro 2022: Everything we know so far
While time is starting to run out for an iPad Pro 2022 refresh, Apple hasn't missed the annual update since 2019 and current rumors still have them slated to arrive this year. An upgrade to an M2 processor is a virtual lock, but there are a number of other rumored changes that iPad fans may have to look forward to for this year including the potential addition of wireless charging and larger batteries.
Comments / 0