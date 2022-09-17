Hawaii high school football scores from Sept. 16, 2022
Week 7 of the high school football season in Hawaii rolled along on Friday night with a slate of games both in the islands and on the mainland.
Scores from Friday night are below. Ranked teams reflect the latest Cover2 poll.
In Bellflower, Calif.: Mater Dei (Calif.) 42, No. 3 Mililani 14
In Henderson, Nev.: Liberty (Nev.) 25, Kamehameha 18
Castle 27, Roosevelt 24
Pearl City 27, Kaiser 21
Farrington 42, Radford 0
Kaimuki 53, Waialua 33
Nanakuli 40, Kalaheo 0
Kamehameha-Hawaii 40, Kohala 0
Honokaa 30, Hawaii Prep 6
Kamehameha-Maui 55, Baldwin 19
Kamehameha II 52, Pac-Five 7
