Hawaii high school football scores from Sept. 16, 2022

By Christian Shimabuku
 3 days ago

Week 7 of the high school football season in Hawaii rolled along on Friday night with a slate of games both in the islands and on the mainland.

Scores from Friday night are below. Ranked teams reflect the latest Cover2 poll.

In Bellflower, Calif.: Mater Dei (Calif.) 42, No. 3 Mililani 14

In Henderson, Nev.: Liberty (Nev.) 25, Kamehameha 18

Castle 27, Roosevelt 24

Pearl City 27, Kaiser 21

Farrington 42, Radford 0

Kaimuki 53, Waialua 33

Nanakuli 40, Kalaheo 0

Kamehameha-Hawaii 40, Kohala 0

Honokaa 30, Hawaii Prep 6

Kamehameha-Maui 55, Baldwin 19

Kamehameha II 52, Pac-Five 7

KHON2

Two Hawaii men arrested under Operation Keiki Shield

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In efforts to protect keiki from online predators, officials have joined forces to participate in Operation Keiki Shield. According to the Kauai Police Department, two Kauai men have been arrested during the operation on Sept. 9 and Sept. 11. Nicholas Wehrly, 34, of Eleele, and Eric Nakamoto, 39, of Hanamaulu, have been […]
ELEELE, HI
