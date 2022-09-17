Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Canelo: Canelo: I See Benavidez's Dad Talking A Lot Of Sh!t; Look What He’s Accomplished – Nothing
LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez belittled David Benavidez’s resume early Sunday morning following another victory over a dangerous world champion. The Mexican legend seemingly took offense during his post-fight press conference to questions about boxing Benavidez next if Gilberto Ramirez upsets Dmitry Bivol on November 5. Alvarez has repeatedly stated that he wants his countryman to beat Bivol, which would cost the four-division champion his own opportunity to avenge his 12-round, unanimous-decision defeat to Bivol on May 7 at T-Mobile Arena.
Boxing Scene
Lyndon Arthur Takes Out Walter Sequeira in Six Rounds
Lyndon Arthur got back to winning ways nine months after losing his rematch to Anthony Yarde as he broke down Walter Sequeira, stopping the brave Argentinian in the sixth of an eight-rounder. Arthur towered over his Argentinian opponent and worked behind the jab and landing clubbing rights. Sequeira was on...
Boxing Scene
With Trilogy Clinched, Canelo Can Pick From Myriad Challenges
Ladies and gentlemen, Canelo Alvarez is back in the building. And now that he's capped his Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy with an intermittently impressive unanimous decision victory, the cinnamon-haired Mexican can get back to his other vocation. Matchmaking. The pay-per-view stalwart has his pick of the litter when it comes to...
Boxing Scene
Golovkin On Making 168 Instead Of 160: I Feel Less Annoyed By People; Don’t Have To Suffer
LAS VEGAS – Gennadiy Golovkin arrived for fight week Sunday in a better mood than usual. Golovkin’s sunnier disposition directly correlated to his 168-pound debut because for the first time in 16 years as a pro, the IBF/IBO/WBA middleweight champion hasn’t had to squeeze himself down toward the 160-pound limit. At 40 years old, that was a welcomed change for the Kazakhstan native.
Boxing Scene
Manny Pacquiao Signs On For Exhibition With Jaber Zayani, February in Saudi Arabia
Former eight division world champion Manny Pacquiao, 43-years-old, has signed on for an exhibition fight with French boxer Jaber Zayani. According to the Manila Times, the contracts for the exhibition match were formally signed early last week at Pacquiao's home in Makati City. The bout will be fought over eight...
Boxing Scene
Crawford On Spence: “This Is The Fight Where It Leaves No Doubt Whatsoever About Crawford And His Skills"
Terence Crawford has done his best to navigate his career through a sea of dubious voices and perpetual chastisement. At the age of 34, Crawford boastfully walks through his palatial estate with countless world titles littered in every room. While proud of his achievements, Crawford’s resume has been closely observed...
Boxing Scene
Wilder on Joshua: 'They Made Anthony Joshua … They Gave Him Everything'
For Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua is as synthetic as they get. (photo by Ryan Hafey) The former WBC heavyweight titlist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, suggested in a recent interview that he believes the achievements in the career of London’s Joshua have largely been manufactured, saying, in essence, that there is more hype than substance to Joshua’s name. In the interview, Wilder repeatedly said that Joshua’s backers had “given him everything.”
Boxing Scene
Warren on Fury-Joshua Network Dilemma: Everybody Is Going To Have a Grownup Conversation, Make It Work
Promoter Frank Warren is confident that one of the biggest hurdles in modern-day boxing business negotiations will be surmounted as it concerns the negotiations for a British super fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Barely a week after Joshua’s team told Warren’s Queensberry Promotions that their charge had agreed...
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano Confident of Being Undisputed: No One Beats Me at 126
Amanda Serrano is in top form for her upcoming showdown with Sarah Mahfoud - as they will battle in an undisputed featherweight fight for the titles of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), the World Boxing Council (WBC), the International Boxing Organization (IBO ) and the International Boxing Federation (IBF). The...
Boxing Scene
Wilder's Coach Does Not Rule Out Joshua Shocking Fury, Explains Why
Malik Scott, the head trainer for former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, is not overlooking Anthony Joshua's chances in the potential title clash with Tyson Fury. Fury, who currently holds the WBC title, fought Wilder three times. In their third encounter, which took place last October, saw Fury overcome two...
Boxing Scene
Zhang Zhilei Ready To Face Anthony Joshua Next - If Fury-Joshua Falls Through
Tommy Lane, the manager of heavyweight contender Zhang Zhilei, says his boxer is ready to fight the best boxers out there - after coming close to derailing undefeated puncher Filip Hrgovic last month in Saudi Arabia. As part of the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua undercard, Zhilei lost a very...
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Sometimes We Don't Get Credit For Our Fights; We Are Putting On the Biggest Nights
Eddie Hearn feels that his promotional company — and the fights that they create with their key broadcasting partner — does not get the recognition it deserves. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, recently expressed some annoyance at what he feels is a lack of recognition from fans and industry peers toward the fight schedule that his company has created for DAZN, the streaming platform with which Matchroom has an extensive content deal.
Boxing Scene
Andrade-Parker: WBO Forced To Delay Purse Bid Due To Damage Caused By Hurricane Fiona
A natural disaster is now the latest entry in the list of circumstances to prevent a Demetrius Andrade purse bid from moving forward. The WBO has called for a delay in the purse bid proceedings to determine promotional rights for a sanctioned interim super middleweight title fight between Providence’s Andrade and England’s Zach Parker. The session was due to take place Tuesday at WBO headquarters in San Juan, Puerto Rico but had to be rescheduled due to the lingering effects of Hurricane Fiona which has caused flooding and power outages throughout the island.
Boxing Scene
Subriel Matias Continues To Train, Hopes Ponce Title Fight Lands in November
Subriel Matias will not alter any of his plan after the postponement of his title fight against Argentine fighter Jeremias Ponce. The fight was originally scheduled to take place on October 15, as part of the undercard to the heavyweight fight between Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius. Ponce was unable...
Boxing Scene
Parker: This is My Arena - Fury, Chisora Twice and Joyce Will Be My Fourth Win There
Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker believes some of the local crowd will cheer him on when he steps in the ring with Olympic silver medal winner Joe Joyce. Parker and Joyce will collide on Saturday night at Manchester's AO Arena. The winner of the bout will move forward to...
Boxing Scene
Canelo vs. Golovkin Trilogy - Official Scorecards
T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas - In their anticipated trilogy fight, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) was too young and too good, as he dominated Gennadiy Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) for the majority of the fight for a twelve round unanimous decision to retain the undisputed super middleweight crown. The...
Boxing Scene
Bam Rodriguez Decisions Israel Gonzalez, Retains Title in Tougher Than Expected Fight
LAS VEGAS – Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez’s third fight of 2022 was his most difficult. Israel Gonzalez was a huge underdog Saturday night, but the determined Mexican gave Rodriguez more trouble than either of the two former WBC super flyweight champions provided in his previous pair of fights. Rodriguez unanimously out-pointed the game Gonzalez, but Gonzalez proved to be tough and durable throughout their 12-round fight for Rodriguez’s WBC 115-pound championship.
Boxing Scene
Magdaleno Vows To Down Robeisy Ramirez: I'm Coming To Shock The World!
On October 29th at Hulu Theater at New York's Madison Square Garden, there will be an interesting featherweight bout that sees two-time Cuban Olympic gold medalist Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez collide with former world champion Jessie Magdaleno. The fight will serve as the co-feature to Vasiliy Lomachenko's anticipated...
Boxing Scene
Video: Canelo Alvarez Discusses Win Over Golovkin, The Future
Video by Ryan Burton - Canelo Alvarez Interview - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas - In their anticipated trilogy fight, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) was too young and too good, as he dominated Gennadiy Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) for the majority of the fight for a twelve round unanimous decision to retain the undisputed super middleweight crown.
