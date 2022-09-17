A natural disaster is now the latest entry in the list of circumstances to prevent a Demetrius Andrade purse bid from moving forward. The WBO has called for a delay in the purse bid proceedings to determine promotional rights for a sanctioned interim super middleweight title fight between Providence’s Andrade and England’s Zach Parker. The session was due to take place Tuesday at WBO headquarters in San Juan, Puerto Rico but had to be rescheduled due to the lingering effects of Hurricane Fiona which has caused flooding and power outages throughout the island.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO