cw34.com
Duo arrested for stealing catalytic converters from College Hunks moving business
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are accused of stealing two catalytic converters from two moving trucks at a business in Delray Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Michael Trillo, 19, and Leandro Flores, 20, were arrested by the South Florida Task force after they stole two catalytic converters off of trucks belonging to the College Hunks moving company in Delray Beach.
NBC Miami
Tamarac Man Claiming to be Sovereign American National Arrested
A Tamarac resident was claiming to be a Sovereign American National, with his fake license plate reading Moorish Nobility Sovereign National, but he was arrested anyway for threatening deputies, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Tucorrie Wilton Chichester, 38, was driving a green Ford Focus with dark tinted windows...
cw34.com
Deputy investigating collision finds, arrests one of the parties at home, not at the scene
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash west of Boca Raton ended with only one of the people involved talking to a sheriff's deputy. The other is now charged with a lesser crime than hit and run. It happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. causing her...
Click10.com
Shoplifters had magnet to steal Versace sunglasses in Miami-Dade, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman are facing charges Monday in Miami-Dade County after police officers accused them of stealing three pairs of Versace sunglasses by removing security tags. Axel Vasquezaros and Nicole Penazuniga are accused of shoplifting the $1,035 designer goods on Sunday at the...
Several Swimming Pools Cited In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach
Unsatisfactory Rating Following Dept. Of Health Inspection. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Health says that several swimming pools in Boca Raton and Delray Beach received a rating of “Unsatisfactory” during recent inspections. Per BocaNewsNow.com policy, the following list includes the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
10NEWS
Florida man, 20, dies following snorkeling trip in Keys
ISLAMORADA, Fla. — A 20-year-old man from Boynton Beach died following a snorkeling trip Friday off the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Harry Jeanniton lost consciousness and was seen struggling just before 1:30 p.m. in the water on Aligator Reef off Islamorada, the sheriff's office said in a statement.
cw34.com
Lanes reopen on Turnpike after crash
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash on Florida's Turnpike left shoulder blocked on Tuesday. The crash occurred just before Mile Marker 98 southbound just after 9 a.m. Traffic was backed up to exit 99 (Okeechobee Boulevard) but lanes have since reopened. No word yet on the conditions...
cw34.com
Police searching for missing man from West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are looking for a missing man from West Palm Beach. The West Palm Beach Police Department took to Twitter to ask the publics help in locating 60-year-old Derwin Holmes, who was last seen on July 5 near Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard. Holmes...
South Florida Man Dies While Snorkeling In The Keys
Officials don't suspect any foul play in the snorkeler's death.
WSVN-TV
Man accused of defacing Parkland memorial faces judge
PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of a creepy crime faced a judge, Monday. Twenty-nine-year-old Robert Mondragon was in court after his arrest for allegedly defacing a monument in Parkland, earlier in September. Mondragon has been accused of leaving dead animals on multiple occasions at a memorial...
WSVN-TV
One person hospitalized in shooting in Pompano Beach; business damaged by bullets
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was sent to the hospital after coming under fire at an apartment complex and a business was damaged by a barrage of bullets. Deputies were outside of an apartment complex on East Atlantic Boulevard near Northeast Fifth Avenue around 6:30 a.m., Tuesday. One...
WSVN-TV
Police chase U-Haul truck involved in grand theft at Target store in Coral Springs
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A U-Haul truck led Coral Springs Police on a chase. Police chased the truck after it was suspected to be involved in a grand theft that occurred at a Target store at 441 and Wiles Road, Monday. The chase ended with a bailout in the...
wflx.com
Study: West Palm Beach No. 2 for homes bought with cash
The number of cash-bought homes might be declining in some areas of the country, but new figures show it is still occurring at high levels in Florida. A recent report from real estate firm Redfin found that all-cash purchases were most prevalent in Long Island, with 66.5% of home purchases made in cash in July.
Click10.com
Facing possible removal, report casts doubt on Sheriff Tony’s self-defense claim in ‘90s shooting
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – After the Florida Commission on Ethics found probable cause to believe Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony “misused his public position” when he allegedly lied to get his first job at the Coral Springs Police Department, a report obtained by Local 10 News casts doubt on his self-defense claim in a 1993 shooting.
Click10.com
Police searching for two suspects after robbery in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Officers are searching for two suspects after a robbery occurred on Monday night in Pembroke Pines. Pembroke Pines police said the robbery took place near Walmart located at 12800 Pines Blvd. Detectives say one suspect is a black male with hair in twists and is...
cw34.com
Photos: Firefighters cut open roof in rollover crash in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters had to cut open the roof of a truck on Monday morning to rescue a person stuck inside after a rollover crash. The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units said firefighters from Batalion 3 responded to a rollover crash on I-95 North in Lake Worth Beach.
cw34.com
Three separate DUI arrests within 48 hours in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie Police arrested three different people this weekend for driving under the influence. It began on Saturday night when a concerned citizen reported a black truck swerving and striking curbs. Officers found the vehicle and arrested the 24-year-old driver. Two open...
NBC Miami
Family of Man Killed in Execution-Style Shooting in Fort Lauderdale Seeking Answers
The family of a man who was fatally shot while shopping at a Fort Lauderdale market in March in a shocking execution-style murder that was caught on camera issued a plea Tuesday for help to find the killer. Collette Black, the mother of 34-year-old Steven Black, spoke at a news...
cw34.com
Endangered man missing from Palm Beach County found safe
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man reported missing Monday afternoon was found by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office reported Marcus Perkins missing on Monday and stated he was possibly endangered. The sheriff's office took to social media to share the news.
cw34.com
Sheriff's office seeks help in 12-year-old cold murder case
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are asking for help solving a cold case from 2010. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to ask for information regarding the shooting death of Huber Minel Velasquez Sarceno. He was found shot to death inside his red Acura,...
