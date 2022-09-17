ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Duo arrested for stealing catalytic converters from College Hunks moving business

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are accused of stealing two catalytic converters from two moving trucks at a business in Delray Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Michael Trillo, 19, and Leandro Flores, 20, were arrested by the South Florida Task force after they stole two catalytic converters off of trucks belonging to the College Hunks moving company in Delray Beach.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Tamarac Man Claiming to be Sovereign American National Arrested

A Tamarac resident was claiming to be a Sovereign American National, with his fake license plate reading Moorish Nobility Sovereign National, but he was arrested anyway for threatening deputies, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Tucorrie Wilton Chichester, 38, was driving a green Ford Focus with dark tinted windows...
TAMARAC, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

Several Swimming Pools Cited In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach

Unsatisfactory Rating Following Dept. Of Health Inspection. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Health says that several swimming pools in Boca Raton and Delray Beach received a rating of “Unsatisfactory” during recent inspections. Per BocaNewsNow.com policy, the following list includes the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
10NEWS

Florida man, 20, dies following snorkeling trip in Keys

ISLAMORADA, Fla. — A 20-year-old man from Boynton Beach died following a snorkeling trip Friday off the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Harry Jeanniton lost consciousness and was seen struggling just before 1:30 p.m. in the water on Aligator Reef off Islamorada, the sheriff's office said in a statement.
ISLAMORADA, FL
cw34.com

Lanes reopen on Turnpike after crash

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash on Florida's Turnpike left shoulder blocked on Tuesday. The crash occurred just before Mile Marker 98 southbound just after 9 a.m. Traffic was backed up to exit 99 (Okeechobee Boulevard) but lanes have since reopened. No word yet on the conditions...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Police searching for missing man from West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are looking for a missing man from West Palm Beach. The West Palm Beach Police Department took to Twitter to ask the publics help in locating 60-year-old Derwin Holmes, who was last seen on July 5 near Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard. Holmes...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Department#Money Laundering#Slot Machine#Las Vegas#Hot Rodz Arcade#N Congress Avenue
WSVN-TV

Man accused of defacing Parkland memorial faces judge

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of a creepy crime faced a judge, Monday. Twenty-nine-year-old Robert Mondragon was in court after his arrest for allegedly defacing a monument in Parkland, earlier in September. Mondragon has been accused of leaving dead animals on multiple occasions at a memorial...
PARKLAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
IRS
wflx.com

Study: West Palm Beach No. 2 for homes bought with cash

The number of cash-bought homes might be declining in some areas of the country, but new figures show it is still occurring at high levels in Florida. A recent report from real estate firm Redfin found that all-cash purchases were most prevalent in Long Island, with 66.5% of home purchases made in cash in July.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Three separate DUI arrests within 48 hours in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie Police arrested three different people this weekend for driving under the influence. It began on Saturday night when a concerned citizen reported a black truck swerving and striking curbs. Officers found the vehicle and arrested the 24-year-old driver. Two open...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cw34.com

Endangered man missing from Palm Beach County found safe

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man reported missing Monday afternoon was found by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office reported Marcus Perkins missing on Monday and stated he was possibly endangered. The sheriff's office took to social media to share the news.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Sheriff's office seeks help in 12-year-old cold murder case

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are asking for help solving a cold case from 2010. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to ask for information regarding the shooting death of Huber Minel Velasquez Sarceno. He was found shot to death inside his red Acura,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy