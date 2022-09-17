Read full article on original website
Ex-Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel linked with quick return to management at Bayern Munich as pressure builds on Nagelsmann
THOMAS TUCHEL has been linked with a quick return to management to replace Bayern Munich's Julien Nagelsmann. The German champions have suffered a bizarre run of form that sees them go into the international break fifth in the Bundesliga table, five points off the top. A wobble has descended into...
Watch touching moment Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo hugs young fan and signs his shirt after brazen lad dodges security
CRISTIANO RONALDO hugged a young fan and signed his shirt after he managed to dodge security to approach the Manchester United star. The supporter escaped the clutches of security guards and hugged Ronaldo, who was making his way onto the team bus in Moldova from the hotel ahead of the Europa League game with Sheriff last Thursday.
Luis Suarez to leave Nacional after just a few months ahead of the World Cup as the club chief reveals the deal to bring the Uruguayan home in the summer was structured short-term
Luis Suarez is to once again become a free agent just months after leaving Atletico Madrid as it was announced he would be leaving boyhood Nacional for a second time in his career. The Uruguayan, 35, left Atletico Madrid during the summer and while it was reported his preference was...
Jackie Groenen's agent critical of Man Utd over PSG transfer
Guido Albers has spoken about Jackie Groenen's transfer from Man Utd to PSG.
‘Greatest desire to play for Liverpool’ – Jurgen Klopp handed major boost in pursuit of Brazil wonderkid Joao Gomes
LIVERPOOL have received a boost in their hunt to sign midfielder Joao Gomes. Jurgen Klopp's side are keen on bringing him to the club and are reportedly scouting Gomes closely. The Brazilian has responded to rumours linking him to the club telling ESPN: "Liverpool are a team I’d play for....
Man Utd ready to make move for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos in January - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers... Manchester United are ready to make a January move for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, who was linked with Newcastle over the summer, and is also being tracked by Bayern Munich. Barcelona are plotting a rare raid on Real Madrid...
PSG boss defends Neymar over anger at being substituted
Neymar made his anger at being substituted for PSG against Lyon very clear, but his manager has come out and backed the Brazilian.
Tottenham add ex-Real Madrid scout to recruitment team
Tottenham have added former Real Madrid scout Jeff Vetere to their backroom team.
Thomas Frank backs Arsenal to compete for Premier League title
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank believes Arsenal have what it takes to compete for this season's Premier League title.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer linked with vacant Brighton job
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been linked to the Brighton job, according to a new report.
Benjamin Pavard reveals he considered leaving Bayern Munich this summer
Benjamin Pavard considered leaving Bayern Munich this summer, he has revealed.
Arsenal 2-2 Ajax: Gunners' Champions League progression hangs in balance after first-leg draw
Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw by Ajax in the first leg of their Women's Champions League Round 2 qualifier at Meadow Park on Tuesday.
Liverpool & Real Madrid remain keen on Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes
Real Madrid and Liverpool remain interested in Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes.
Tyrell Malacia plans to use Gary Neville's 'nice words' as fuel to aid his development... after the ex-Man United captain lauded the left-back's 'personality, fight and spirit' during Erik ten Hag's tumultuous start
In-form left-back Tyrell Malacia is keen to use praise from Manchester United legends such as Gary Neville to help fuel his development at Old Trafford. Malacia joined the Red Devils from Feyenoord for an initial fee of £12.9million this summer and has since become an important part of Erik ten Hag's first team plans.
Brighton confirm appointment of Roberto De Zerbi as new head coach
Brighton have named former Shakhtar Donetsk boss Roberto De Zerbi as new head coach to replace Graham Potter.
Manchester United Hopeful Marcus Rashford Will Be Fit For Manchester Derby
Manchester United are said to be hopeful that attacker Marcus Rashford will be fit in time for the Manchester Derby.
Cristian Romero names his choice for the two best defenders in the Premier League
Cristian Romero has named Virgil van Dijk and Lisandro Martinez the best defenders in England.
Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn provides update on Julian Nagelsmann's future
Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has provided an update on Julian Nagelsmann's future.
Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati continues to struggle with injuries after fresh setback
Barcelona have confirmed a fresh injury blow for key midfielder Aitana Bonmati.
Man Utd 'to limit January transfer budget' after expensive summer
Man Utd have made a decision on their January transfer budget.
