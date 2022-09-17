ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The US Sun

Watch touching moment Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo hugs young fan and signs his shirt after brazen lad dodges security

CRISTIANO RONALDO hugged a young fan and signed his shirt after he managed to dodge security to approach the Manchester United star. The supporter escaped the clutches of security guards and hugged Ronaldo, who was making his way onto the team bus in Moldova from the hotel ahead of the Europa League game with Sheriff last Thursday.
Daily Mail

Luis Suarez to leave Nacional after just a few months ahead of the World Cup as the club chief reveals the deal to bring the Uruguayan home in the summer was structured short-term

Luis Suarez is to once again become a free agent just months after leaving Atletico Madrid as it was announced he would be leaving boyhood Nacional for a second time in his career. The Uruguayan, 35, left Atletico Madrid during the summer and while it was reported his preference was...
Daily Mail

Tyrell Malacia plans to use Gary Neville's 'nice words' as fuel to aid his development... after the ex-Man United captain lauded the left-back's 'personality, fight and spirit' during Erik ten Hag's tumultuous start

In-form left-back Tyrell Malacia is keen to use praise from Manchester United legends such as Gary Neville to help fuel his development at Old Trafford. Malacia joined the Red Devils from Feyenoord for an initial fee of £12.9million this summer and has since become an important part of Erik ten Hag's first team plans.
90min

