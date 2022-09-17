Read full article on original website
Related
Jackie Groenen's agent critical of Man Utd over PSG transfer
Guido Albers has spoken about Jackie Groenen's transfer from Man Utd to PSG.
PSG boss defends Neymar over anger at being substituted
Neymar made his anger at being substituted for PSG against Lyon very clear, but his manager has come out and backed the Brazilian.
Transfer rumours: Barcelona consider Jorginho; Man Utd eye Oblak
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Jorginho, Jan Oblak, Antoine Griezmann, Romelu Lukaku, Milan Skriniar and more.
Ivan Toney reveals admiration of Harry Kane and Didier Drogba
Brentford striker Ivan Toney has admitted his admiration for fellow forwards Harry Kane and Didier Drogba.
RELATED PEOPLE
Son Heung-min explains muted goal celebration in Leicester win
Son Heung-min explains muted goal celebration in Leicester win.
Arsenal 2-2 Ajax: Gunners' Champions League progression hangs in balance after first-leg draw
Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw by Ajax in the first leg of their Women's Champions League Round 2 qualifier at Meadow Park on Tuesday.
Luis Campos explains why Paris Saint-Germain didn't sign Ousmane Dembele
Paris Saint-Germain chose not to sign Ousmane Dembele this summer because of the system they now play.
Arthur starts for Liverpool U21s in Papa John's Trophy loss at Rochdale
Arthur played just under an hour of Liverpool Under-21s' 1-0 defeat to Rochdale in the Papa John's Trophy on Tuesday evening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thomas Frank backs Arsenal to compete for Premier League title
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank believes Arsenal have what it takes to compete for this season's Premier League title.
Martin Odegaard 'not doing well' but could still feature for Norway
Norway expect to be able to call upon Martin Odegaard this month despite admitting Arsenal man 'not doing well' with injury.
Red Bull Salzburg 'expect' Christoph Freund to stay despite Chelsea agreement
Red Bull Salzburg have commented on Chelsea's pursuit of sporting director Christoph Freund.
Aaron Ramsey admits he still doesn't 'understand' 2019 Arsenal exit
Aaron Ramsey has lifted the lid on his departure from Arsenal, and admitted he still struggles to understand exactly what led to it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Liverpool & Real Madrid remain keen on Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes
Real Madrid and Liverpool remain interested in Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes.
Tammy Abraham reveals how leaving Chelsea has helped him grow
Tammy Abraham says leaving Chelsea has made him grow as a player and as a person.
Antonio Conte suggests Tottenham not ready for Premier League title challenge
Antonio Conte has seemingly played down Tottenham's chances of winning this season's Premier League title despite their fast start to the campaign.
WSL Team of the Week - Gameweek 1
90min's WSL team of the week from the opening weekend of the 2022/23 season.
Brighton confirm appointment of Roberto De Zerbi as new head coach
Brighton have named former Shakhtar Donetsk boss Roberto De Zerbi as new head coach to replace Graham Potter.
Aston Villa 4-3 Man City: Daly debut brace decides seven-goal WSL thriller
Rachel Daly scored twice as Aston Villa condemned Man City to an opening WSL defeat.
Diego Simeone laments Real Madrid tactics following derby defeat
Diego Simeone laments Real Madrid's low block tactics after Atletico's 2-1 derby defeat at the Wanda Metropolitano.
Denis Zakaria discusses Chelsea prospects and Juventus criticisms
Denis Zakaria has admitted that he decided to join to Chelsea in the final six hours of the summer transfer window as he reckoned he would be 'happier' there than at Juventus.
90min
855
Followers
9K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0