Motorsports

NASCAR: Kyle Larson deal leaves one Hendrick seat open

There is just one Hendrick Motorsports driver without a contact beyond the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season following Kyle Larson’s new deal. Hendrick Motorsports announced Friday that reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and primary sponsor HendrickCars.com have signed contract extensions that run through the 2026 season. The...
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

NASCAR’s Round of 12 is Set as Chris Buescher Wins at Bristol

Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Dillon were eliminated after Bristol Saturday night. Chris Buescher scored his second career Cup win, his first coming the rain shortened race at Pocono in 2016. Buescher is the series 19th different winner in 2022 tying a record dating back to 2001.
BRISTOL, TN
The Spun

Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos

Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
NFL
thecomeback.com

IndyCar team owner interested in Kyle Busch for Indianapolis 500

When Kyle Busch announced he will be driving the #8 for Richard Childress Racing, the NASCAR Cup Series champion expressed an interest in racing the Indianapolis 500. Thanks to him moving over to Chevrolet, Busch said it’s in his RCR contract that he can race at Indy with a Chevy IndyCar team and put out a call saying, “By all means, any IndyCar teams that are Chevrolet, call me up.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MotorTrend Magazine

Street-Legal NASCAR 1969 Ford Torino Talladega Sports a Real Boss 429 Hemi

It's unfair that Chrysler's winged warriors get the lion's share of attention for the role they played in NASCAR's superspeedway aero wars of the late 1960s and early 1970s. The 1969 Dodge Daytona and 1970 Plymouth Superbird always seem to eclipse the equally impressive 1969 Ford Torino Talladega when it comes to this nostalgic popularity contest, but what many people often forget was that Ford had the ultimate aero warriors already planned for the 1970 NASCAR season, the Ford Torino King Cobra and the Mercury Cyclone Spoiler II—two cars that undoubtedly would've overshadowed the Mopar winged cars. That's when NASCAR stepped in and said "enough!" Those Ford aero cars would never see the light of day.
MOTORSPORTS
TopFutureCars

A list of 10 incredible six-cylinder engines

Because straight-sixes are longer than V8s of the same capacity, they are more difficult to package, which limits the layout’s prevalence. Having just one bank of cylinders makes them technically straightforward.
MotorTrend Magazine

The Rare, Custom COE Truck Is One that Got Away

Since January, writing preview articles of vehicles being sold at Mecum Auctions' nationwide vehicle bids has become part of the standard operating procedure for many of the content producers here at MotorTrend. We're not certain, but we like to believe our articles play at least a small role in how attendees bid for rides being offered.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Should You Daily Drive an S197 Mustang?

The S197 Ford Mustang is a solid prospect for shoppers who want practicality and muscle in a retro package. However, if you drive through snow, you should think twice. The post Should You Daily Drive an S197 Mustang? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
