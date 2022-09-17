Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR: Kyle Larson deal leaves one Hendrick seat open
There is just one Hendrick Motorsports driver without a contact beyond the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season following Kyle Larson’s new deal. Hendrick Motorsports announced Friday that reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and primary sponsor HendrickCars.com have signed contract extensions that run through the 2026 season. The...
Kyle Petty Doesn’t Sugarcoat Thoughts on Kyle Busch Going to Richard Childress Racing in 2023: ‘It Is a Move in the Wrong Direction’
Kyle Busch switching from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing in 2023 is a bad move, according to Kyle Petty. The post Kyle Petty Doesn’t Sugarcoat Thoughts on Kyle Busch Going to Richard Childress Racing in 2023: ‘It Is a Move in the Wrong Direction’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Martin Truex Jr. had obscene gesture for his car
Martin Truex Jr. had an obscene gesture for his No. 19 Toyota after a bad finish in Saturday night’s Cup Series race at Bristol. Truex finished last of 36 cars in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race after his power steering went out. “Blew the seal out and pushed...
Autoweek.com
NASCAR’s Round of 12 is Set as Chris Buescher Wins at Bristol
Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Tyler Reddick, and Austin Dillon were eliminated after Bristol Saturday night. Chris Buescher scored his second career Cup win, his first coming the rain shortened race at Pocono in 2016. Buescher is the series 19th different winner in 2022 tying a record dating back to 2001.
RELATED PEOPLE
Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos
Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
NFL・
thecomeback.com
IndyCar team owner interested in Kyle Busch for Indianapolis 500
When Kyle Busch announced he will be driving the #8 for Richard Childress Racing, the NASCAR Cup Series champion expressed an interest in racing the Indianapolis 500. Thanks to him moving over to Chevrolet, Busch said it’s in his RCR contract that he can race at Indy with a Chevy IndyCar team and put out a call saying, “By all means, any IndyCar teams that are Chevrolet, call me up.”
MotorTrend Magazine
Street-Legal NASCAR 1969 Ford Torino Talladega Sports a Real Boss 429 Hemi
It's unfair that Chrysler's winged warriors get the lion's share of attention for the role they played in NASCAR's superspeedway aero wars of the late 1960s and early 1970s. The 1969 Dodge Daytona and 1970 Plymouth Superbird always seem to eclipse the equally impressive 1969 Ford Torino Talladega when it comes to this nostalgic popularity contest, but what many people often forget was that Ford had the ultimate aero warriors already planned for the 1970 NASCAR season, the Ford Torino King Cobra and the Mercury Cyclone Spoiler II—two cars that undoubtedly would've overshadowed the Mopar winged cars. That's when NASCAR stepped in and said "enough!" Those Ford aero cars would never see the light of day.
Ford Mustang Boss 302: As Fast as a 2022 Mustang GT?
The Ford Mustang Boss 302 is a benchmark in modern Mustang performance. The Boss Mustang was quick enough to run with a new Mustang GT. The post Ford Mustang Boss 302: As Fast as a 2022 Mustang GT? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A list of 10 incredible six-cylinder engines
Because straight-sixes are longer than V8s of the same capacity, they are more difficult to package, which limits the layout’s prevalence. Having just one bank of cylinders makes them technically straightforward.
The 2023 Ford Maverick Order Banks Are Already Closing
Hurry, you're running out of time to place your 202 Ford Maverick order. The order books for the 2023 Ford Maverick could be closing today! The post The 2023 Ford Maverick Order Banks Are Already Closing appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Do Formula 1 Race Cars Have a Speedometer?
Is a speedometer actually worth its weight in a Formula 1 car? The post Do Formula 1 Race Cars Have a Speedometer? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The First-Gen Toyota Tundra Is Still a Great Truck
As a full-size truck, the Toyota Tundra has long been the choice for some pickup buyers. Is the first-gen actually that good? The post The First-Gen Toyota Tundra Is Still a Great Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The 2023 Mazda CX-5 Has 1 Huge Advantage Over the 2023 Honda CR-V
The 2023 Mazda CX-5 could be a better buy than the 2023 Honda CR-V. Here's what you need to know. The post The 2023 Mazda CX-5 Has 1 Huge Advantage Over the 2023 Honda CR-V appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 2023 Honda CR-V Updates That Make It the Best CR-V Yet
The 2023 Honda CR-V is a complete redesign. Here's why it's the best CR-V yet. The post 3 2023 Honda CR-V Updates That Make It the Best CR-V Yet appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Used American Pickup Trucks to Skip Over, What to Buy Instead
Three used American pickup trucks to skip over include the 2017 Chevy Colorado, the 2018 Ford F-150, and the 2014 GMC Sierra. The post 3 Used American Pickup Trucks to Skip Over, What to Buy Instead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best Used Honda Ridgeline Pickup Truck Years: Models to Hunt for and 1 to Avoid
The best used Honda Ridgeline pickup truck years are from 2011 and 2020, but the 2018 Honda Ridgeline is worth skipping over. The post The Best Used Honda Ridgeline Pickup Truck Years: Models to Hunt for and 1 to Avoid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Could 1 Step up to the 2023 Ford F-150 XLT Actually Make a Difference?
Does the upgraded menu of features for the 2023 Ford F-150 XLT make this the half-ton truck for you? The post Could 1 Step up to the 2023 Ford F-150 XLT Actually Make a Difference? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Is Ford Pro Telematics?
What is Ford Pro Telematics? How does this app track everything, and even help drivers log events.? The post What Is Ford Pro Telematics? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Rare, Custom COE Truck Is One that Got Away
Since January, writing preview articles of vehicles being sold at Mecum Auctions' nationwide vehicle bids has become part of the standard operating procedure for many of the content producers here at MotorTrend. We're not certain, but we like to believe our articles play at least a small role in how attendees bid for rides being offered.
Should You Daily Drive an S197 Mustang?
The S197 Ford Mustang is a solid prospect for shoppers who want practicality and muscle in a retro package. However, if you drive through snow, you should think twice. The post Should You Daily Drive an S197 Mustang? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
139K+
Followers
34K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0