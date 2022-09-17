ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Should You Get Parts For Your Nissan From A Dealership?

Some parts must be replaced no matter how well you take care of your Nissan. When you need to replace parts on your car, you should only get genuine Nissan car parts from the dealership. Here are the top reasons why you should get your genuine Nissan car parts in NZ.
MotorBiscuit

5 Advantages to Owning a Manual Transmission Pickup Truck

Manual transmissions might be the only truly polarizing feature for cars and trucks, at least before the electric car came along. Many people feel very strongly about manual transmissions. Most average drivers don’t prefer them, while enthusiasts are willing to pay more for this formerly basic feature. Cars with three pedals are really just a … The post 5 Advantages to Owning a Manual Transmission Pickup Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CarBuzz.com

GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500

Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
CarBuzz.com

Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway

The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
Road & Track

Here's What We Learned About the 2024 Ford Mustang's Engines

Ford has not released final power and torque figures for either the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder and 5.0-liter V-8 offered in the 2024 Mustang. A shame, though we suspect that those numbers are being determined and will be released closer to the start of production. Still, there's a lot to talk about with what's going on under the hood of the new S650 Mustang.
MotorBiscuit

5 Used Cars Faster Than a Mustang GT

The Ford Mustang GT is a formidable performance bargain. However, if you want a used car that's faster than a Mustang GT, check out the C5 Z06, C7, and others. The post 5 Used Cars Faster Than a Mustang GT appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: Toyota's Next Baby SUV Is A Real Looker

Toyota has filed a design patent for a new small crossover with the Australian Government's Intellectual Property department. If the face seems familiar, it's because you've likely seen it before. It has the same basic design DNA as the Toyota Crown, which will be available in several flavors. We've already seen the Crown-based SUV, and this is not it. Besides, it's too small. Instead, it looks almost identical to the Toyota Small SU EV concept that was shown as part of 16 electric vehicles for the future in 2021. The only problem is that this new design isn't for an EV, as it features a traditional grille behind which it'll hide a combustion powertrain.
itechpost.com

The Big Challenges After A Truck Accident

The trucking industry is the backbone of the United States economy employing many people. As important as they are, large trucks can cause serious problems in the event of an accident. Smaller vehicles are vulnerable to fatal crashes due to the comparable difference in their size. Trucks often weigh more than 20 times more than a normal passenger car. This huge difference can lead to a passenger vehicle being overridden by a large truck.
