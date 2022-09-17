ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An international graduate student shares her advice for fellow first-gen students. From the time I was in junior high, my parents told me that I needed to rely on myself for everything when it came time for college. Because of that, I’ve always been used to tackling tasks related to my education independently.
More Than a Nuisance: What the Orange Line Shutdown Means for Our Health & the Environment

SPH researchers Jonathan Buonocore, Christopher Rick, and Chad Milando are studying links between public transportation and traffic congestion, air quality, and poor health outcomes, and the unequal exposure to these environmental harms. September 17, 2022. Jillian McKoy. The MBTA’s suspension of the Orange Line—also known as “The Great Shutdown of...
Did Orange Line Shutdown Have Uneven Health, Economic Impacts on Lower-Income Neighborhoods?

BU School of Public Health researchers are mapping traffic congestion, air quality, and health fallout from the monthlong suspension of busy MBTA subway line. After a month of shuttle buses, rideshares, Bluebikes, and long walks, the MBTA’s suspension of the Orange Line—the second-busiest subway line in the Greater Boston area—is finally over.

