ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
100.9 The Eagle

Come Explore the Missouri Cave Where the Rocks Talk – Sort Of

Missouri does not lack in caves with interesting histories and there are few more colorful than one that claims the rocks talk to you. It's true - sort of. Kudos to MSN for an interesting story about Talking Rocks Cavern in the Branson West area in Missouri. While my family has visited many Missouri caves over the years, this is one that has not been on our radar before now.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Education
State
Missouri State
100.9 The Eagle

See Inside Illinois Tiny Airbnb with Catfish, Deer & Butterflies

If you love catfish, deer and butterflies, you need to see a tiny Illinois Airbnb next to a gorgeous lake that has all of that and much more. I found this Tiny House on the Lake located near Carbondale, Illinois on Airbnb. This place might be tiny, but the wildlife interaction possibilities are massive as the pond is full of fish, plus there are deer and butterflies everywhere.
CARBONDALE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Food Delivery#Deli#Starship Technologies#Subway#Panda Express#This Missouri Mansion
100.9 The Eagle

Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed

Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
100.9 The Eagle

This Illinois Mississippi River Bridge is Up for a National Award

It's not often that a bridge...gets an award, but one Illinois bridge that spans the Mississippi River is up for a prestigious national trophy. America's Transportation Awards says that it "recognizes the best in transportation". They have 12 finalists for the 2022 version of this competition between structures that help us get from here to there. Of the dozen that are up for the best bridge in America, there's only one in the tri-state area and that's the The Memorial Bridge, Interstate 74 Mississippi River Crossing Project. This is the new bridge connecting Illinois to Iowa in the Quad Cities region.
ILLINOIS STATE
100.9 The Eagle

100.9 The Eagle

Quincy, IL
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

100.9 The Eagle plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://101theeagle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy