Illinois Was Just Named One of the Happiest States in America
I'm not trying to be a cynic, but I must admit that I was somewhat surprised by this. Illinois has just been named one of the happiest states in America. It's apparently all sunshine and roses in the Land of Lincoln - allegedly. In defense of WalletHub, they include a...
Where does Missouri rank on the List of Best States for Fall?
A website set out to rank all the states based on how "fantastic" their falls are. States like Vermont and Maine are near the top of the list, but where does the Show-Me State of Missouri land on the list?. Thrillist.com came out with an article titled Every State Ranked...
Missouri Home Gets Famous for Having a Pool in the Basement
There's a Missouri home that looks nice, but fairly normal on the outside. It's what's on the inside that has made it internet famous though. In the basement, it features a swimming pool. This is 3232 E Windsor Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri that was featured on Zillow. Thanks to...
Come Explore the Missouri Cave Where the Rocks Talk – Sort Of
Missouri does not lack in caves with interesting histories and there are few more colorful than one that claims the rocks talk to you. It's true - sort of. Kudos to MSN for an interesting story about Talking Rocks Cavern in the Branson West area in Missouri. While my family has visited many Missouri caves over the years, this is one that has not been on our radar before now.
See Inside Illinois Tiny Airbnb with Catfish, Deer & Butterflies
If you love catfish, deer and butterflies, you need to see a tiny Illinois Airbnb next to a gorgeous lake that has all of that and much more. I found this Tiny House on the Lake located near Carbondale, Illinois on Airbnb. This place might be tiny, but the wildlife interaction possibilities are massive as the pond is full of fish, plus there are deer and butterflies everywhere.
Two Missouri Cities are in the Top 10 US Cities for Car Thefts
Two cities in Missouri are in the Top 10 for Cities Where your Car is Most Likely to be Stolen, and those cities are NOT St. Louis or Kansas City... Which cities from the Show-Me State make this troublesome list?. According to Reader's Digest, Springfield, and Independence, Missouri make the...
Watch a Barn Find 1970 Chevelle in Illinois Come Back to Life
You never know what you might find hiding inside an Illinois barn or in this case a corn field. A 1970 Chevelle that hasn't been started in over 27 years was recently brought back to life and you can watch it happen. Full Disclosure: I am a car nut. No,...
See the 75 Million Year Old Dinosaur Remains Found in Missouri
A very old former Missouri resident just road-tripped to a museum in Chicago. He/She/It used to be a dinosaur 75 million years ago, but is now being prepared to put on a show for you. ABC 7 Chicago reported that this dinosaur discovered in Missouri has now arrived in the...
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
Yes, There’s a Real Vampire Killing Kit You Can See in Missouri
You never know when you'll run into a vampire in Missouri. That's why it's a good thing that there's a real vampire killing kit to protect you against the forces of darkness that you can road trip and see. What's in a real vampire killing kit (the Missouri version)?. If...
Missouri Woman Nearly Throws Away Million Dollar Lottery Ticket
Talk about doing something that you'd regret pretty much ever. A woman bought lottery tickets and kind of forgot about them. A few days later, she was getting ready to throw out trash when she decided to check the tickets one more time. It's a good thing she did as one just won her a million dollars.
Tubby is a Miniature Missouri Dwarf Horse Who Has a Huge Heart
My dad used to tell me that it's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog. That's true of horses, too as a young Missouri dwarf horse named Tubby proves every day of his life. According to the video description,...
This Illinois Mississippi River Bridge is Up for a National Award
It's not often that a bridge...gets an award, but one Illinois bridge that spans the Mississippi River is up for a prestigious national trophy. America's Transportation Awards says that it "recognizes the best in transportation". They have 12 finalists for the 2022 version of this competition between structures that help us get from here to there. Of the dozen that are up for the best bridge in America, there's only one in the tri-state area and that's the The Memorial Bridge, Interstate 74 Mississippi River Crossing Project. This is the new bridge connecting Illinois to Iowa in the Quad Cities region.
Illinois Students Got a Long-Distance Call from Space Station
Just wait until their parents see the phone bill. Students in Illinois this week got a long-distance call of the space kind when astronauts aboard the space station gave them a ring. NASA announced in a press release that students in Chicago were able to submit questions and today astronauts...
A Foodie Website Claims it Found the Best Chili in Missouri
Fall is the season for football, hoodies, and chili! Chili just hits differently when the weather starts to cool down, and one food website says they found the best chili in the Show-Me State... According to the foodie website called eatthis.com, the best chili in Missouri is at a place...
Get a Turkey This Fall? Missouri Wants You to Send Them a Feather
I have a weird request. Actually, it's not from me. It's the state of Missouri. If you happen upon a turkey this Fall, they would like you to send them a feather. Seriously. The Missouri Department of Conservation really does have a Fall Turkey Feather Submission form and there's some science behind the reason why.
There’s a Missouri Food Truck Festival Happening We Need to Copy
I'm not normally a fan of copying other people's ideas, but I'll make an exception in this case. There's a very popular food truck festival happening in Missouri this weekend and we completely need to do this in the Quincy/Hannibal area. The Missouri Food Truck Fest is happening for the...
A website ranked what Illinois is Best at and Worst at in the US
What does Illinois do better than any other state in the US? And What does Illinois do worst than any other state in the US? One website set out to answer these questions, and in my opinion, they came up with some decent answers. The website rd.com, Readers Digest, set...
Could You Fit Your Life into This Amish-Built Missouri Tiny Home?
Do you think you could fit your life into a 240 square foot living space? If you can answer yes to that question, I found a tiny home in Missouri built by the Amish that's available right now. One of the reasons why Tiny House Listings is a place I...
FBI Says Multiple Fake Active Shooter Calls to Missouri Schools
There is nothing more serious than a claim that there's an active shooter in a school. The FBI says that multiple calls were made today that said there were active shooters in Missouri schools and none of them were true. The FBI in Kansas City made this announcement on Twitter...
